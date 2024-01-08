Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) J.P. Morgan 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Jan. 08, 2024 4:45 PM ETGilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.91K Followers

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) J.P. Morgan 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference January 8, 2023 1:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Dan O’Day - Chairman and CEO

Johanna Mercier - Chief Commercial Officer

Merdad Parsey - Chief Medical Officer

Andrew Dickinson - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Chris Schott - JPMorgan

Chris Schott

Good morning, everybody. I’m Chris Schott at JPMorgan, and it’s my pleasure to be introducing Gilead today. From the Company, we’re going to have a presentation from Dan O’Day, Chairman and CEO. And following the presentation, we’ll jump into a Q&A session with Dan and the broader management team.

So with that, Dan, Happy New Year, thanks for joining us, and over to you.

Dan O’Day

Thanks, Chris. Delighted to be here. Thank you for hosting us. Good morning, everybody. Delighted to have a chance to communicate with all of you this morning. I’ve got a great team up here, too, that can get into questions and answers with you as well. We’re off to a really good start this year. Let me just say that I think this is an incredibly important year for the Company in 2024. I’ll get into it. But the build that we’ve been doing over the past four years is really coming to fruition.

We more than doubled the portfolio, as you’ll see and importantly, this becomes a very catalyst-rich year for us. I may repeat this a couple of times, but we have close to two dozen clinical trials reading out this year, of which five -- as many as five or more could be Phase III readouts. So I’m really delighted of what the entire team, Gilead has done both during the pandemic and post-pandemic to build this portfolio while still making an impact on the pandemic with remdesivir and Veklury.

