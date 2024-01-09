photobyphm

Introduction

Back in late September 2023, I recommended Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) as a "Buy" for long-term dividend investors in the low-$30s:

With its earnings (~15%) and dividend (~8%) yield being greater than short-term (2-yr: 5.12%) and long-term (10-yr: 4.52%) treasury yields, Verizon is certainly an enticing dividend investment. As we saw in this note, Verizon's above-industry average dividend yield of 8% is well covered by its free cash flows. Given management's commitment to the dividend and robust cash generation potential of Verizon's business, a dividend pause or cut seems very unlikely for the foreseeable future. YCharts Considering Verizon's history, the dividend yield of 8% is anomalously high, and I understand the concerns around rising interest rates; however, I think the dividend is well covered by Verizon's free cash flows. As I see it, Verizon is a good hideout to safeguard investors from violent market gyrations in the next 1-2 years. From a valuation perspective, Verizon is currently undervalued, and the risk/reward is attractive enough to warrant a new long position. Hence, I view Verizon as a solid long-term buy for dividend investors. Key Takeaway: I rate Verizon a long-term "Buy" at $33 per share.

At the time, Verizon appeared to be a falling knife, but in hindsight, our contrarian purchase looks pretty well-timed given Verizon stock has returned nearly 25% in just 4 months! During this period, Verizon reported a decent quarter and raised the 2023 free cash flow guide to $18B+ [up from $17B].

Ahan Vashi's Coverage of Verizon on SA (SeekingAlpha)

In today's note, we will reevaluate Verizon's risk/reward to see if the stock is still a good buy after this significant jump in price. Furthermore, we shall take a brief look at Verizon's Q3 numbers and preview the Q4 report, which is set to be released on 23rd January 2024.

Verizon's Fair Value And Expected Return

With the sharp ascent in Verizon's stock, the dividend yield on VZ has dropped from around 8% to 6.5% since our previous update. Given long duration treasury rates are down only around 50-60 bps during that timeframe, Verizon's dividend yield is undoubtedly less attractive than it was four months ago. That said, a ~6.5% dividend yield from a reliable (utility-like) cash flow machine like Verizon is still quite attractive in the current interest rate regime and uncertain macroeconomic environment.

Data by YCharts

From a relative value standpoint, Verizon's discount to the S&P 500 (SPX, SPY) has narrowed in recent weeks, with VZ's forward P/E expanding from 6.6x to 8.7x since our previous update. However, there's still a huge gulf, as the S&P-500 is trading at ~20-21x forward P/E. Given Verizon's massive debt load of ~$150B, I do not expect this gap to fill out, but even if we consider Verizon's valuation on an enterprise value-to-earnings basis, then VZ looks much cheaper than the S&P-500 index despite Verizon boasting much higher earnings and dividend yields.

While Verizon's growth days are probably in the rearview mirror, the stock looks undervalued despite using conservative assumptions in our model:

TQI Valuation Model (TQIG.org)

As you can see above, Verizon is worth ~$51 per share (or ~$213B in market cap), i.e., the stock is undervalued at current levels. Please note, I haven't factored in Verizon's debt load of $150B because I expect the company to carry a big chunk of this debt for many, many more years (potentially decades) to come (any deleveraging will be done using future free cash flows at management's discretion). Furthermore, we have factored Verizon's dividend into our calculation, using it under "Buyback as a % of FCF" and effectively treating it as a drip reinvestment. The model assumptions are pretty straightforward, but if you have any questions, please share them in the comments section below.

Assuming a conservative exit multiple of ~10x P/FCF for 2028-29, we get a $67.4 price target for Verizon. This updated price target implies an expected CAGR return of ~11% over the next five years, which falls short of our investment hurdle rate of 15% per year.

TQI Valuation Model (TQIG.org)

Since Verizon is no longer meeting our investment hurdle rate, I am no longer enthusiastic about buying VZ stock. Now, if you are willing to accept a lower return in exchange for the lower volatility offered by Verizon, then VZ stock is still an attractive dividend stock to buy here.

How Did Verizon Fare In Q3? What To Expect From Verizon's Q4 '23 Report?

In Q3 2023, Verizon delivered a miniscule beat on revenues but missed bottom line estimates on a GAAP basis. More importantly, Verizon's free cash flows came in far stronger than expectations, which also allowed the management to raise the FCF guide for 2023 to $18B+ (up by $1B).

SeekingAlpha Verizon Investor Relations

While Verizon's top line shrank by 2.6% y/y in Q3, continued wireless service revenue growth, total broadband net additions [~1M in 2023], and improving profitability are indicative of turnaround. Here's what Hans Vestberg [Verizon's CEO] had to say about the company's Q3 numbers:

We continued to make steady progress in the third quarter with a clear focus on growing wireless service revenue, delivering healthy consolidated adjusted EBITDA and increasing free cash flow. Our financial discipline, combined with our healthy balance sheet, enabled us to increase our dividend for the 17th consecutive year, which is the longest current streak of dividend increases in the U.S. telecom industry.

For Q3 2023, Verizon reported GAAP EPS of $1.13 [vs. $1.17 in Q3 2022], a figure that fell short of consensus street estimates. However, (non-GAAP) adj. EPS for Q3 came in at $1.22, beating street estimates by $0.04!

While Verizon's top and bottom line performance is nothing to write home about, improving business trends bode well for future profitability growth and cash flow generation.

Verizon Investor Relations

For Q4 2023, Verizon is projected to deliver revenues and adj. EPS of $34.57B and $1.08, respectively. Despite upbeat commentary from Verizon's management and multiple analyst upgrades for VZ stock, analyst estimates for Q4 earnings have been revised lower over the last three months:

Verizon's Q4 2023 Estimates (SeekingAlpha)

While Verizon's earning & revenue revisions data is very mixed, I think investors should continue to focus on free cash flows and deleveraging. As an investor, I am looking forward to the upcoming quarterly report, with the hope of seeing continued strong execution and positive guidance for 2024.

Concluding Thoughts

In light of a rapid +25% jump in its stock, Verizon's long-term risk/reward has shifted drastically, with a 5-year expected CAGR falling from ~16% to ~11%. For investors willing to accept lower returns in exchange for lower volatility offered by Verizon, VZ stock is still a decent buy given its double-digit expected CAGR. However, Verizon Communications Inc.'s expected return has dropped under our investment hurdle rate of 15%, and so, I am downgrading Verizon's stock to a "Hold" rating.

Now, I continue to believe that Verizon is a good hideout for long-term focused dividend investors due to its utility-like cash flow generation and a solid ~6.5% dividend yield. As such, we will continue to hold all of our Verizon shares at TQI.

Key Takeaway: I rate Verizon a "Hold" in the low $40s.

Thank you for reading, and happy investing. Please share your thoughts, concerns, and/or questions in the comments section below.