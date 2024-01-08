Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Powering Up The EV Market: Mini Deep Dive On Aspen Aerogels

Jan. 08, 2024 4:39 PM ETAspen Aerogels, Inc. (ASPN) StockGM2 Comments
Jonah Lupton profile picture
Jonah Lupton
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Aspen's advanced aerogel technology has a tremendous opportunity in the EV and energy storage markets.
  • Growth in the thermal barrier sales should lead to big revenues and earnings for many years to come.
  • Aspen should be EBITDA+ this year GAAP profitable next year.
  • Aspen is only trading at 9x 2025 EBITDA with triple-digit EBITDA growth expected for the next couple years.

Cells, wiring, connectors, heating system, fuses, power bus batteries of an electric vehicle. The concept of repair and maintenance of electric vehicles.

Pasha Pechenkin

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) began popping up in my weekly stock screens last spring. Prior to this, I was not familiar with the company but decided to dig deeper and was quickly impressed by what I found. ASPN was down -90% from

I am a former Wall Street wealth advisor and portfolio manager turned entrepreneur and full-time investor/trader. I run a premium service called Fundamental Growth Investor on Seeking Alpha’s Marketplace where my team publishes the most comprehensive deep dives on public companies. The service also includes quarterly updates on portfolio companies, current portfolio with position sizes, investment models, trading alerts, live chat, daily webcasts, trading charts, and much more.

This article was written by

Jonah Lupton profile picture
Jonah Lupton
563 Followers

I am a former Wall Street wealth advisor and portfolio manager turned entrepreneur and full-time investor/trader. I run a premium service called Fundamental Growth Investor on Seeking Alpha’s Marketplace where my team publishes the most comprehensive deep dives on public companies. The service also includes quarterly updates on portfolio companies, current portfolio with position sizes, investment models, trading alerts, live chat, daily webcasts, trading charts, and much more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ASPN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

jarhead999 profile picture
jarhead999
Today, 4:49 PM
Comments (364)
ah, what about the insider selling .. always not good.
Out_on_a_limb profile picture
Out_on_a_limb
Today, 4:57 PM
Comments (3.57K)
@jarhead999 Please, provide numbers.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ASPN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ASPN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ASPN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.