The returns of Steve's Top 10 Picks of 2023, you will hear mentioned today, are pulled from December 31st of 2023. Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating system returns are calculated as of the period start and end dates close price. Top 10 stocks for 2023 picks are calculated as of January 5, 2023 to December 31, 2023.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Now with all that out of the way, I know you see the man on the screen with me today, Steve Cress. Steve, welcome to this webinar. So glad you're taking the time to go through the Top 10 Stocks of this year because as of last year's returns, I mean, you blew the market out of the water and we'll get into all of that. But first, how are you today?

Steven Cress: I'm doing great. And thank you so much for organizing this show today. I really appreciate it. And first and foremost, I'd like to say Happy New Year to everybody. I wish everyone a year full of accomplishments and adventures and new investment opportunities. So hopefully 2024 will be a great year, and I'm looking forward to trying to beat the performance that we had for 2023.

DS: Yeah. I mean, you got a big, big weight over your head right now. Everybody's watching because I mean, it's almost – well, the returns are over 60%. The market did very well last year. Everybody came in and now we're seeing this first week of a little bit of pole or turnovers. Everybody's trying to figure out what's going on right now. And maybe you have some insight to that, or maybe your picks help lend into that narrative perhaps. But without further ado, why don't we go ahead? I know you present – you put a deck together today to walk us through the Top 10 Picks and your background and everything else. So, let's just get right into it, yeah?

SC: Yeah, I think that sounds like a great idea. And this will probably answer a number of those questions that you have. Indeed, it is a – we're off to a little bit of a rocky start. So, I'm going to head down on our slide deck here. And, okay.

Oh, here's the disclaimer that – I’m really surprised at this point. You don't over bait. You've read this so many times, but I'm sure our legal department really appreciates it, but we have our disclaimer here once again, and I'm going to head down. And actually, this is great.

I'll start with a little background on myself. I have well over 30 years of investment experience. Most recently, about four years ago, Seeking Alpha acquired my company, which was CressCap Investment Research. And it was really one of the first company of its types to create for a lack of a better description, a robo analyst, where it gave people the ability to put the name of any company in the world in and come up with an instant directional recommendation as if the stock was a Buy, Hold, or a Sell. And really what we prided ourselves on is that we refresh data every single day.

So, every time you brought up a research report, it was refreshed that day. And Seeking Alpha acquired that and we integrated it into the platform, and I joined Seeking Alpha as the Head of Quantitative Strategies. Prior to that, I also had founded a hedge fund, which I managed out of London for about 11 years. That was called Cress Capital Management, not much originality there, but it worked for a while. But creating the fintech company was really, really exciting that Seeking Alpha acquired.

I also worked on the buy-side for a number of years as the Head of International at Northern Trust. But the bulk of my career was spent at Morgan Stanley, where I ran a prop desk in quantitative strategies.

So, going into our 2023 Top 10 Quant stocks from last year, as Daniel mentioned, the 10 stocks on average were up about 66%. It was a stellar year, outperforming the market. And really, as I'll get into this presentation, the market really reflected just about seven stocks.

If you looked at the market as a whole on an equal-weighted basis, or if you stripped out those seven stocks, the returns were far lower. On average, our portfolio outperformed the S&P by about 42%. And some of our top picks included Super Micro Computer, which was up 242%; Modine Manufacturing, up 196%; MINISO Group, up 85%; and PDD out of China, up 71%.

And believe me, we took a lot of flack for recommending a Chinese stock last year. Really, a lot of people thought it was doom and gloom there, but the stock stood out on its investment fundamentals. And speaking of fundamentals, that is what our Quant team does. We try to identify stocks that are collectively strong on Growth, Value, Profitability, Momentum, and EPS Revisions by analysts.

So, here is a look at the performance of some of the stocks broken down on an individual basis. You could see at the very far right is the total change on the year. And at the very bottom, I actually updated this yesterday, Daniel. So, it's actually carrying the performance from one year, and you can see it's actually moved up. The total return for all of 2023 was 66%, but these stocks in the few days coming into 2023 have continued to move up despite the market coming down.

So, I really do like a lot of these names still that are on the list from 2023, especially stocks like Super Micro Computer. We still have a Strong Buy on it. Modine Manufacturing, really most of them are Strong Buys. And I would really not tell people to sell these out of their portfolios because it has done so well.

2023, The Year in Review. As I mentioned, our portfolio was up about 66%, outperforming the S&P 500 by about 42%. So, this really covers a couple of the points that I've mentioned already, but it was not an easy start. I'm not sure if you can remember back to January and February and March of 2023.

And our top stock, Super Micro Computer, I think, a couple of days out of the shoot, there was a negative research report from a firm that focused on short research, and they really sort of put a bad report out on Super Micro Computer, which doesn't really grounded investment fundamentals. And it had a big impact initially, the stock came off about 20%. So, it was a really rough start for Super Micro Computer. But I think eventually people saw that the investment fundamentals were there.

The stock was producing on a top line basis, on a bottom line basis. The balance sheet kept getting better and better looking. So, slowly and surely the stock came back and then it just started to skyrocket over the course of the year. And that's part of what Quant does. We try to identify stocks when they're mispriced. And often there could be a lot of momentum behind a stock that we're identifying, but because of the Valuation framework, it could still be mispriced. And that's why we go forward with our recommendations. The year was really comprised of seven stocks performing well.

So, when we look at the S&P 500, it was up about 20%. But seven stocks, the Magnificent Seven, which are also referred to as Mega Tech stocks, the top seven stocks in the S&P 500 really led the performance. So that was Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, NVIDIA, Meta, Alphabet, and Tesla. Those seven stocks account for nearly one-third of the S&P 500. And even more staggering, they account for 44% of the NASDAQ 100. So, if you own an ETF like SPY or even the QQQ or the NASDAQ 100, it's really heavily weighted towards those seven stocks. So, it's not quite as diverse as you might think.

What drove those stocks? Well, back in 2022, the Magnificent Seven got slaughtered. And it was really one of the few years out of the last decade where the stocks got hammered, but they really oversold in 2022. So I think what we saw in 2023 was a little bit of a reversion to the mean. People started coming back to their stocks. They realized it wasn't the end of the world.

