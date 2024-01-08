Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PDI: A Story About Good Leverage And Quality Holdings

Jan. 08, 2024 5:11 PM ETPIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI)1 Comment
John Bowman profile picture
John Bowman
777 Followers

Summary

  • PIMCO Dynamic Income Trust offers a 15% current distribution rate and focuses on diversified exposure across asset classes, sectors, and geography.
  • The fund takes advantage of older, cheaper, fixed rate leverage to overweight mortgages and high yield bonds.
  • PDI does come with some risks discussed in this column, and its allocation should remain small.
  • I am buying and adding this fund to my CEF portfolio.

United States savings bonds of varying amounts

Jitalia17

Introduction

With the Effective Fed Funds Rate now sitting at its potential peak, something I recently wrote about here, investors are searching for opportunities to take advantage of the high yields before they go away. I believe this retreat back

This article was written by

John Bowman profile picture
John Bowman
777 Followers
Financial adviser and social science educator from Southern California.I have an obsession with alternatives, income investing, and model portfolios. My work will mostly cover ETFs, closed-end funds, and fixed income; macroeconomic analysis, asset allocation, and opportunistic investment strategies."History does not repeat, but it does instruct." — Timothy Snyder, On TyrannyAny and all opinions expressed in my writing are my own and do not reflect the views of my employers nor any organizations I am a part of. Nothing I write is personalized financial advice. All articles will contain disclosures for conflicts of interest at the time of writing; those disclosures may not be accurate after a 72hr period from the initial publishing date.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PDI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

REITer's Digest profile picture
REITer's Digest
Today, 5:15 PM
Comments (23)
Thank you for the reference and great article. Long PDI.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PDI Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on PDI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PDI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.