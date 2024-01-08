Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

iRobot: Compelling Robotics And AI Play

Simple Investment Ideas profile picture
Simple Investment Ideas
5.54K Followers

Summary

  • iRobot is a compelling investment in the robotics and AI landscape, with strong technological innovation and market leadership.
  • The recent downturn in iRobot's stock presents an opportunity for investors to buy at a cheap price.
  • iRobot's strategic partnerships and integration into smart home ecosystems give it a competitive advantage in the consumer robotics market.
Amazon To Buy iRobot, Maker Of Popular Roomba Vacuum

Justin Sullivan

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) stands out as a compelling investment in a rapidly evolving robotics and AI landscape. The company's pace of technological innovation, market leadership, and strategic partnerships should allow the company to thrive in the current environment. Even as competition continues to ramp

This article was written by

Simple Investment Ideas profile picture
Simple Investment Ideas
5.54K Followers
AWS Certified Solutions Architect, AWS Certified SysOps Admin, AWS Certified Cloud PractitionerTop ~5% performer on Tipranks among all analysts and experts. https://www.tipranks.com/bloggers/simple-investment-ideas.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

Zheeeem profile picture
Zheeeem
Today, 3:14 PM
Comments (1.61K)
IRBT has declining earnings and revenues. It also has no moat. Based on valuation, this is a sell and run like hell stock. It's value is in the arbitrage. If you think the Amazon deal will be completed, there's a gain of $13/share. If you think the deal will be blocked, the stock is probably worth half its current price. If the deal does close (and I think it probably will) your money is dead until then. So, there's one reason to buy, and many to sell.

FWIW, I'm a buyer. I think $38 is way too much, but below $35 is OK.
s
settembrini007
Today, 3:10 PM
Comments (109)
This report is truly one of the worst I have ever read. You literally know nothing about the company. Did you ask ChatGPT to write something with robotics and AI in it without any actual content?

I loved this the most: “Amazon is also in talks with iRobot about a potential $1.7B acquisition”.

They are not in talks about a potential acquisition. iRBT shareholders have already approved the merger.

This is a risk arb play, mate. What’s the upside and the downside if the merger breaks? What’s the probability it breaks? What are the antitrust issues? Would the company go bankrupt if the deal breaks?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About IRBT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on IRBT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IRBT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.