We were going into an environment that was still uncertain in 2023. Rates were definitely going up. Inflation was definitely going up. So there was a lot of nervousness, but it wasn't the end of the world for the Magnificent Seven. And indeed, they were some of the few companies where there was a very predictable earnings that was coming down the pike. And as a result, people returned to those stocks in mass.

So, there was a reversion to mean in 2022 that helped led those stocks. And as I mentioned, also the uncertain investor sentiment that we experienced, people wanted to be defensive because they had no idea what to expect in 2022.

So, these were large-cap stocks that were very profitable. There was no question about that. Despite the environment, these companies were profitable and that's what people wanted. They wanted safe large-cap stocks in 2023 and they came to it in mass in 2023.

And lastly, you also had the AI boom. It really kicked in with NVIDIA leading off sort of as the Godfather of AI and what they were experiencing with their business. But the Mega Tech stocks, the Magnificent Seven, are companies that really do focus quite a bit on AI.

And I'd say, especially for Meta, which was one of the better performing stocks in 2023, which was also one of the worst performing stocks in 2022, they demonstrated that they were quite nimble. They were really focused on the Metaverse, which was not producing profits in 2022 and the company really pivoted. They listened to the investment community. They listened to their own financial analysts within the company.

So, they started cutting expenses, they started reducing the exposure that they had to the Metaverse, and they started really focusing on their core business as well as AI, and it really panned out. The stock was really rewarded in 2023, being one of the best performing stocks.

So, here is a graphic to sort of depict it. Sometimes a picture is worth a thousand words. And as you could see, if you look at the green line on top, that is the return of the Mega Tech Magnificent Seven up to the beginning of December, it was up about 75% just for those seven stocks.

So, what's really interesting here is, if you go to the red line, which is the S&P 500 minus those seven stocks, so I call it the S&P 493, you could see the return was only up 7.29%. So, by and large, that is really more reflective of what happened with the market in 2023 than just those seven stocks. And if you look at the blue line, of course, that is the blended return of the seven stocks and all the other stocks being the S&P 500 with a return of 20%. So, you could see what an incredible difference those seven stocks made to the index.

Now, this one is even more telling. If you looked at the far right, you're going to see negative 16%. What this indicates is the median return of the S&P 500. So, not taking the performance on a market cap weighted, but actually looking at the median return, the market was down 16%. And there was so much uncertainty. There were so many companies where there was a forecast where revenues would actually drop off from 2022 to 2023 to 2024. And I think that is really reflective in this negative 16% that we see.

So, if you take those seven stocks up 70% and then you take the median for the S&P 500, negative 16%, I think, this is far more telling of the environment, which makes it all that much more amazing since our top 10 stocks didn't really have any Mega Tech stocks and the performance was still very, very strong.

Here's a chart that shows what the valuation is, the P/E ratio for the Magnificent Seven at 34%. You could see it's really very, very rich compared to the S&P 500, which is at 21x. And then if you look at the S&P 500 on an equal-weighted basis, it's at 18x. And I'm sure if you took the median, it's actually even lower.

So there is actually really – there is great value within the S&P 500 if you're not looking at the Magnificent Seven. And this is a ratio that I love. I've often referred to it, it's called the PEG ratio, where it combines both P/E and earnings growth. And you could see that the Magnificent Seven has a PEG ratio of 1.7x, which is really just about the most expensive that it's had. There was a brief period in 2020, where it was a little bit higher, but it's still very, very expensive. And then if you look at the bottom dark blue line, you could see that the PEG ratio for the market is at 0.87x.

So, the PEG is actually far cheaper for the market than it is for the Magnificent Seven. Again, another indication that the market overall is not quite as expensive as people might think, it's really the Mag Seven that makes it expensive.

DS: Steve, real quick before – I know you're about to jump into your Top 10 Picks here.

SC: Yeah, please?

DS: Just for the people in the audience that are with us right now that might not understand what the PEG ratio is, why it matters. I know a lot of people focus only on P/E ratio. Could you just give a brief explanation as to why you focus on the PEG ratio?

SC: Absolutely. What I think is wonderful about it is it takes the growth rate of the stock and it combines it with the P/E ratio. So, it's sort of the P/E ratio divided by the growth rate. Now, the – when you look at the conventional valuation metrics like P/E and price-to-book and price-to-sales, price-to-cash flow, it doesn't really incorporate growth into the valuation metric.

What I love about PEG is you're actually incorporating a growth rate of a company into the Valuation framework and you blend it together and you get that PEG. And that's why for me, it's a very telling valuation metric to look at, because you're also considering the growth of the company along with the valuation.

DS: Thanks for that clarification. Let’s…

SC: Absolutely.

DS: …let's dive in because obviously, as you mentioned, we're seeing some interesting moves in the Mag Seven to kickstart the year and I know you want to recap that real quick.

SC: Yeah, I feel like we should have a drum roll coming into the 2024. So, I'll keep people in suspense while I take another sip of my tea here. All right suspense is over, we're going to the next slide.

All right. So, one more thing to keep people in suspense. 2024, a rocky start for the Magnificent Seven as we are in the first couple days of the year. A part of our thesis going into 2024 is that we're going to see a rotation out of the Magnificent Seven.

And that doesn't mean that the Magnificent Seven are going to correct, but what we're going to start to see is people realizing the value and the investment fundamentals for many of the other stocks in the S&P 500 or the Russell 2000, as the valuations are much lower and the growth rates, in many cases, actually exceed that of the Magnificent Seven.

So, what are we seeing in the first couple days of the year? We're seeing Tesla down almost 9%, Apple down about 5.8%, Amazon down 5.7%. And you could see even stellar stocks for last year like Meta and NVIDIA are down to start the year, and that's just a one-week performance.

