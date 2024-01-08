Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

BND: The 2024 Bond Market Should Be Quiet Unless Another Straw Hits The Camel

Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
15.1K Followers

Summary

  • Changes in long-term inflation expectations and real interest rates have driven bond market volatility.
  • The correlation between crude oil storage levels and the price of bonds is notable, pointing toward shortage risks creating more inflationary pressures.
  • The potential impacts of oil prices, currency fluctuations, and the Federal Reserve's actions are essential for bond performance in 2024.
  • With the Federal Reserve making a dovish pivot and real rates slipping, BND has no immediate bearish indications.
  • In the long run, I still see a downside in BND associated with the potential "surprise" inflationary rebound in the services sector.
Candlestick chart and data of financial market.

tadamichi

The most critical market volatility over the past two years has not been in stocks but in bonds. 2022 saw the worst year for long-term bonds in US history, with the second worst being as far back as 1803 during the

This article was written by

Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
15.1K Followers
Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BND ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on BND

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BND
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.