2024 Analyst Outlook: Rida Morwa On Finding The Next High-Dividend Ideas

Jan. 16, 2024
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • A Fed pivot could make finding high dividend opportunities more challenging in 2024.
  • The biggest mistake investors can make is believing they can predict the future.
  • Being defensive in 2024 could be profitable, with opportunities in preferred equity, bonds, utilities, healthcare, and REITs trading at low valuations.
  • As Seeking Alpha analyst and Investing Group leader Rida Morwa suggests, income investors should always have cash available for opportunities. They also need to make sure they’re consistently being paid by their holdings.
  
Man giving you binoculars and pointing in the distance to where to look

fotostorm/E+ via Getty Images

It may require more effort for income investors to find high-yield dividend opportunities if the Fed takes on a more accommodative approach and lowers rates.

But that doesn't mean the right dividend stocks are not out there in the market.

This article was written by

Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
110.3K Followers

Rida Morwa is a former investment and commercial Banker, with over 35 years of experience. He has been advising individual and institutional clients on high-yield investment strategies since 1991.

Rida Morwa leads the investing group High Dividend Opportunities where he teams up with some of Seeking Alpha's top income investing analysts. The service focuses on sustainable income through a variety of high yield investments with a targeted safe +9% yield. Features include: model portfolio with buy/sell alerts, preferred and baby bond portfolios for more conservative investors, vibrant and active chat with access to the service’s leaders, dividend and portfolio trackers, and regular market updates. The service philosophy focuses on community, education, and the belief that nobody should invest alone. Lean More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Treading Softly, Beyond Saving, PendragonY, and Hidden Opportunities all are supporting contributors for High Dividend Opportunities.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

BM Cashflow Detective profile picture
BM Cashflow Detective
Today, 9:06 AM
Comments (8.22K)
I liked this statement best:

"endless cash flow"!

If we were to add the humble little word “increasing” here, it would be even perfect.
I
ImStillaYankee
Today, 8:54 AM
Comments (139)
Excellent article, Rida, right up until you started talking about inflation/'core' inflation. You then started to sound like 1 of the Fed characters trying to promote their 'don't believe your eyes' shtick. Except for the eggheads in D.C., no one cares much about anything other than what does xyz cost me & in the case of food, housing & energy, which are still going up & quite fast (gasoline maybe not but $3+/gallon at $72 oil is a problem), NOTHING is more important. I still have a feeling that the people who can't understand food inflation don't actually do any shopping & certainly don't notice or care that beef has gone up steadily the last several months or that poultry is up 50% the last few months. Anyone shop for a new car recently? Sticker shock is a phrase that comes to mind but pay attention to what you get for similar money from just a few years ago & you'll see where the corners were cut & it's appalling.
But, like I said at the beginning, excellent piece other than the inflation bit & I thank you for the investing suggestions as I was curious as to how some of the sectors generally can be expected to perform in various environments.
A
AZ BOY
Today, 8:53 AM
Comments (1.33K)
Look for companies that have been punished by higher interest rates like NLY..
Use your stock screener to look for 52 week declines and then see if interest rates were the cause.
Invest4Wealth profile picture
Invest4Wealth
Today, 8:31 AM
Comments (480)
Good article.
danno817 profile picture
danno817
Today, 8:20 AM
Comments (93)
Love it!
K
Keypounder52
Today, 8:13 AM
Comments (630)
Election year politics and oil will drive this market....