So, we are off to a bit of a rocky start. And now, drum roll, we're going to go to our list of the top 10 stocks for 2024. And here we go. I'm happy to say that we're actually off to a fairly good start with these stocks. Last year for the top 10, it was a bit of a rocky start. And every trading day is different. We're trying to identify these stocks when they're mispriced, but it does please me that we're off to a nice start.

As you could see, the returns for the first week were up about 0.8% in the far right-hand bottom corner for the year versus the S&P 500, which is starting down. And starting with one of the top stocks, you could see GigaCloud was up 10%, Abercrombie & Fitch up 4.2%, Dorian up 2.85%.

So, I'm going to go into the list here a little bit more in detail to give everybody a little bit color on these stocks. But we also have Intesa Sanpaolo, which is an Italian bank; Rolls-Royce, which is an aerospace and defense company out of the United Kingdom. Many people know Rolls-Royce for their cars, but they actually sold that division off quite a few years ago. So, it's really an aerospace and defense company.

And we do have Meta on this list. It's one of the only Mega Tech stocks that made our list, but the numbers look great on the top and bottom line for Meta and the profitability continues to look really strong. So, we're putting that on our list.

We also have Modine Manufacturing, M/I Homes, AppLovin, and Celestica. And this is the list of Top 10 Stocks for 2024. So, I'm going to go into these in a little bit more detail. But again, I kind of want to reiterate, from a quantitative standpoint, what we're doing is, we're looking for stocks that are collectively strong on the basis of Growth, Value, Profitability, Momentum, and EPS Revisions. And this is really core to the Seeking Alpha Quant model.

We don't seek any one particular factor. There are a lot of models out there that just focus on value. There are some models that factor in just growth. We tend to use a diversified approach over time. I've been doing this for a long time in terms of managing prop tests and quantitative strategies, really going back to 2000 and conducting investment research. And I found that a diversified approach is the best way to go over the long-term. And that's really key to our bottle.

As I mentioned before, the overvalued state for some of the largest market cap stocks bodes well for a potential rotation into stocks that have solid growth and fair valuations, particularly in a declining rate environment, where in 2023, we're in an environment where rates were going up, people tend to really focus on large-cap profitable names.

When we're going into an environment where rates could stay steady or perhaps actually start to move down, that really bodes much better for stocks that offer growth and valuation. And Seeking Alpha as again, as a Quant system, it's focusing on stocks with strong fundamentals, strong investment characteristics, and again, we're looking for stocks accompanied by upward analyst revisions and solid momentum.

So, I won’t go to a couple of our stocks here. And what I'm going to do, Daniel is, I'm actually going to go to the platform. So first, I'm going to focus on Abercrombie & Fitch. And this is not your teenager stock anymore. You probably may recall many of you who are familiar with Abercrombie & Fitch many, many years ago, probably about two decades ago, the stock was all the rage with teenagers and their dressing in a risque manner. And that kind of faded over time and the stock faded as well. But they have a new management team, which has done a fantastic job with the company.

And I would encourage anybody just to take a look at their website and they could see the quality of the clothing that's on the site now. And it's really resonating with sort of an upwardly mobile audience, who whether they're working from the office a couple of days a week or working remotely or going out of the evening, and they want to look sort of dressed casually, but smart.

Abercrombie & Fitch has definitely sort of hit a chord here. And it shows through in their top line numbers and their bottom line numbers. And the management team who's done such a fantastic job with the company and the balance sheet has really gotten some great probability out of it. The stock ranks #1 out of 533 stocks in the consumer discretionary sector, and within its industry, it ranks #1 out of 41.

So, I'm going to switch screens here. And Daniel, I want you to give me the thumbs up when you could see the stock page.

DS: Yep, see it.

SC: All right, that is terrific. Okay. So, this is Seeking Alpha Premium. We're looking at the stock page for Abercrombie & Fitch. Having a good trading day, the stock is up 1.38%. And you can see a chart below here. Year-to – over the course of the year, the stock is up 272%, but I don't want people to shy away from that.

Momentum is an important factor. And I will get into this. It was one of the questions that we had. Some people really don't like to chase stocks. They think that it's better to buy stocks at 52-week lows instead of 52-week highs, and I could not emphasize enough how incorrect that is.

So, we're going to get into that in a little bit more detail, but I want to show you here on the right-hand rail, you'll see the Quant is a Strong Buy. It comes in at a score of 4.99, the highest score is 5. So, it's just about as high as you can get. And then you see the underlying Factor Grades, which lead to that Quant Strong Buy. So, these Factor Grades are all sector relative.

So when you're looking at Abercrombie & Fitch and that Valuation Grade of C-, you know that is a C- versus the rest of the sector, not on an absolute basis. And that helps give people sort of an instant characterization of where the company stands versus the sector.

So I'm going to click into that, and you can see what that C- is. Now, C- isn’t an A or a B, but it means that it's sort of in line with the sector. More importantly, though, as I mentioned before, I love that PEG ratio. If you look at the PEG ratio for Abercrombie, it is an A+. It is very inexpensive when you take that P/E and combine it with growth at 0.04 versus the sector at 0.53. It's actually at a 92% discount to the sector on a PEG basis.

If you're looking at some of the more conventional metrics like P/E GAAP on a forward basis, and P/E GAAP versus TTM is forward versus trailing. So, P/E TTM would be looking at a year ago. P/E forward is considering analyst estimates and looking at that price over the earnings estimates. And at a B-, it's actually fairly attractive. It's at 16x. The rest of the sector is at 16x. So, that's pretty attractive.

If you look at other metrics at EV-to-EBITDA, EV-to-EBIT, it looks pretty fair. Okay, but what really looks good? If we go to growth, we could see on a top line basis, last year, it exceeded the sector. This year, it's in line. But on a bottom line, if you're looking at EBITDA, EBIT, EPS, it's really, really strong.

You're looking at – the year-over-year was an A+, and the EPS diluted growth going forward is a B+, with growth of 11.6% versus the sector at 0.7%. The GAAP year-over-year that's passed, and sometimes there's a difference between GAAP and diluted the way it's reported, we're looking at the EPS diluted here. The Wall Street analysts are looking at it on a diluted basis.

