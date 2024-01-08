David Becker

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) is significantly overvalued, in my opinion, even when considering the P/E ratio without non-recurring items, which paints a more realistic picture of the firm at a ratio of almost 100 compared to over 1,100. However, because the company is excelling in many other areas and is in a high-growth sector with a significant market share, the poor valuation doesn't detract too much. There are better AI investments out there, in my opinion, but AMD is worth a Hold.

Key Operations

Key AMD revenue streams include its data center and gaming segments. The data center segment is focused on high-performance computation, cloud, and AI, with a strategic aim to accelerate customer adoption and target organizational AI solutions and the largest of data centers. The gaming segment develops processors and GPUs for consoles and PCs, including semi-custom solutions for the likes of Xbox and PlayStation and Radeon GPUs for high-end PC gaming. The firm also has a client segment, which has grown significantly recently, focused on the PC market, and an embedded segment, catering to industrial and commercial applications.

The firm is fortifying its presence in the global PC market, deepening original equipment manufacturing partnerships, and focusing on growth in its premium, gaming, and commercial markets. It launched the Phoenix Point mobile processor in 2023, to be followed by the Strix Point processor this year; they both incorporate AMD Zen 4 core architecture and AMD RDNA 3 graphics architecture and AI engine.

It is also continuing to grow in graphics capabilities, with Navi 3x products built on the RDNA 3 architecture. Complimenting this, Valve's Steam Deck gaming handheld is powered by AMD graphics and processors. The company is also venturing into metaverse applications, including a range of operations from 3D content to cloud gaming.

2024 Additions

AMD is further developing its Zen architecture, and the Zen 4 core is built on TSMC's (TSM) 5 nm node with 8-10% instructions per cycle growth against Zen 3. Zen 5 cores will be part of the Granite Ridge family for desktops and will include an advanced 4 nm or 3 nm node.

The firm's 3D V-Cache packaging technology should extend to the Zen 4-based Ryzen 7000 processors. The 3D V-Cache improves the processing performance, particularly for handling both single-threaded performance and multi-threaded performance (single or multi-tasking), providing more speed and efficiency.

In addition, AMD is planning a launch for the Radeo RX 7600 XT GPU in the first half of 2024. This addition is part of the RDNA 3 lineup, targeting lower and mid-range consumers. It could feature 10GB/12GB VRAM and sell for a price between $300-400.

Q3 2023 Earnings

AMD's Q3 2023 earnings report included GAAP results of a 4% Y/Y gain in revenue, up to $5.8 billion, with a 47% gross margin and a 4% operating margin. Diluted earnings per share were also up 350% Y/Y and up 800% Q/Q.

AMD Q3 2023 Earnings Release

The data center segment had $1.6 billion in revenue, which was flat Y/Y, a result of a decline in adaptive System-on-Chip (SoC) data center products amidst growth in 4th Gen AMD EPYC CPU sales. The firm is confident that Q4 will be strong due to AMD Instinct MI300A and MI300X GPUs entering volume production for an expected large-scale deployment to customers.

The gaming segment had $1.5 billion in revenue, which was down 8% Y/Y, caused by semi-custom revenue decline but an increase in AMD Radeon GPU sales. However, the continued expected high demand for PlayStation and Xbox consoles into the future suggests this is a momentary decline likely attributed to macroeconomic factors.

The client segment had a revenue increase of 42.2% Y/Y, now around 25.1% of total revenues, driven by Ryzen sales. The embedded segment had a 4.6% Y/Y decrease in revenue caused by lower communications market sales.

AMD is guiding for revenues of around $6.1 billion in Q4, a 9% growth Y/Y, but lower than consensus estimates of around $6.4 billion for Q4 before the report. While the data center segment is expected to see massive growth in Q4, gaming and embedded segments are likely to weaken.

Financials

Let's start with the firm's growth, which is very promising, all things considered. Revenues have been rising exponentially since earlier than 2017, with a 10-year revenue compound annual growth rate of 16.35%, a 5-year rate of 28.16%, and a 3-year rate of 36.75%.

Seeking Alpha Seeking Alpha

The firm has struggled slightly in the last year, but that seems to be an anomalous result rather than an indicator of future underperformance and could be a result of a lower consumer spending period in a high inflation and interest rate macroeconomic environment, something which I think will naturally ease as the wider economy picks up in late 2024-25.

Comparing the firm to peers on net income margin doesn't paint such a good picture. AMD has a net margin of only 0.94% at present, way behind Nvidia's (NVDA) 42.10%, and I think this should concern investors who are looking for high growth from AMD stock in the short term. I think the company is under good management, but it will take time for the effects of its operations to pay off.

Author, Using Seeking Alpha

The good news is this is not a company laden with debt and overextending itself to expand. The firm's total equity has increased at a rapid rate in comparison to its total liabilities. Total liabilities were 87.46% of assets in 2013, today, they're 18.71%. That's an incredibly strong situation to be in and gives the firm a massive advantage over other companies. I've included Nvidia's balance sheet following AMD's first below to compare the two.

AMD Balance Sheet (Seeking Alpha) NVDA Balance Sheet (GuruFocus)

Valuation Discussion

In my opinion, the valuation is certainly the weakest part of AMD stock, but I don't believe it detracts too much from the wider success of the business and its successful position amongst AI peers. To understand this better, here are the three main metrics I've looked at:

GuruFocus

Looking at the firm's EPS against its revenues and its P/E GAAP ratio gives an indication that investors are betting heavily on the long-term profitability of AMD stock at this stage—so much so that it has had regular triple-figure P/E multiples as high as 525 in June 2023, and when accounting for non-recurring items expenses, as high as 1170.64 at the time of this writing. The company is more focused on and more successful at top-line growth at this stage:

Author, Using Seeking Alpha

However, let's look at why this could be the case and why, in the next decade, AMD stock could be one of the top AI companies to own:

Author, Using Seeking Alpha

The firm's current low EPS is largely attributed to increasing R&D expenses recently, meaning the company's real success could be coming later if its investment into research and operations works out favorably, which it seems to be based on my operational analysis above and the firm's top-line growth.

For a long-term investor who is willing to bear some volatility in the stock price in relation to unstable earnings relative to revenue growth for now, the stock could be palatable, and it might be a great company to own over the long term once profitability stabilizes.

Further Risks

AMD could face significant market share challenges if competitors like Intel (INTC) outperform in neural processing units in CPUs and AI chips. If AMD fails to live up to expectations of maintaining a dominant position, the overvaluation at present could indeed be troublesome.

The company is also largely dependent on the AI market expansion for its continued success, and any slowdown in the industry due to regulatory concerns (which will inevitably arise) could dampen investor sentiment and reduce both short-term revenues and margins while markets adjust.

Conclusion

My analyst rating for AMD is a Hold. I don't have negative sentiments around the business other than its valuation, which I do believe is unduly high considering its earnings compared to revenue growth. There is more risk in owning AMD than in owning Nvidia, in my opinion, even given Nvidia's high valuation too. I feel much more confident owning shares in other AI and semiconductor companies like Microsoft (MSFT) and TSMC. AMD deserves a smaller allocation.