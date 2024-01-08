Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Growth Potential Of Palo Alto Networks: Why It's A Buy In 2024

Star Investments profile picture
Star Investments
3.73K Followers

Summary

  • Cybersecurity stocks have a strong secular growth trend, with Palo Alto Networks being a key player.
  • The industry is going through a consolidation, I expect Palo Alto Networks to be one of the survivors.
  • I will discuss the increasing demand for the company's products, its competitive advantages, valuation, and why it's a sound investment.

Palo Alto Networks headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

Out of all the areas of the market that investors could choose to invest in, I believe cybersecurity stocks have one of the largest and best secular growth trends to ride on. Despite that belief, I have only

This article was written by

Star Investments profile picture
Star Investments
3.73K Followers
I have been a Merchant Seaman that has traveled the world for over 30 years. Within the last 15 years, I developed a very intense interest in investing. I learned a lot of what I know about investing from The Motley Fool. Also because I have a engineering background, I often tend to gravitate to Tech stocks

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN, CRWD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

w
www65
Today, 4:32 PM
Comments (240)
Thank you
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PANW Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PANW

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PANW
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.