So that considers bringing all the shares outstanding into the stock and it looks very strong on that basis. And even the EPS GAAP forward is a B. So, the forward EPS growth rate is far stronger than the year-over-year one. And that's more important going forward.

In terms of profitability, gross margins look incredible for the company. EBITDA margins look great. So again, this is all really intuitive. These grades are on a sector relative basis. It gives you that instant characterization.

So you know when you look at the gross profit margin or the EBIT margin, how the company compares to the sector, but it's very transparent because we're showing what the actual metric is for the company versus the sector and the actual percent difference to the sector. Something that we do that you don't see on other sites is not only are we looking at it relative to the sector, but we show it versus its five-year average.

So, you could see, by example, the gross profit margin for Abercrombie & Fitch, currently at 60%. The five-year average is 59%. So, the gross profit margin is actually higher than its five-year average. If you look at the EBIT margin, which is currently 8.9%, the five-year average is 4.35%. You could see that's at 100% premium. So, this company, not only compared to the sector, compared to its own historical averages are really moving up its margins, which is just fantastic to look at.

Okay, the next stock is Modine Manufacturing. And this company has a legacy as a top player in the auto parts and equipment sector. They really capitalize on heating ventilation and HVAC units, and their business has been very, very strong. So, I'm going to bring that up, and I'm simply going to go to our summary stock page.

DS: MOD was a pick from last year as well, right?

SC: It was. So. it was one of the stocks that made it again. The growth rate continues to be really, really strong for this company. The valuation to me, it’s very – even the overall Valuation Grade is a D+. When I look at the underlying metrics, it still looks fair to me, but the company has been having stellar performance. You could see on a one-year basis, it was one of our picks up 184%. As you scroll down here, there's a lot of other things.

So, outside of like the Seeking Alpha Quant, you could look at various news stories. So, you see one person most recently, he had a Sell recommendation on that, but it didn't really work out for that contributor because the stock has continued to climb. Most of the other contributors have a Buy recommendation on it.

We also have very current news stories on Modine. We have a terrific News team at Seeking Alpha. They hit on almost all our stocks and they update news on a daily basis. What you look at, if you go to the right, you could see those Factor Grades. Again, that's on a sector relative basis. So, the growth is stronger than the sector, being the consumer discretionary sector, Profitability is stronger, Momentum. And as you look down a little bit, we actually show what the ranking is in the sector and the ranking in its closer industry. So, out of its peers of about 34 stocks, that ranks #1.

When you scroll down a little bit more, you could see where Wall Street is on the stock versus the Seeking Alpha contributors. So Wall Street has a Strong Buy in the stock. There's a bull case and bear case synopsis, and then there's a little bit on the company profile, which I mentioned before. Their company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for the use of on and off-highway use.

So, really very strong performance there. I'm going to scroll back up, so we could dive into what we like in the company. So, we'll start with the Valuation, which is really that overall grade is a D+, but when you look at the underlying metrics, it's a little bit stronger.

The reason why it's a D+ and you look at the metrics, which is a little bit longer, stronger, these metrics in our model are not equally weighted. We tend to put a higher weight on the metrics that are more predictive. So, price-to-book and price-to cash flow tend to be a little bit more predictive, but you could see many of the other metrics look great here. And again, that all-important PEG is a B+.

So, for me, when I look at that B+ on a PEG basis, that makes it okay in my book. When I look at growth, it is green across the board. In many cases, when you're looking at the EBITDA margins or EBIT or EPS, it's straight As for this stock, really super growth rates. Even on a top line, you have 10% year-over-year growth, 8% going forward. And this is the trend that you're going to see with many stocks. The year-over-year revenue growth rate is actually going to be higher than the forward estimates.

Lot of analysts are nervous going into 2024. Of course, everybody's looking for that soft landing recession. And I think the numbers that we're seeing do indicate a bit of a soft landing recession because we're not seeing a major pullback in the estimates for revenue growth rates going forward. We're just seeing a light pullback.

So, to me, it does tell a story where the rates could stay higher for longer based on the economic indicators that come in. I know what we're seeing today is that labor continues to be strong, but in many other areas, inflation has been coming down. So, it could be a case where we're flat with rates, but eventually at some point they do come down.

Profitability for the company, gross profit margin isn't great, but overall the Profitability Grade is a B. And that's what we want if we're going into sort of a soft landing. We want companies to be profitable. And if you're looking at EBIT or EBITDA or return on equity, the return on equity for this company is insane at 37%.

Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley would be very envious of those type of return on equities. And if you look at it versus its peer group, again, this is looking at the performance of the stock versus the sector, straight As across the board for this company.

So, I'm going to go back to our presentation here and go down to the next slide. So our #3 and #4 pick are M/I Homes and GigaCloud Technology. You could see M/I Homes, a company that is part of Alpha Picks and has done very, very well over the course of last year. Despite being in an environment where rates were going up, this homebuilder did exceedingly well.

I think part of the reason is, is that they have homes that appeal to new buyers, but there's also not a lot of supply in the market. So, despite going – rates going up, and that's really made sellers reserve because they don't want to sell their own homes and have to pay higher interest rates for homebuilders that don't have to suffer that problem, it actually makes new homes more attractive. And often, homebuilders can have subsidized mortgage rates as well. It is part of why this stock has done so well.

So, I'm going to go to the stock page. And here you could see M/I homes up 159% for the year. Again, it's been very strong, but not to hesitate away from that, especially when you look at the valuation for this company. It's an A- versus the sector. And look how cheap this stock is.

It doesn't have the PEG forward growth rate, which does look strong. It has the trailing, which does not look quite as strong. But when we look at it on a P/E basis at 7.2x versus the sector, it's almost a 50% discount to the sector on P/E. On EV-to-sales, it looks very cheap. On EV-to-EBITDA, it looks very cheap.

So, really like this stock. Its growth rate is a little bit slower than a couple other companies, but still we see a lot of Bs there. And we see growth rates that are edging out, especially on the bottom line basis of EPS.

And if we look at the EPS Forward, it's almost at a 91% premium. So, we want to see that. We want to see analysts with estimates that are higher for the company versus the sector and that's exactly what we're getting with M/I Homes.

