fotostorm/E+ via Getty Images

It may require more effort for income investors to find high-yield dividend opportunities if the Fed takes on a more accommodative approach and lowers rates.

But that doesn't mean the right dividend stocks are not out there in the market.

Seeking Alpha analyst and Investing Group leader Rida Morwa says there are areas where income investors can still locate the right dividend investments as they prepare for 2024.

The keys: Keep cash handy, identify sectors that benefit from declining rates, and develop a portfolio that produces income no matter what happens within the markets.

In Morwa’s estimation: There’s always "something that’s out of favor."

Morwa presents his outlook below:

Seeking Alpha: A big part of your focus is on generating income. With the Fed set to pivot to a more dovish position in 2024, how does that impact income investing?

Rida Morwa: Buying U.S. Treasuries, agency mortgage-backed securities, or high-grade corporate bonds is always an option for investors seeking income. It's easy to see why most income investors aren't interested in T-Bills at a 0.25% or lower yield. But if you tell an income investor that they can have zero credit risk and get 3%, 4%, or even a 5% yield, many more are going to be interested.

Investors who might have been buying A-rated corporate bonds will consider buying T-bills or Treasuries instead. This forces A-rated corporate bonds to trade at a lower price / higher yield, which then makes them a more attractive option for investors who previously invested in BBB bonds. After all, it's a truism of income investing that if you can get the same yield for taking less risk, you should take less risk. As a result, the prices of all bonds correlate with the price of Treasuries. The lower the yield, the larger the impact Treasury movements will have. This is why we've seen high-yield bonds dramatically outperform investment-grade bonds.

Data by YCharts

Even when you get to common equities that pay a dividend, the movement in Treasury rates acts like the force of gravity, constantly pulling on yields. Yet, like gravity, the further away they are, the weaker the pull.

If interest rates fall, it will pull the prices of all bonds up. The closer they are to U.S. Treasuries in terms of risk, the stronger the pull will be. All other things being equal, lower interest rates will be a tailwind for the prices of all income-style investments.

Lower-risk fixed-income like Agency MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds or preferreds will benefit the most. When you get to below investment-grade debt and common equities, lower rates will be a benefit, but there also will be other factors that could be more prominent, like concerns over a possible recession.

2023 has been an easy year for folks like us to find great opportunities that reach our target of 8%-10% yield. If the Fed follows through with a dovish pivot, it will be more challenging to find those kinds of opportunities, but there will still be pockets that the market left behind.

SA: What are the mistakes investors can avoid while putting together plans for the new year?

RM: The biggest mistake any investor can make is to believe that they know the future.

Just a moment ago, you asked me a question that presumed that the Fed is set to pivot to a more dovish position in 2024. I agree that the most likely probability for 2024 is that the Fed will cut interest rates. The Fed's projections from the December meeting indicate a Federal Funds rate of 4.5-4.75%. If I were placing a bet in Vegas, I'd take the under. I believe the Fed will be forced to cut far more than the market is currently projecting. Believe is the key word. Too many investors mistake "believing" for "knowing." Four years ago today, investors believed many things about what would happen in 2020, and every single one of them was wrong.

We shouldn't manage our portfolios like we would gamble in Vegas. My goal is for my portfolio to produce the income I need, regardless of whether I am right or wrong.

This is why our model portfolio is focused on being "agnostic" toward interest rates throughout 2022 and 2023. We maintained exposure to some holdings that would have benefited if the Fed made a dovish pivot. We also maintained exposure to sectors that have thrived in a rising interest rate environment, like BDCs (business development corporations), which were our largest source of dividend hikes and supplemental dividends for the past two years.

If the pivot happens in 2024, I would expect that our most interest rate-sensitive positions will rebound the strongest. These are the areas we have focused on adding the most in recent months. Yet, we will maintain some exposure to BDCs, commodity funds, and floating-rate investments, which would benefit the most if inflation were to pick back up and the Fed decided to hike more.

Don't assume you know the future. A well-constructed portfolio should have positions that will thrive if your predictions are right, but you should also hold some positions that will thrive if you are wrong.

