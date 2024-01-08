Did A Downward Ratchet Of The Bull Plateau Start On Dec 29, 2023?

JaysonPhotography

Two Bull Plateaus

We experienced two Plateaus: One was with the SBM (Super Bull Market) from Mar 2009 to Mar 2020, and the other one is the current one from Mar 2023 to Date. Both Plateaus ratcheted upward.

An instant trading is an extremely short (in a few seconds to a few sessions) trading on the Plateau. If we pick the right security, impacted by huge orders, we can make a high gain/loss, anchored with the majority of these "vaulted securities". This is the main character which is intact when any minor ratchet movement occurs.

The vaulted securities are somewhat tightly connected among a large number of securities which don't have any common specific elements individually or among any different segments. We cannot analyze the stickiness numerically: We are just feeling it during the instant trading.

Every session (including the pre-market and the after-market), some selected securities (individual securities and ETFs), impacted by the voluminous buy and sell orders fluctuate vigorously, but the remaining majority of securities don't move too much.

"Bear Market" and " Recession"

First you must back to the 2009 origin, first. Currently we have seen a Great Expansion ('GE'), started in Jun 2009, and the Current the SBM, stated 3-months earlier in Mar 2009. asserted here

You must brush off the Mar-2020 NBER recession and ensuing bear market, an expansion, and a recession, as these were all invalid in my opinion, proved here and here.

My best prediction is that 1) the current SBM and GE will continue perhaps until 2025, and then 2) a Bear Market (as a Leading indicator) will Lead 3) a Recession (a Coincident indicator) for about six months in 2026.

If you want to know the original source of the PPO (Paper and Pencil Only) approach, click this.

A Downward Shift of the Bull Plateau

The first day of the year, the quarter, the month, or the week is very important, because the historical records tell us that the market movement of the first day is closely related to the end of the period.

Table 1. Santa Claus Rally (2023 - 24) 12/21/23 4,746.75 * * 12/22/23 4,754.63 0.17% P 12/26/23 4,774.75 0.42% P 12/27/23 4,781.58 0.14% P 12/28/23 4,783.35 0.04% P 12/29/23 4,769.33 0.04% m 01/02/24 4742.83 0.04% m 01/03/24 4704.81 0.04% m NOTE 1. M & T is Momentums & Trends 2. Data Source: Yahoo Finance 3.P/m: Plus./minus 4. %CH: The Percent Change. 5. Author made Table. Click to enlarge

As shown in Table 1, the Santa Claus Rally counts down on seven days. starting Dec 22 [F], Dec 26 [T], 27 [W], 28 [Th], and 29 [F], 2023, and Jan 2 [T] and 3 [W], 2024. The first 4 days were positive while the last 3 days were negative.

We can say we had the Santa Rally by 4 pluses vs 3 minuses, but the last 3 negatives extended to Jan 4 (Th), and Friday (Jan 5, 2024) barely stopped the 4-day bear rally, by a 0.18% token gain of S&P 500 Index, closing at 4,697.24, the below the 4,700 level again. As a consequence, the title of this article was born.

Since Oct 30, 2023 the market bullishness has been built very stiffly, then it finally started to reduce or deflate the robustness a bit. That is a good medicine for the Bull Plateau to perform longer, as I said several times in the previous articles.

Table 2 Jan (05): M & T Nov (31) , Dec (01 - 29, 2023), Jan (02 - 05) 11/30/23 4,567.80 N/A N/A 12/01/23 4,593.63 0.57% P 12/04/23 4,569.78 -0.52% m 12/05/23 4,567.18 -0.06% m 12/06/23 4,589.34 0.49% P 12/07/23 4,585.59 -0.08% m 12/08/23 4,604.37 0.41% P 12/11/23 4,623.44 0.41% P 12/12/23 4,643.70 0.44% P 12/13/23 4,707.09 1.37% P 12/14/23 4,719.55 0.26% P 12/15/23 4,719.19 -0.01% m 12/18/23 4,740.56 0.45% P 12/19/23 4,768.37 0.59% P 12/20/23 4,698.35 -1.47% m 12/21/23 4,746.75 1.03% P 12/22/23 4,754.63 0.17% P 12/26/23 4,774.75 0.42% P 12/27/23 4,781.58 0.14% P 12/28/23 4,783.35 0.04% P 12/29/23 4,769.33 -0.29% m 01/02/24 4,742.83 -0.56% m 01/03/24 4,704.81 -0.80% m 01/04/24 4,688.68 -0.34% m 01/05/24 4,697.24 0.18% P NOTE 1. M & T is Momentums & Trends 2. Data Source: Yahoo Finance 3.P/m: Plus./minus 4. %CH: The Percent Change. 5. Author made Table. Click to enlarge

The purpose of the lengthy table, Table 2, was to declare the rapidly deteriorating bullishness in terms of the PPO domain, where the magnitudes is suppressed to get its uniqueness and superiority over other sophisticated and computerized traditional methods.

The Conclusion

The PPO Approach was developed by Mitchell and Burns who were the founder of the NBER about 100 years ago. This approach was used when the computers and internet were not well developed, but still very useful to fill the vacuum of the traditional fundamental and technical methods.

If you are familiar with the PPO approach, you can easily analyze market data, without computers and sophisticated algorithms. If you update the S&P 500 Index, SPY, DIA, and QQQ, and update the related tables in my articles, you will be very much advantaged over other investors in my opinion.

Reference