In terms of the profitability, gross profit margin tends not to look quite as attractive on a lot of the homebuilders, but the other margins, the bottom line margins for EBIT, EBITDA, again, return on equity, return on total capital, incredibly strong for this stock versus the sector. And then if we look at, this is A pluses across the board.

If you look at M/I Homes versus other companies in the sector, it has absolutely crushed it. Whether you're looking at a three-year performance or one-year performance, it continues to really outstrip the sector. So, investors continue to reward this stock, management knows what they're doing, and their homes continue to be very appealing.

All right, the next stock that I'm going to go to is GigaCloud Technology, GCT. This is a company that combines their technology and years of market and industry experience to connect manufacturers with resellers worldwide. Ticker symbol on this is GCT. We're going to pop that in.

All right, again, a stellar performer here. And really, when you just take a look at whether you're looking at the Seeking Alpha contributors, there is a consensus here across the board that this is a Buy from Seeking Alpha analysts, from Wall Street, it's a Strong Buy. And obviously, from the Quant, it's a Strong Buy. The rating has clearly paid off. As you can see, some of the numbers that were reported recently have beat expectations and they've been able to do that consistently. If we look at the stock, this is #1 across the board.

Whether we're looking at it overall out of all our 4,500 stocks that we cover, or you're looking at the consumer discretionary sector, it ranks 1 out of 530, or if you're looking at a much tighter industry, it ranks #1 out of 6. So, this stock really highly ranked. If I clicked on Valuation, you could see it's a B- overall, but the PEG that I love is at a B+. Most of the metrics look really good on an Valuation standpoint.

If we look at Growth, you see a lot of As here across the board. The one negative we see is that year-over-year number for GAAP, again, I've warned you about that. Often, analysts are looking at the diluted number, which incorporates all the shares instead of just the GAAP principles.

So, it looks much better when we're looking at diluted shares, but more importantly, that forward number on a GAAP basis looks very, very strong with 32% growth. Growth is crushing the sector in terms of profitability, ex the gross profit margin, very strong across the board versus the sector. And if you look at it versus the peers, A+ is across the board.

We're going to go back to the presentation, go to the next set of companies, #5 and #6, which are getting out of the consumer space. Dorian is a shipping company. Dorian LPG, they own 25 very, very large carriers for oil and gas. And despite the geopolitical tensions that we've been seeing, this company focuses on a modern fleet. It’s a – market cap is about $1.8 billion.

So, I would say this is sort of in a mid-cap territory to almost small-cap, but the company ranks really well. Ticker symbol LPG, we're going to pull that up. So, we're still on that Momentum page. And as you can see versus the rest of the energy sector, it is outperformed. And really, the energy sector was one of the worst performing sectors in 2023. Unlike 2022, it was actually the best performing sector by a – country by all.

There was a bit of a reversion to the mean and energy came off last year, energy prices came off last year. As inflation sort of came down a little bit, energy was leading that. So, we did see a decline in energy, but that did not stop the performance of Dorian and their capabilities. That stock being up on the year 202%, absolutely crushing the sector, which was down about 3% last year.

And you could see on a sector relative basis, compared to the rest of the energy stocks, Valuation looks great, Growth looks great, Profitability looks great. Their real focus for this company is on oil and gas storage and transportation. So, they're not quite an Exxon or a Chevron, not quite as diversified. But this segment has done fairly well, but Dorian has done better than most. It's a bit of a controversial story.

The Seeking Alpha analyst is a Buy consensus, but you could see that there's sort of a mix within the community of our contributors. So, I would definitely encourage people to check that out. But in terms of the data, and that's what we do on a Quant side, we look at the historical data, we look at the forward data, we compare it to the sector, and that's how we identify our picks.

The stock looks good. And as you can see, it is a 5.3% today. So, not disappointing as one of our top picks is doing very, very well. And the Factor Grades look fantastic for the stock. I'll scroll down and you could see its ranking in the sector is #1 and its ranking in the industry is #1.

So, people can feel free to come to the platform and do a little bit more of a deeper dive into the stock to find out more about it. But obviously, it hits all the metrics that we need to see that brings it into our top 10 for the year.

Next stock, Rolls-Royce aerospace and defense company. They've been around for a really long time. The market cap on this company is a lot larger than Dorian. It comes in at about $31 billion. So, I'm going to bring that up on the stock page right now. And I'm just going to copy that symbol, because I don't always remember all the ticker symbols.

So, we're going to paste that in. That's how easy it is. You just paste in a symbol, comes right up. This stock is up as well today, too. And aerospace and defense, of course, we know coming out of the pandemic, a lot of transportation companies in aerospace had really pulled back during 2021, 2022.

And in terms of jet engines, we've seen a lot of demand coming into 2023 and into 2024. But they're not only jet engines, they're also fully in the aerospace and defense sector. And, of course, what's happened in the Ukraine, their business has done fairly well. And that's unfortunate, but I think a lot of countries and their militaries across the world really weren't stocking up during the pandemic.

And then inventories for most militaries really were depleted quite quickly because of the Ukrainian war. And now with what's happening in the Middle East and Israel and Gaza, we continue to see many militaries across the world rebuild their inventories, and that has benefited Rolls-Royce. And that's really the story there.

The stock was heavily rewarded up 217%, but the Valuation on the company is still attractive if you're looking at it on a PEG basis. The P/E trailing looks good. Some of the Ford Valuation metrics are getting expensive. People have gravitated to a lot of the aerospace and defense companies. But overall, as we're looking at this, and particularly, we have a heavier weight on price-to-cash flow in our metrics, and that's why it's carrying that weighting up.

Again, the metrics are not equal weighted. We have a heavier weight on those that have greater predictability, and that greater predictability comes from back tests that we've run out of a very, very long period. So, we back test every single metric.

Literally, well over 600 metrics get back tested for our model to determine, which metrics we use. So, we fully vet just about every financial metric that's out there. And that's how we know which ones get a higher weight.

