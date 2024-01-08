Art Wager

In August, I covered Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO) stock and concluded that the company was failing to generate value from its growth in transactions and reiterated my hold rating. Since then, the stock has risen 12% compared to 6% for the broader markets. While the stock easily outperformed the markets, the investment case for Freightos is a rather complex one, and the performance since my first time covering Freightos shows the stock has remained flat while the S&P 500 (SP500) headed higher.

Back then, I also asked that one burning question, “where is the translation from growth to value?” As the shipping scene has become more challenging with some macroeconomic softness as well as capacity increases in air freight capacity driving down unit rates, Freightos has reorganized. In this report, I will be looking whether that reorganization is helping the company to achieve its commercialization goals.

Freightos Transaction CAGR Continues To Contract

Freightos

The number of transactions is one of the KPIs for Freightos, and what we observe is that the CAGR has been declining. In Q4 2022, the CAGR was 318% and the 3-year CAGR in the prior quarter was 300% compared to 208% by Q3 2023.

Quarter CAGR Since Q1 2020 Q1 2023 271% Q2 2023 249% Q3 2023 230% Click to enlarge

Rebasing the CAGR to Q1 2020, we see that the growth is tapering somewhat. It is not a major reason for concern, but it is certainly important to keep in mind that the quarter-over-quarter growth figures are tapering, leading to lower compounded annual growth rates. For the third quarter, sequential growth was 12%, which is lower than the 28% growth seen in 2022 and 38% in 2021. So transaction growth is flattening and while that is to be expected as the company cannot scale at previous observed growth rates indefinitely, it also reflects the softer market environment compared to previous years. As lockdowns eased, more freight capacity came online and consumer habits shifted from e-commerce to travel and entertainment, which resulted in lower freight rates and less of a drive for logistics providers to look for cost efficient solutions. This was followed by consumer spending coming under pressure due to inflation. So, the flattening of the CAGR is not a result of business execution, but driven by macroeconomics and trend shifts.

Business Growth Still Does Not Translate To Tangible Value

Freightos

Year-over-year, the number of transactions grew 40% and 12% sequentially, while the gross booking value grew by 1% and 4% respectively. The GBV is the throughput and serves as a measure of the pie from which the company could take a piece. So, we see that the value is quite stagnant, which once again is driven by the changing market dynamics. Next to that, air freight is becoming a bigger piece of the pie, which also skews the numbers.

Freightos

Revenue grew 9% year-over-year. On a transaction growth of 40% that is not looking favorable, but if we consider that the gross booking value showed just 1% growth, 9% in revenue growth is appreciable. Measured against the transaction growth, the revenue growth might not seem favorable but that is driven by flat volume on air cargo growth, lower air freight rates, and more air cargo rates, which does not stack favorably against the revenues from ocean shipping and multi-modal transactions. A positive is that non-IFRS margins ticked up from 63.5% to 69.5%.

Freightos

Year-over-year, as well as sequentially, the operating loss was up significantly. This was driven by the share-based compensation and higher general and administrative expenses. Adjusted EBITDA loss was $4.1 million compared to $5.3 million in the prior quarter and $3.4 million last year. The lower sequential loss was driven by the positive impact of the reorganization announced in 2023. The year-over-year profit figures do not compare favorably because the growing number of transactions, which also drives costs to some extent, did not provide comparable growth to the top line. What I continued to observe is that revenues expressed as percentage of the throughput continue hovering around 3%, so there is little to no expansion on capturing a bigger piece of the pie. The same holds for the take rate, which are the net platform revenues divided by the gross booking value.

So, overall we are seeing little value creation from growing transactions, little penetration in terms of capturing a bigger piece of the GBV pie, and the sequential improvement in adjusted EBITDA is mainly driven by the reorganization. That is just the reality of a business in an industry that is going through a strong cyclical downturn. For the moment, this is as good as it gets for Freightos and should serve as a reminder that Freightos is not shielded from macroeconomic fluctuations and the impact that has on freight rates and volumes.

Freightos

For the full year, Freightos has shifted the lower bound of the number of transactions from 973,000 to 1,010,500 but lowered the higher bound from 1,042,000 to 1,021,500. The GBV is now $647.5 million at the lower bound and $659 million at the higher bound compared to $626.2 million and $666.6 million guided for previously, with adjusted EBITDA loss expected to be in the $19.9 million to $19.6 million range compared to a previous guidance of $21.5 million to $19.8 million loss.

So, the guidance across the line has shifted up at the lower bound with a smaller shift down at the lower bounds. The fourth quarter, guidance suggest little growth in sequential revenues and adjusted EBITDA to worsen. So, I am not considering the business to be scaling nicely at all. It is a reality that Freightos cannot offset the industry dynamics and macroeconomic environment by scaling.

Freightos is far away from breaking even. At $20 million in revenues for 2023 and 1 million in transactions, the company would roughly need 1.45 million more transactions to break even under the assumption that expenses such as marketing and selling and general expenses do not grow further. A power law projection suggests that this would not happen before 2026. The company burns around $16 million in cash annually at the moment, at which rate the company can fund around 3.5 years of operations. This gives it enough cash to reach breakeven, and likely the cash could cover more than just 3.5 years assuming that the cash burn will improve as more transactions take place. However, that is also under the assumption that transaction growth translates to top line growth, which admittedly has been rather challenging.

What Is Freightos Stock Worth?

Freightos currently has a book value of $74.215 million, bringing its book value per share to $1.56. The median price-to-book ratio would bring the price target to $2.80, while the average ratio would represent a share price target of $5.55. I am not putting a buy rating on Freightos stock due to the uncertainties regarding its translation of transaction growth to revenue growth, but I would apply a $5.55 price target, representing 70% upside.

Conclusion: Freightos Stock Remains In A Risk Triangle

The most recent quarterly results presented by Freightos continue to show the cyclical pressures. I would not say the company is performing poorly, but its transaction growth is simply not translating to the bottom line. That is driven by the challenges on macroeconomic level that are affecting logistics providers and subsequently Freightos. Scaling the business seems to be the way to go, but we still have to see the first signs that scaling the business is translating into a better bottom line.

As a result, I continue my hold rating for Freightos Limited, marking the stock a speculative buy opportunity for investors that have funds available for higher risk investment in companies that might either see significant share price appreciation on strong execution or eventually see the stock price tumble.

Wall Street has a strong buy rating on Freightos Limited, but I most definitely do not agree with that assessment given the current market pressures which provide some near-term challenges and do show that the business is not isolated from the thrills of the transportation industry. In the same way, the current tension in the Middle East that is affecting shipping and shipping rates could provide a bump to the business in Q1, as freight rates have ticked up