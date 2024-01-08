Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SL Green: More Green Shoots, Still Many Questions

Jan. 08, 2024 5:57 PM ETSL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Stock1 Comment
The Value Investor profile picture
The Value Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • SL Green Realty Corp. has been hurt by higher interest rates and lower occupancy rates in the Manhattan office real estate market.
  • The company has made progress on divestments and business development, but the overall picture is still unclear.
  • Lower interest rates and recent real estate sales have provided some relief, but there are still concerns about sustainable profitability.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Value In Corporate Events get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

New York City Manhattan Skyscrapers and view of Central Park in early morning light

marchello74

When SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) announced a (partial) real estate sale in the summer, I believed it looked promising, but definitely did not mark the end of all woes. The Manhattan-focused office real estate company has been hurt by a combination

If you like to see more ideas, please subscribe to the premium service "Value in Corporate Events" here and try the free trial. In this service we cover major earnings events, M&A, IPOs and other significant corporate events with actionable ideas. Furthermore, we provide coverage of situations and names on request!

This article was written by

The Value Investor profile picture
The Value Investor
25.09K Followers

The Value Investor has a Master of Science with specialization in financial markets and a decade of experience tracking companies via catalytic company events.

As the leader of the investing group Value In Corporate Events they provide members with opportunities to capitalize on IPOs, mergers & acquisitions, earnings reports and changes in corporate capital allocation. Coverage includes 10 major events a month with an eye towards finding the best opportunities. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

C
Catskills1
Yesterday, 7:02 PM
Comments (1.49K)
Decent piece, but I think you’re missing several important points. One is that most of SLG’s properties are A level, another is that they are mostly clustered around Grand Central Station in New York City, which recently completed a track hookup to the Long Island Railroad, making their office space more attractive. The recent drop in market interest rates helped share price, but the aforementioned factors are what created the right mix. Location and building quality should mix with additional rate reductions, if they come, to create nice share price returns.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SLG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on SLG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SLG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.