If we take a look at a growth for Rolls-Royce, a lot more green than we're seeing on the Valuation. Whether you're looking at top line or bottom line, we're seeing almost straight As across the board. And when we look at Profitability, the overall Profitability Grade is for an A+. So, a couple of the margins are sort of in line with the sector. But where we're seeing is some really strong outliers in terms of profitability and that tend to get a higher weight in terms of the predictability is the return on total capital.

And the levered free cash flow margins are very, very high, especially the return on capital, you could see comes in at 61% versus 7% for the sector and absolutely demolishes the sector in terms of the return on capital and that is a great profitability metric.

Going to go back to the presentation and down to our next slide, we're going to look at a foreign company, but has an ADR. It's an Italian bank, Intesa Sanpaolo, very, very large bank in Europe. It's got a market cap of about $55 billion and a very diversified bank as well. They're in insurance, they're in traditional banking, commercial, retail, and it is the #1 diversified bank in its industry, and it is at a steep discount.

So, we're going to take you to that stock page right now. I'm just going to copy that ticker symbol and paste that in. So, Rolls-Royce and Intesa Sanpaolo are really two of the few stocks that we have that are outside of the U.S. markets, but they couldn't be ignored because of the investment fundamentals and that they look so strong.

So again, starting the year up about 1.8% today, which looks great. And you can see for the last 52 weeks, it's up about 29%. So did outperform the S&P 500, going into a declining environment, and hopefully with inflation about to come down, many of their products should continue to do well into 2024. But again, if you look at it on a valuation standpoint versus financials, on a growth standpoint, it's very, very strong.

So, we're looking at all financials in the U.S. and ADRs, and you could see it ranks #1 in the sector out of 694 financial institutions. And then within its closer industry of diversified banks, it ranks #1 out of 67. So, really strong across the board, quick picture on Valuation, great grades. You could see it's a lot cheaper versus the sector.

And then if we look at it on a – its growth rate, we could see with banks, I should say in financials, you often don't see EBITDA or EBIT numbers. That's not a metric that's common in financial institutions. So, any stock that you look at within a financial institution, you'll usually see that those metrics are blank. But bottom line is bottom line. EPS year-over-year looks great. More importantly, if you take a look at the long-term growth rate for earnings per share, three to five-year CAGR, it's at an A+.

So, this is analysts that tend to have estimates that go beyond just one or two years, and we're looking at those. Comes in at A+, 31% growth versus the financial sector at 9.87% growth, very strong. Profitability is an A+. Where does it get that A+ from? Cash is king. So if you take a look at cash from operations, it's an A+, a whopping $75 billion in Cash from operations for Intesa Sanpaolo. So, it looks very strong on that basis.

I'm going to take us to our next stock now, which is Meta, the only Mega Tech stock to make it. So, we're going to type that in. And people are going to see why this is the only Mega Tech stock that makes it.

So, obviously, Meta up 177% last year. Again, don't be fearful about chasing these stocks with the Momentum. A lot of stocks could climb 200% or 300%, and the P/E could actually be lower than it was a year ago. And you have to keep that Valuation framework in mind, don't worry about the trend of the stock price if it's at a 52-week low or a 52-week high. Pay attention to the Valuation framework, pay attention to the Growth rate and the Profitability.

So, where do we see the valuation of this? This is actually stronger than most of the Mega Tech stocks. And you can see the conventional P/E is rich versus the sector, but it's in line at a C- and a C on a P/E basis. P/E 4 comes in at about 24x. It's double the sector, but double the sector really puts it in line.

Where does it look great? My favorite metric, PEG. When you combine the growth rate with the P/E, it comes in at a B-. So that is attractive compared to the communication services sector. Taking you back to the Summary page, just to put it in perspective, I want people to see, it ranks #1 in communication services out of 245 stocks, and it ranks #1 out of stocks that are Interactive Media and Services. So, very strong.

And then of course, when we take a look at Profitability, it does not get much better than this. And if you're looking at gross margins, EBIT margins, return on equity, return on total capital, it's almost straight As across the board.

Again, these metrics, these grades give you an instant characterization, so you can compare the stock relative to the sector. And then when you look at the absolute metrics versus the sector, it's very clear why Meta is ranked so high.

So again, everyone's really familiar with Meta. A little bit of the history of 2022, stock came off horrifically. People were really fearful about their movement into the Metaverse and the expenses that they had, but the company did a great job getting their expenses in line, refocusing on their core business and focusing on AI. So, that's why the stock did so well last year. And now when you look at it versus the rest of the sector, it's still very attractive.

Back to our presentation and for the final two, we have Celestica and AppLovin Corporation. So, Celestica is a global supply chain solution company. That's a top electric – electronic manufacturing service company focused on technology and they really are capitalizing on AI trends. This is what I would call sort of a large-cap, but on the smaller side at $3.2 billion, ranks #4 in the sector and #1 out of its industry. So, we're going to put the ticker symbol in, CLS.

So again, the stock has done very well up 148%, and this is a common thread. The Top 10 Stocks that we have for the most part beat the S&P 500 last year, and they beat a lot of the Mega Tech stocks. But remember, you want to keep that valuation in mind and the growth rate in mind. So, don't have any concerns about what the performance has been, just focus on the fundamentals. That's what's important.

And when you look at the fundamentals versus the sector, it is very strong. The Valuation at an A-, Growth at a B+, Analyst Revisions at A-, this is a company in the IT sector. So, it's one of the most important sectors. It's got the largest market cap weighting in the S&P 500, and it has the largest market cap weighting in the NASDAQ.

So, you're looking at a company that ranks really high in that information technology sector at #5, but more importantly, within its industry of electronic manufacturing services, it ranks #1. Again, there's a good consensus here across the board with the Seeking Alpha analyst and Wall Street both at a Buy, but Quant at a Strong Buy. Again, we're following the data and it hasn't disappointed. The stock has done very well in the course of the year, and it's off again to a good start today, up about 1%.

I invite people to take a deeper dive. They could read some of the news stories from our contributors and the news stories as well. But when you're looking at the company's valuation versus the sector, and this is versus the IT sector, and this is a sector where it's very difficult to find companies that have attractive Valuation metrics.

