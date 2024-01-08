Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

How To Build A Dividend Growth Portfolio As A 'Young Investor' With $100,000

Jan. 08, 2024 3:34 PM ETAAPL, ABBV, AMD, AMGN, AMZN, ASML, AVGO, BLK, FDS, GOOG, HD, LOW, MA, META, MO, MRK, MSCI, MSFT, NVDA, O, PLD, QQQ, SCHD, SPY, TSLA, TSM, UNH, V, VIG, VMW, VZ1 Comment
Millennial Dividends profile picture
Millennial Dividends
1.73K Followers

Summary

  • Number of years left before retirement is an important factor to consider when planning investments, as it determines what is the best strategy to compound wealth.
  • Young investors should focus on investing in durable businesses with high-quality earnings and prioritize dividend growth over high starting dividend yields.
  • I present a sample portfolio with 10 securities focused on growth rather than dividend yield, exhibiting a 10-year EPS growth of 15% and a 5-year dividend growth of 13%.
  • The sample portfolio serves as a solid starting point for young investors which should prioritize compounding with long time horizons ahead.
Strategy of diversified investment.

tadamichi

I believe age isn't the defining factor in life; it's more about how we feel. However, in investing, the number of years before retirement matters significantly to ensure we select the most optimal strategy to grow our hard-earned money.

For

This article was written by

Millennial Dividends profile picture
Millennial Dividends
1.73K Followers
I'm a Financial Analyst at a major Fortune 500 firm. My aim is to create an outstanding Dividend Growth Portfolio to grow passive income. I focus on selecting top-tier companies known for their strong market presence, fortified brands, and competitive advantages. My strategy involves picking businesses with reasonable valuation, ready for significant earnings growth, all while achieving annual dividend growth surpassing 10% across both, US and European markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOG, ASML, AVGO, LOW, V, MSCI, MSFT, O, PLD, NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Millennial Dividends profile picture
Millennial Dividends
Article Update Today, 3:50 PM
Comments (693)
If you find this article about portfolio building for young investors interesting, I'd appreciate it if you could scroll up and click the "like" button.

It might seem like a small gesture, but it significantly boosts the visibility of my articles among fellow investors who share similar strategies and goals. Thank you for your support!

I'd also like to hear your thoughts, suggestions, or any questions you may have about my analysis.

Don't hesitate to "follow" me for more content.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AAPL--
Apple Inc.
ABBV--
AbbVie Inc.
AMD--
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
AMGN--
Amgen Inc.
AMZN--
Amazon.com, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.