3 Reasons Why We Prefer Whitecap Resources Over Suncor Energy Today

Trapping Value
Summary

  • On our previous coverage of Whitecap Resources, we suggested investors swap into Suncor Energy.
  • Suncor Energy outperformed Whitecap Energy in terms of total returns, but the two stocks tracked each other closely.
  • Today, we give you three reasons why Whitecap is a bit more appealing now.
The Index of Oil. Down.

PashaIgnatov

Relative valuation is an important tool, even when you believe in the potential of the asset class. Combining that with the macro outlook is why we leaned a bit heavily (some might argue too heavily) on Suncor Energy Inc. (

This article was written by

Trapping Value
Trapping Value is a team of analysts with over 40 years of combined experience generating options income while also focusing on capital preservation. They run the investing group Conservative Income Portfolio in partnership with Preferred Stock Trader. The investing group features two income-generating portfolios and a bond ladder.

Trapping Value provides Covered Calls, and Preferred Stock Trader covers Fixed Income. The Covered Calls Portfolio is designed to provide lower volatility income investing with a focus on capital preservation. The fixed income portfolio focuses on buying securities with high income potential and heavy undervaluation relative to comparatives. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SU, WCP, TTE, AR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (8)

M
Mark in Terrace
Yesterday, 6:44 PM
Comments (104)
I hold roughly equal positions in both SU and WCP and I expect (hope) that over time they will be paying out somewhat more comparable dividend yields once SU brings their debt down to their target level.
Also to consider are the differences in operations. You noted the 0% natgas for SU versus the 37% for WCP which will bode well for WCP once LNG Canada goes live in 2025 and as other LNG exporters expected to come on through 2027. BUT, SU is fully integrated and benefits from refining assets/crack spreads and a large retail chain of gas stations (which will ultimately benefit from EV charging revenues), of which WCP has none.
Yes, in the same sector but definitely not the same flavor.
Happily holding both.
Veritas1010 profile picture
Veritas1010
Yesterday, 6:40 PM
Comments (11.02K)
Have been buying $SPGYF for the last week.

I had also added to my other Canadian “gassy” producers but that have liquids to carry them through: $BIREF, $PEYUF, $PIFYF. Domestic side did the same with $CRK.

Peyto, Pine Cliff and Comstock Resources have run away already for the moment. Birchcliff being so gassy hasn’t much but Whitecap is still Prime beef.

I look to remedy ASAP ~dry powder willing~ before that discount window closes and it will probably be soon.

Nice public service announcement TV.
Money doesn't grow on trees profile picture
Money doesn't grow on trees
Yesterday, 7:14 PM
Comments (7.53K)
@Veritas1010 for US investors is there any CA withholdings or K1 issues? re SPGYF
a
aretailguy
Yesterday, 6:33 PM
Comments (5.05K)
Excellent article and a very excellent idea! I own a lot of SU and a much smaller position is SPGYF. After reading the entire article I wonder why I failed to see such an obvious opportunity:-( But I also have the same situation with CVE as a serious under-performer. OTOH, CNQ has done great along with SU.
kboyes profile picture
kboyes
Yesterday, 6:20 PM
Comments (2.04K)
Thanks for the article. I have both, although more Whitecap than Suncor. I also have Crescent Point and Tamarack Valley in the space. My frustration with the industry is that all of the players seem to be obsessed with M&A, as well as selling non-core assets. I wish there was a company who was obsessed with using their high cash flow and low stock price to buy back shares aggressively, like 20-25% of the float per year and literally buy back every share within 4-5 years. I’d love to be the last shareholder in that scenario.
Trapping Value profile picture
Trapping Value
Yesterday, 6:29 PM
Comments (27.28K)
@kboyes Yeah no one is doing that. TOU also insists on production growth which considering that they have added most of total new Canadian NG supply over last few years, depresses prices and reduces their cash flow significantly.
J
Jeff Milligan
Yesterday, 7:19 PM
Comments (794)
@kboyes, I would agree.
D
DHinton
Yesterday, 6:17 PM
Comments (804)
Thanks for the article! Outside of EPD, Whitecap is my biggest holding. Love the nice monthly dividends. I have a sizeable position in SU as well. This comparison is helpful. Was considering adding to my Whitecap with the further drop today. That's an 8.2% yield currently!!!