SA: You like to stay defensive. What's part of your defensive approach in 2024?

RM: I targeted late 2023/2024 as the likely start of a recession for a couple of years. Now that we are here, I continue to believe that a recession starting in 2024 is a strong possibility.

Fortunately, being defensive is easy and quite profitable even if there isn't a recession. Many "defensive" investments have been trading at very low valuations. Preferred equity, bonds, utilities, healthcare, and REITs are full of opportunities that are trading at multi-year lows. Some are trading at valuations we haven't seen since 2009. These investments tend to outperform during recessions, and even if a soft landing is achieved, the low valuations today provide plenty of upside.

For those who believe that the best defense is a good offense, agency MBS is an attractive option. Mortgage REITs that invest primarily in agency MBS have historically seen explosive upside during recessions.

In our model portfolio, we hold a combination of preferred equities, bonds, defensive sectors, and agency mortgage REITs.

SA: What sectors do you think may present opportunities this year?

RM: The sectors I expect to be the strongest for income investors in 2024 are:

Fixed income

Agency mortgage REITs

Equity REITs

Healthcare

Utilities

These are all sectors that have been hit hard by the rising rate cycle and should benefit from declining rates. They also are investments that are capable of performing well through a recession, especially a recession that's not driven by a financial collapse.

SA: What is your overall economic outlook for 2024? An accommodating Fed, improving inflation, and economic growth are positives. How can investors maximize returns under these conditions?

RM: I believe that Core PCE inflation will reach the Fed's 2% goal, possibly as early as the first half of the year. When we look at the trailing 12 months, we can see that since June, Core PCE has been mild.

Data by YCharts

The highest month-to-month inflation increases were early in 2023, and those numbers will be dropping out of the calculation. As a result, I think many will be surprised at how fast the narrative changes from inflation coming down, to the Fed "beat" inflation reaching its goal, to outright concern over deflation.

A recession remains a strong possibility, and it could come on faster than people think. They usually do. We have to remember that all the metrics we use to measure the strength of the economy are delayed. They're telling us what happened in the past, not what's happening today. As a result, a recession is well underway before it shows up in metrics like GDP, unemployment, and corporate earnings.

I always tell members to focus on their income. As Benjamin Graham said, the market is a voting machine. It will always reflect the most popular belief of the day. Some investors try to guess how the crowd will vote tomorrow, but that's not something I attempt to do. Instead, I focus on the tangible returns that my investments are providing me. The interest and dividends that I'm collecting each month aren't subject to anyone's opinion.

When you're looking to add a new investment, look around the market for opportunities that will provide you with a strong income stream. Always do your due diligence and determine whether it's likely that the investment will be able to sustain that income in a variety of macroeconomic scenarios, and buy the ones that you determine are most likely to provide you with the highest continual income in the future.

No matter what happens to the market in 2024, or any year for that matter, there are going to be high-yield opportunities because there's always going to be something that's out of favor, or something that has what I like to call an "accidental high yield." This is the stock that is either misunderstood or sold off for a very specific reason that does not typically apply to the general market.

We've seen that from time to time with very focused investments like short attacks on specific companies that really have strong operating fundamentals. We've also seen it when the winds of favor shifts, whether it's focusing more on green investments or AI, that other types of investments are left behind, simply because they're not part of the latest fad. The market is always ripe with opportunities for those willing to look and do the work. That's something that my team and I excel at – we're willing to put in the work and the hours to find the opportunities.

When you develop a portfolio that's producing a large stream of income, you have the advantage of liquidity. Money is deposited into your brokerage account several times each month, allowing you to go shopping whenever the market dips and ensuring that you're never forced to sell a share to meet your personal cash needs if you're in retirement.

Being able to jump on opportunities when they're presented is a huge benefit of being an income investor. A professional income investor always has cash available because they're constantly being paid by their holdings. This way, you won't miss an opportunity due to a lack of cash to be able to take advantage of it. That's truly the beauty of income investing – endless cash flow.