Recession Alarm With No False Positives

Danielle Park, CFA
Danielle Park, CFA
5.44K Followers

Summary

  • There has never been an incidence in history where US Conference Board LEI had a 6-month average growth rate sub -4.5%.
  • The six-month smoothed LEI growth rate in November was -7.5% and has been negative for 20 consecutive months.
  • When we combine sub -4.5% LEI trend with inverted 10-year minus 3-month yield spread and falling GDI, the warning of incoming recession has never been louder.

Recession Warning Green Road Sign Over Dramatic Clouds and Sky.

Feverpitched

There has never been an incidence in history where the US Conference Board Leading Economic Index (LEI) had a six-month average growth rate sub -4.5%, and the US economy did not enter an NBER-defined recession.

The six-month smoothed

This article was written by

Danielle Park, CFA profile picture
Danielle Park, CFA
5.44K Followers
Portfolio Manager, financial analyst, attorney, finance author, a regular guest on North American media. Danielle Park is the author of the best selling myth-busting book “Juggling Dynamite: An insider’s wisdom on money management, markets and wealth that lasts,” as well as a popular daily financial blog:www.jugglingdynamite.com Danielle worked as an attorney until 1997 when she was recruited to work for an international securities firm. A Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), she now helps to manage millions for some of Canada's wealthiest families as a Portfolio Manager and analyst at the independent investment counsel firm she co-founded Venable Park Investment Counsel Inc. www.venablepark.com. For two decades, Danielle has been writing, speaking and educating industry professionals and investors on the risks and realities of investment behaviors. A member of the internationally recognized CFA Institute, Toronto Society of Financial Analysts, and the Law Society of Upper Canada. Danielle is also an avid health and fitness buff.

Comments (4)

R
Reflect
Today, 2:59 PM
Comments (1.57K)
There has never been a point in history where the LEI was less relevant. It's a manufacturing statistic used in a country that no longer manufactures.
C
CarbonFriendly
Today, 2:48 PM
Comments (45)
Want to see what is really happening?

Monitor the FRED freight class shipments
fred.stlouisfed.org/...
pgallop profile picture
pgallop
Today, 3:05 PM
Comments (852)
@CarbonFriendly Interesting and very simple. KISS. I feel much better now. Thanks
InvestInMETA profile picture
InvestInMETA
Today, 2:29 PM
Comments (5.77K)
When the snozberries taste like snozberries, the recession alarm has never been louder.

Tea leaf reading nonsense. The fed will pump the economy out of any recession scare... 16.T printed out of thin air today. Stay invested... only hope to keep up.
