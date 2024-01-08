Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Eagle Point Credit: Where This 17.2% Yield Might Fit Into Your Portfolio

Jan. 08, 2024 1:23 PM ETEagle Point Credit Co LLC (ECC)4 Comments
Summary

  • Eagle Point Credit Company allows retail investors to access the asset class of collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) traditionally reserved for institutional investors.
  • ECC's expense ratio of 9.5% is high, but it is declining over time, and the 17.2% dividend yield includes the expense ratio.
  • ECC should be used as a small allocation in a portfolio to add meaningful yield, rather than being a core holding.

In portfolio construction, the balance of yield and risk is a core investment principle. Uncovering ways to create value by increasing yield while minimizing the relative risk profile of a portfolio is the alchemy of investing. Over time, many have tried but few

I am a real estate professional with nearly a decade of experience across valuation, research, and portfolio acquisitions. Having spent my career with a big four firm and an S&P500 real estate investment trust, I am intimately familiar with the public real estate markets and REIT analysis.I created REITer’s Digest to share my thoughts and expertise on real estate, REITs, and fundamental investing concepts to help investors make informed decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ECC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

s
sjebens
Today, 2:09 PM
Comments (161)
SA articles, like just about any news source today, continue to frustrate me. When the author talks about a 9.5% expense ratio the reader is led to believe the management is making 9.5% on managed assets. The number on CEFCONNECT is 1.94% for management fees. Maybe this author, and future closed end fund authors, could do a little more research and articulate exactly what the various potential components of "expense ratio" could be instead of leading articles with sensationalist bullets...
julsloan3 profile picture
julsloan3
Today, 1:57 PM
Comments (146)
I am down about 20% but not concerned due to the fact 70% of my principal has already been returned through monthly dividends. In about 30 months I will have received all my principal. To get a 100/ month one needs about 630 shares. It is about 2.5% of my portfolio
Damon Judd profile picture
Damon Judd
Today, 1:44 PM
Comments (5.33K)
You wrote:
"ECC is not and should not be a core holding for investors. Rather, it presents an opportunity to add substantial yield to a portfolio of low risk or risk-free assets with a small allocation."
If the assets are so low risk and offer such a high yield, why not make it a core position in one's income portfolio? It is my top holding in my Income Compounder portfolio.
C
Clark158f1
Today, 1:31 PM
Comments (5.82K)
No risk at all and you get 17% yield.....lol....kidding of course.

Know your investment before buying yield.
