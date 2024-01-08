Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Is The S&P 500 Overvalued, Really?

Jan. 08, 2024 2:28 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), SPX, DJI, NDXSPY, IVV, VOO, VTI, DIA, IWM, QQQ, COMP.IND, INDU, RTX10 Comments
Victor Dergunov profile picture
Victor Dergunov
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The S&P 500's valuation is subjective and could rise instead of falling, with increasing growth opportunities and a more accessible monetary environment.
  • The market is experiencing a pullback/consolidation phase after significant appreciation, but this is favorable for future gains.
  • The current P/E ratio may be lowballed, and improved EPS growth could make stocks cheaper than they seem, leading to increased demand.
Hand putting virtual target board and arrow which print screen on wooden cube. Business achievement goal and objective target concept.

Dilok Klaisataporn

I often hear that the S&P 500 Index, and stocks in general, are overvalued. However, is a 21.5 P/E ratio really expensive for the world's most significant stock market index? What if this year's earnings are better than

This article was written by

Victor Dergunov profile picture
Victor Dergunov
44.68K Followers

Victor Dergunov is an independent investor and author with 20 years experience.

He runs the investing group The Financial Prophet where he covers all market sectors and shares strategies for well-diversified investing. Features include: the All-Weather portfolio, trade alerts, technical analysis, daily reports with his latest updates, covered call strategies, and direct access in chat. Learn more.

Comments (10)

Diesel profile picture
Diesel
Today, 3:05 PM
Comments (25.38K)
I've seen different websites use different values for S&P 500's P/E. For example this website shows it as 26. I guess it could depend on whether we are looking at GAAP or non-GAAP earnings.

www.multpl.com/...
R
RetGeek
Today, 2:57 PM
Comments (23)
It seems to me that inflation has little effect on P/E ratio since inflation causes both stock price and earnings to increase. I do agree, however, that lower interest rates tend to increase earnings, reducing the P/E ratio. I'd like to see plots of S&P 500 P/E ratios vs. : Federal Funds Rate, Short term interest rates, and long term interest rates. And also plots with these interest rates shifted 6 and 12 months.
Victor Dergunov profile picture
Victor Dergunov
Today, 3:04 PM
Comments (5.15K)
@RetGeek low interest rates also lead to multiple expansion, enabling higher P/E ratios.
dondougie profile picture
dondougie
Today, 2:52 PM
Comments (584)
I have followed 10 Morgan Stanely goods and services basket for last 25 years and the average mean inflation rate [real world prices] has averaged 33-50% higher than the BLS inflation data. The BLS and FED have changed the way they measure inflation 13 times since 1980 to get the official inflation data lower. If you don't have all your money in hard assets [real estate stocks commodities] you will be wiped out in debasement. There is no way money supply from the lows in 2009 to 2020 can average 12% yoy gains with only 2% inflation! And M-2 doesn't even take into account credit cards and some other things in their calculations which make money supply increases even higher.
earlyriser profile picture
earlyriser
Today, 2:51 PM
Comments (4.41K)
Yes Virginia, the market is overvalued. If anything earnings expectations are too high. Mr. Market seems to belive that the fed will cut soon and the economy will stay fine. Nope. You can either have rate cuts and a very weak economy or no rate cuts until late this year at the earliest. Some say the market is not expensive, just the 7 big technology companies. Well you can't play that game. Let me try. If you get rid of the cheapest stocks the market is really at 25X earnings. Plus we just had a big run and most people are bullish (crowded trade). Maybe I'm wrong, but I wouldn't bet on a great 2024.
Victor Dergunov profile picture
Victor Dergunov
Today, 2:55 PM
Comments (5.15K)
@earlyriser That’s exactly why 2024 may be great… Many people seem to share your viewpoint.
InvestInMETA profile picture
InvestInMETA
Today, 2:34 PM
Comments (5.77K)
Victor, I'm starting to think you're either two people with vastly different market outlooks or may have an undiagnosed multiple personality disorder. Your articles are wildly all over the place in terms of market sentiment.
Victor Dergunov profile picture
Victor Dergunov
Today, 2:48 PM
Comments (5.15K)
@InvestInMETA why do you think that? My view may fluctuate relative to market conditions, but I’ve been consistently bullish since the bear market bottom (aside from a couple of correction calls around near term tops). Also, it’s a mistake to be only bullish or solely bearish. You’ll never beat the market this way.
InvestInMETA profile picture
InvestInMETA
Today, 3:17 PM
Comments (5.77K)
@Victor Dergunov "why do you think that?"

Nov 2023: The Year End Rally Could Be Epic
Oct 2023: Don't Panic But The Recession May Be Approaching
Oct 2023: I Was Wrong: Sell Everything; Mega Cap Tech Stocks Could Continue Correcting
Sept 2023: Don't Sell Everything
Sept 2023: The Fed Crash Just Started
July 2023: The S&P: More Upside Ahead
June 2023: Are You Ready? The Correction Is Coming

And thats just a handful of articles from the past 6 months.

"Also, it’s a mistake to be only bullish or solely bearish. You’ll never beat the market this way."

I disagree... A simple glance at the lifetime S&P chart shows that bulls win that argument, handily. And since only a single digit percentage of investors successfully beat it, why waste time trying?
Victor Dergunov profile picture
Victor Dergunov
Today, 3:27 PM
Comments (5.15K)
@InvestInMETA I'm in the single digits then and proud of it... You should explore the articles beyond the headline. They have a similar theme. I'm bullish throughout. The negative headlines are primarily short-term correction/pullback calls and are spot-on for the most part...
