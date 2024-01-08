Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Dollar General: A Great Company Still Available At A Substantial Discount

Jan. 08, 2024 2:58 PM ETDollar General Corporation (DG) StockTGT, WMT, KR
The Value Corner profile picture
The Value Corner
1.2K Followers

Summary

  • Dollar General fundamentally remains a profitable and lucrative enterprise even amidst a difficult macroeconomic environment.
  • Continued pressure on DG's core consumer base has resulted in mostly flatline YoY growth figures.
  • Nevertheless, the firm's financial situation is healthy with strong cash flows and sound liquidity underpinning their business.
  • Prospects of a lower interest rate environment in FY24 should help Dollar General's core customers to regain spending power in turn lifting DG's revenues and profits higher.
  • Shares remain potentially discounted by 30%: Strong Buy rating reiterated.

Dollar General Shares Drop After Weak Quarterly Earnings Outlook

Scott Olson

Investment Thesis

I still rate Dollar General as a Strong Buy despite the almost 30% rally seen in shares since I last wrote about the stock.

The discount variety retailer has managed to grow total net sales

This article was written by

The Value Corner profile picture
The Value Corner
1.2K Followers
The Value Corner - Brought to you by Haavisto Capital LTD.Buffett style picks fit for the modern investor.Six years of long-horizon investment portfolio management and consulting. I focus on creating portfolio value through synergetic stock picks and ETFs to create robust and profitable value generation solutions. I do not provide or publish investment advice on Seeking Alpha. My articles are opinion pieces only and are not soliciting any content or security. Opinions expressed in my articles are purely my own. My opinions may change at any time and without notice. Please conduct your own research and analysis before purchasing a security or making investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I do not provide or publish investment advice on Seeking Alpha. My articles are opinion pieces only and are not soliciting any content or security. Opinions expressed in my articles are purely my own. My opinions may change at any time and without notice. Please conduct your own research and analysis before purchasing a security or making investment decisions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About DG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.