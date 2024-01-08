Shutter2U

In portfolio construction, the balance of yield and risk is a core investment principle. Uncovering ways to create value by increasing yield while minimizing the relative risk profile of a portfolio is the alchemy of investing. Over time, many have tried but few have succeeded in creating innovative portfolio management strategies to generate real value for investors. Investors of all shapes and sizes should also consider this idea in their personal investments. How can we, as investors, maximize yield while minimizing our risk profile?

Eagle Point Credit Company (NYSE:ECC) is one of our favorite investments in the high yield universe. We began covering ECC during the emergence from the pandemic era, when collateralized loan obligations dramatically outperformed expectations and the broad market collectively. Since then, our coverage of ECC has centered around the fund's ability to capitalize on success in the CLO market. As ECC's yield has continued to increase, we should examine where ECC might fit into an income portfolio. We are going to dive into ECC and illustrate how a small allocation can add significant yield to a portfolio.

ECC invests in the junior debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligations or CLOs. While ECC is structured as a closed end fund, it's more appropriate to think of ECC as a company of its own. The fund is a rarity on the market, allowing retail investors to touch an asset class traditionally reserved for institutional investors.

CLO Introduction

Collateralized loan obligations, or CLOs, are actively managed portfolios of senior secured loans. These portfolios are split into sub-portfolios, or tranches, which are entitled to a piece of the cash flow produced by the underlying loans. The investments inside of CLOs are senior secured loans, meaning the debt is secured to the assets of the borrower and sits at the top of the capital stack. This runs in contrast to traditional debt issued by a company (corporate bonds) and is the result of the borrower's risk profile. Traditional bonds issued by a company are unsecured and are backed by the credit of the issuer as opposed to the value of an asset. Many of these companies are too small to access capital through investment banks incentivizing them to use BDCs and other specialty financing companies as sources of capital.

CLO tranches are categorized into two groups, debt and equity tranches. The debt tranches have priority to cash flow and are rated accordingly. The senior debt tranches must be paid in full before cash flow makes its way to the junior tranche and so on down the waterfall to the equity tranche. As a result, the highly rated AAA tranches have the highest likelihood of being paid in full over time.

Cash flow at origination covers a multiple of the distribution to the debt tranches, providing a cash flow buffer for non-performing assets. This provides a layer of protection to all debt tranches since a certain number of loans can be on non-accrual before distributions will be impacted. This excess cash flow which serves as a layer of protection for the debt tranches is allocated to the equity tranche and usually retained by a CLO originator. Luckily for shareholders, ECC is one such originator. Due to this structure, the equity tranche receives cash despite the debt tranches being offloaded from the balance sheet. ECC's cash flow from the equity tranche comes after the highly rated debt tranches have been sold to other investors. The risk is that the equity tranche is almost guaranteed to weaken over time as cash flow deteriorates. Remember, the underlying borrowers are generally B-rated or similar credit quality.

Levered loans such as CLOs are often closely associated with the Great Financial Crisis and the turmoil of the securitized debt markets thereafter. However, performance has historically been strong with extremely stringent underwriting standards. In fact, the Credit Suisse Leveraged Loan Index has generated positive returns in 28 of the past 31 calendar years.

Accordingly, ECC has been a strong investment for shareholders. Assuming the dividend is being reinvested, total returns have outpaced other high yield players in the BDC and floating rate ETF universe.

Expense Ratio

As mentioned in the introduction, ECC is a closed end fund, however, this does not paint the whole picture. A common question or misconception around ECC is the company's expense ratio. Just looking at Seeking Alpha's home page for ECC gives some investors a heart attack.

Does the fund really charge an expense ratio of 9.5%? The short answer is yes. However, we must consider that ECC is closer to a company, than a traditional closed end fund, doing more than just holding investments.

The high expense ratio leads to another common question among readers. Does the 17.2% dividend yield stated above include the 9.5% expense ratio. Again, the short answer is yes. As illustrated by the graphic above, the dividends paid to shareholders of ECC are net of expenses charged by the fund. For example, per the third quarter investor presentation, ECC distributed $0.48 to shareholders and charged $0.19 per share in expenses. The $0.48 stated in the investor presentation aligns with the three, $0.16 monthly dividends sent during the third quarter.

Additionally, as ECC continues to mature as a company, there are expense efficiencies being delivered. Over the past twelve months, the total company expense per share has fallen considerably from $0.26 per share to $0.19 per share for comparable quarters, year over year. For shareholders, this means the effective expense ratio is declining over time, which should be viewed positively. Annualizing these figures

CLO equity is a cash flow heavy business. While NAV erodes over time, the cash flow produced by the fund's investments is enough to cover expenses, compensate management, and compensate shareholders through one of the highest sustained yields available today.

How To Invest In ECC

So, having established that ECC is a rare fund which invests in complex assets, we must ask ourselves where ECC fits into our portfolios. Using ECC as your core fixed income holding is not wise. While the securitized debt market has been historically successful, complex securities should not be the foundation of a portfolio.

Given the generous yield paid by ECC, a small allocation to ECC is enough to add considerable yield to a conservative income portfolio. As we are about to illustrate, a small allocation to ECC is sufficient to bridge the yield gap between risk free and high yield assets.

Instead of investing a substantial portion of your capital into ECC, the fund should serve as a supercharger to add meaningful yield as a small portion of your overall investments. This is the concept of the Barbell Strategy. Current rates on one-year certificates of deposit are 4.65% with interest paid monthly. Paired with ECC's yield, it requires a 10% allocation to ECC to produce a blended yield above high yield bonds. With this approach, 90% of your capital has remained protected by FDIC, while the remaining 10% is generating enough yield to cover the spread to high yield bonds. I would argue that this is a superior risk profile, to holding a high yield bond ETF alone.

Conclusion

ECC is a fund that provides investors an opportunity to reach an asset class which has been historically reserved for large institutions. While risk exists with CLOs, especially for the junior debt and equity tranches, it primarily relates to underwriting of cash flows and the underlying loans. ECC's management team specialized exclusively in CLOs and has the opportunity to invest favorably given their origination of the underlying asset. Additionally, the firm's management has a substantial investment in the firm's common and preferred shares.

ECC is not and should not be a core holding for investors. Rather, it presents an opportunity to add substantial yield to a portfolio of low risk or risk-free assets with a small allocation. Additionally, the distribution is tax inefficient meaning an IRA or similar tax-deferred account may be the best option.