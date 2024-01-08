Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Agree Realty: Off The Lows But Still A Long-Term Buy Candidate

Cash Builder Opportunities profile picture
Cash Builder Opportunities
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Expectations for rate cuts next year have caused Treasury Rates to drop, benefiting the real estate investment trust, or REIT, space.
  • The drop in Treasury Rates bodes well for REITs like Agree Realty Corporation, whose shares have already risen nearly 19% off the 52-week low.
  • With such a move higher, it's only natural to wonder if Agree Realty is now too expensive to consider; I believe for the long term that it is still worthwhile.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Cash Builder Opportunities. Learn More »

Growth and success concept with lots of blue digital graphic vertical striving up arrows in form of pyramid. 3D rendering

Aleksandra Zhilenkova/iStock via Getty Images

Written by Nick Ackerman.

All it took was the expectations for rate cuts next year, and that sent the risk-free Treasury Rates reeling lower. Subsequently, we also saw the pressure come off of the real estate investment trust ("REIT") space, and

Interested in more income ideas?

Check out Cash Builder Opportunities, where we provide ideas about high-quality and reliable dividend growth ideas. These investments are designed to build growing income for investors. A special focus on investments that are leaders within their industry to provide stability and long-term wealth creation. Along with this, the service provides ideas for writing options to build investors' income even further.

Join us today to have access to our portfolio, watchlist and live chat. Members get the first look at all publications and even exclusive articles not posted elsewhere.

This article was written by

Cash Builder Opportunities profile picture
Cash Builder Opportunities
3.83K Followers

Cash Builder Opportunities (aka Nick Ackerman) is a former fiduciary and a registered financial advisor with 14 years of investing experience.

He is the leader of the investing group Cash Builder Opportunities, where his specific focus is on closed-end funds, dividend growth stocks, and option writing as an attractive way to achieve income. He shares model portfolios and research to help investors make better decisions, via his Investing Group’s active chat room.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ADC, O either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

Joey Agree profile picture
Joey Agree
Today, 2:49 PM
Comments (339)
Appreciate the thoughtful article. Happy to answer any questions. Just tag me!
Cash Builder Opportunities profile picture
Cash Builder Opportunities
Today, 2:58 PM
Comments (2.07K)
@Joey Agree thank you for being so available for shareholder questions. Also, great job on running such a fine operation!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ADC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on ADC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ADC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.