Navigating Macro Currents In 2024

Summary

  • Risk assets surged to end 2023 as the Federal Reserve blessed market hopes for rate cuts. That momentum could persist for some time as inflation cools.
  • Stocks slid and bond yields rose last week. Data pointing to sticky U.S. wages showed why we think market optimism on inflation may eventually be let down.
  • The U.S. CPI this week will likely show falling goods prices leading inflation lower in 2024. We see supply constraints putting inflation on a rollercoaster.

Business growing in 2024

bymuratdeniz/iStock via Getty Images

Transcript

2023 ended with a more upbeat risk asset rally than we had been expecting. But we see reasons why the rally could roll on into 2024.

Yet, the shaky start to this year suggests that

15

Jean Boivin, PhD, is head of economic and markets research at the Blackrock Investment Institute. Prior to joining BlackRock, Dr. Boivin served as deputy governor of the Bank of Canada and as Finance Canada’s associate deputy minister and G7/G20 deputy. He has taught at Columbia Business School and HEC Montreal. He writes about the global economy, global markets and policy.

Comments