If you look at the Mega Tech stocks, most of them, those grades are in the D and F territory because they're so expensive. Celestica is not the case in terms of being overvalued, it is undervalued.

So, the P/E is at 12x versus the sector at 21x. If we're looking at the PEG, it's 0.3. It's at a 72% discount to the sector. So, it really looks great across the board. EV-to-EBITDA, EV-to-EBIT, price-to-sales, Valuation looks really great for this company, one of the few in the IT sector. And the growth rate, the overall grade is B+. But you could see some of the underlying metrics, which reflect earnings per share and EBIT are in the A territory.

So, incredible growth for Celestica versus the rest of the IT sector. So, the growth rates that we're seeing here are superior to the Magnificent Seven, and the Valuation is far more attractive than the Magnificent Seven.

Profitability for the company is not quite as strong as the Magnificent Seven, but again, we're coming into an environment where rates are going to be flattening out to coming down. It's well expected that we might have a soft landing. So, the market should start to broaden out.

In a normalized market, Profitability is not as important as a metric. When you're in a market where it’s – we're getting defensive, where people are worried about risk, you want companies that are profitable where you can depend on earnings. But as we go into 2024, people are going to be a little bit more willing to take on risk and focus on growth companies and focus on value. So, I would encourage them to take a look at Celestica.

And going back to our slideshow, our final stock, AppLovin. This company has a market cap of about $13 billion, so this qualifies as a large-cap company. They're focused on diverse gaming for application software and app developers and mobile game developers. They're very, very familiar with this stock.

We're going to plug in the symbol. I love the name, AppLovin, just a great name for the company. Stellar year, last 52 weeks up, 289%. That blows away most of the Mega Tech stocks for last year in the Magnificent Seven. And the Valuation is still a little bit more attractive than most of those stocks, but the Growth rate and Profitability, Momentum and EPS Revisions coming in very, very strong for AppLovin.

As you could see, the analysts and Wall Street are on board with a Buy. Again, the Quant comes in as a Strong Buy. I think we've nailed the stock with this recommendation. It was part of our Alpha Picks portfolio as well. This is a company where over the last six months, the performance has not been, well, at 44%, it's nothing to sneeze at. But if you were to take the last four months, the company's performance has slowed down. I think people are really going to revisit this stock. It's currently ranked seventh in the IT sector, but within its industry of application software, it ranks #1.

So, a couple of names that we've had in the portfolio here were also in Alpha Picks. Alpha Picks is a service that we provide where people don't tend to want to do quite as much research, and the Quant team does more of the homework for individuals. This is separate than our Premium service.

With Alpha Picks, we just simply provide investors with two ideas a month. This has done very, very well. We take our top Quant Strong Buys, people just who are engaged investors and they want to be stock pickers, but they don't have as quite as much time to really do their own homework.

So, they tend just to like to have those names sent to them. And what we do with Alpha Picks is we send out an email twice a month with the top recommendations. We also do a portfolio review, but you could see on Alpha Picks, the returns have been fantastic. And many of these names that you're familiar with, we actually had them either on the top 10 from last year or are on the top 10 for this year.

M/I Homes, Super Micro Computer, AMR is a name that is unique to Alpha Picks, but the stock is up 200%. You could see the returns on these stocks and we also showed the date that we had picked them. So, M/I Homes was picked last October, up 250%. Super Micro Computer added to Alpha Picks last November, up 250%.

AMR, which is a coal company, that did not have a smooth start. But at a certain point over the course of the year, it just really skyrocketed, again, versus energy stocks, which were flat last year. This stock was up 200% since it came into the Alpha Picks, Modine Manufacturing. You can see the returns on many of the stocks that we picked here have been absolutely tremendous.

So, for individuals that are part of Premium or are new to this and just want to have two picks a month, I would highly recommend taking a look at Alpha Picks. I'm going to go back to the presentation now.

DS: Yeah, Steve, real quick.

SC: Yes.

DS: Now that you mentioned Alpha Picks, I'm going to go ahead and take a quick second. I'm going to drop in the chat right now a link for people to check out Alpha Picks if they're interested and I want to highlight as well. You mentioned you do portfolio review, but you're also doing webinars for everybody that's in that group. And you're also putting out those emails that tell people when you're closing the pick or with like TravelCenters of America, that was an acquisition company and you guys definitely profited and won on that one.

So, you definitely stay in communication. I just want to highlight that. But yeah, I'm going to go ahead and drop that link. And if anybody's watching the replay of this, you're going to find that below the video as well.

SC: Yeah, and I'll share – we tell a little bit here, if you go to the Alpha Picks page, it shows how we actually pick the stocks. Again, we're starting with our Quant Strong Buys, but we're adding additional criteria and parameters that make it even more selective. So, it'll tell you all about how we pick the stocks, but again, very, very transparent.

You could see the actual performance from every pick and where it is versus the S&P 500, too. So Alpha Picks, we started in July of 2022, up almost 70% from that time versus the S&P 500 up 23% since that time. So, the performance has been great, just really focusing and honing in on our top Strong Buys.

Taking us back to the presentation, how are two of the investors? I really wish everybody well coming into the New Year with their stock selection, whether it's the top 10 or using Premium and the incredible tools with the portfolio tools, the comparison tools, the stock screeners, they're all there to help you pick stocks. But I want to finish up on a couple of questions that we had on the release of my article for the top 10. So, if you go to that article, you'll see that there's a comment section, and I've highlighted a couple of questions that sort of have a common thread.

So this comes from GROK42. The one aspect that makes me skeptical about the algorithmic systems for stock investing is that if it actually worked consistently, the big dogs would pile in and the advantage would erode away?

You would think that would be the case, but it is not the case. Some of the biggest asset managers, the biggest hedge funds, Renaissance and Bridgewater, use quantitative systems. The truth of the matter is, though, all the Quant models are a little bit different.

