Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Apple: Why Analysts Are Right To Downgrade The Stock Heading Into 2024

Investor Express profile picture
Investor Express
449 Followers

Summary

  • Apple Inc. shares have received two major rating downgrades due to macro concerns and lackluster hardware performance.
  • The iPhone business has likely reached its penetration ceiling, with slowing demand and declining market share.
  • Apple's App Store practices face regulatory scrutiny and the Google/Apple trial poses a substantial threat to its bottom line.
  • Apple shares trade very expensive, at a NTM P/E of approximately 29x, compared to about 20x for the S&P 500.
  • Considering risks against valuation, I rate Apple stock a "Sell."

Apple-logo mit iPhone 4 und 4s, Schwarzer Hintergrund

husayno/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares have suffered two major rating downgrades in the first trading week of January, with Piper Sandler and Barclays cutting their recommendation to neutral and underweight, respectively. Analysts at the

This article was written by

Investor Express profile picture
Investor Express
449 Followers
I have worked in investment banking for almost a decade, before I decided to fully turn my attention to the stock market and my private investments. As a contributor to Seeking Alpha, my articles have a focus on accounting and financial analysis. I am an ex-colleague and close friend of Cavenagh Research, who also writes on Seeking Alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

Mario Silva profile picture
Mario Silva
Today, 3:36 PM
Comments (909)
Bears in the last decades: "sell your shares now" (1980s, 1990s, 2000s, 2010s, 2020s)
Apple stock appreciation since 1980s: more than 150,000%
T
TPizback
Today, 3:20 PM
Comments (1.19K)
AAPL stay long and prosper !
c
coolcatnip
Today, 3:14 PM
Comments (1.59K)
we're on the brink of AR/VR/Metaverse breakthrough that many 'analysts' have been mocking for the past 2 years as being at least 10 or 15 years away..anyone with a brain knows that's a ridiculous position to take on companies that have and still are spending billions on R&D , thousands of free lance open source code writers and developers who are full speed ahead on the prospects and vast amounts of money to be made awaiting their products..and now it's time to dump AAPL???, please
g
glworld
Today, 3:28 PM
Comments (130)
@coolcatnip EXACTLY!!!
people who SHOULD know always forget...(who's gonna buy a $500 phone?)

first apple products are only the beginning...they never stop trying to perfect it...vision pro be amazing at the start and just get better...

someday an apple car?

new ipads...more macs...who knows what else?

governments going after the apple ecosystem? i don't know who wins that...all i know is apple is smarter than the morons in government...if they can't win this, they will find another way around it...

governments seem to think apple's first obligation is to the public...apple knows their first obligation is to their shareholders...

apple headwinds or tailwinds?

i choose the tailwind scenario...
s
snc77
Today, 3:00 PM
Comments (306)
Short term thinking…..
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About AAPL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AAPL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AAPL
--
AAPL:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.