There is an element where they are closely aligned, and it really brings me back to sort of the market crash that we had in 2007, where a lot of the Quant models all fell apart in a one-month period. They've since have diversified a little bit. I find that there's enough diversification in the models that people aren't piling in. But more importantly, what's really cool about what we do in our model is it's very diverse. And we're not focusing really on the largest, largest cap stocks.

We focus more on stocks in like the Russell 2000. And we're looking at growth, we're looking at value, we're looking at profitability. We have five core factors that we look at. And when we pick a stock, it has to be collectively strong on all five factors.

So that really broadens out the group of stocks that we're looking at. So, we're finding, look, we're not Morgan Stanely or Goldman Sachs. So, we're not having the impact that those companies may have when they recommend a stock. But we have, on any given day, 450 Strong Buy recommendations. I'll say we also, on any given day, have 450 Strong Sell recommendations as well, which you won't see from the big shops. They tend to have only 2% to 3% of their stocks as Sells. So, we have a far fairer system in terms of assessing stocks. You're going to have just as many Strong Buys as Strong Sells, just as many Buys as you will Sells. So it's a much more transparent and equal-weighted system.

We have Jim Patterson with a question. This list is a trend chaser's dream. If someone had bought these stocks a year ago, they would be very happy today. Good luck to you, but this is not my style.

Well, Jim, I think you might fall in that camp of people who tend to think the stocks that trend towards a 52-week low or looking for stocks that have incredible values are a better way to go.

Really, the empirical data shows that that type of philosophy could land you in value traps and companies that tend to go towards 52-week lows tend to have something that's not going well or management teams that are not performing well or something within the industry or the regulatory environment that's leading them to a 52-week low.

And you could do a simple test. You could take 10 stocks that are near a 52-week high and 10 stocks that are near a 52-week low, invest an equal amount in both of them. And year-in and year-out, you're going to find that the stocks that are trading near a 52-week high will perform far, far better than the ones that are near a 52-week low.

We have also written a paper on this, nbut aside from our paper, and I'm going to click over to that, this is my colleague, Zach Marx, who is an excellent, excellent Quant Strategist, wrote an article on momentum investing, and we'll have that link included, because it's something that comes up quite often. People are afraid to invest at stocks that are near a 52-week high. They're sort of under this false theory that they want to be in value stocks near a 52-week low.

You couldn't be more far off, really the empirical data. And there are just so many studies from prize-winning professors and authors, as well as Zach's article here, which demonstrates you're far better off going with Momentum. And that's why Momentum is one of the core factors that we look at.

We have five core factors, Momentum. If you go back over a 200-year period, you will find it is the most predictive factor out of any factor from a quantitative standpoint and back test. So, that's something that I really wanted to highlight, and it's a question that comes up quite a bit.

Our last question here is from Franz. Franz said, thank you, but it all hangs on the theory of a rotation out of the Mega Tech stocks. There's another stream in the market, which says that people spent money for the Magnificent Seven in 2023 and will not stop to do so in 2024.

Franz, I will say we're not looking for a correction in the Magnificent Seven. What we're really looking for is the market to broaden out. The Magnificent Seven, the Mega Tech stocks had a tremendous year. At this point, most of them, I'd say six out of the seven, are very overvalued.

So, if you're a value investor, you're not really going to be looking to these stocks, but when you combine value and growth, they're still not that attractive, compared to many other stocks in the broader market.

So, we're looking for people to take some of that cash that's on the sidelines and put it into the broader market. And we're looking for people to take some profits out of Magnificent Seven. So, the story is not predicated on a correction in Magnificent Seven. It's more of a broadening out to, I'd say, smaller and mid-cap stocks and the Russell 2000, but really identifying stocks that have strong investment fundamentals. And that's what we're looking for.

Daniel, I want to open up. Do you have any questions?

DS: I don't know if I have any questions. I mean, first off, thank you for all of this data and all the time you've taken. But the thing that sparked inspiration in my head is when I read that article by Zach about the momentum investing and it really boiled down to like everything you've ever read from Peter Lynch to Warren Buffett or whoever you're looking up to of letting your winners run, right? And that's what I think about when I see you repick like Meta example for this year from Alpha Pick…

SC: Yeah.

DS: …putting it into your top 10 now is you're letting your winner run, like, you continue to see management outperform. You see the fundamentals continue to perform. And I think people just need to remember that when they start looking at names like this. And as you mentioned, might be a little weary when they start to get to 52-week highs.

SC: Yeah, and it's not only individual investors that tend to like fall into this trap, there are even institutional investors that can be afraid of chasing a stock. But I'd say across the board, the common thread, those people are not familiar with sort of quantitative analysis and examining different metrics.

And those that are familiar with the Quant world, and with the largest hedge funds in the business now are Quant hedge funds. And there are many studies that we point to and we provide links for why momentum investing works. You're much better off going towards stocks that are at a 52-week high than near that 52-week low.

So, if you fall into that camp, if you're an individual, we get many, many, many people commenting, like Jim Patterson, that they're afraid to chase stocks, please take a look at that momentum report or some of the links that we provide. Don't be afraid of the Momentum, focus on the investment fundamentals, focus on the Valuation framework, focus on the Growth.

Whether the stock was up 1% or 1,000% over the course of a year, don't pay attention to that. Pay attention to the investment fundamentals, but have a little faith that if a stock is doing well, there's a reason it's doing well. And if a stock is performing poorly, there's a reason that it's performing poorly.

So, I guess I'll leave it on that. I want to wish everybody a great 2024. I hope you find it to be a terrific year and you find a lot of new investment opportunities. And I hope you continue to use Seeking Alpha as your main tool for investment research and making well-informed decisions. And again, if you want to have something that provides more of that work performed for you, there's Alpha Picks out there where we send you those two ideas a month.

So, we just wish everybody well in 2024. I hope it's a happy year and a healthy year and a prosperous year for everybody. Thank you so much for your time.

DS: Yep. Thank you, everyone. Also, if you haven't already followed Steven Cress' author profile and Zach Marx, they both put out great articles throughout the year. So, take care and we'll see you soon.

SC: Thank you very much, everybody. Bye-bye.

