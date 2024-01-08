Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CSG Systems: Navigating The Tech Wave For Growth But Profitability Reservations

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.79K Followers

Summary

  • CSGS’ revenue growth has been impressive (+5%), with an improving trajectory in recent years following reinvestment in its services and industry tailwinds.
  • Management’s expansion into new industries and the development of higher-quality services position CSGS well to maintain its existing trajectory.
  • The company’s margin development has been disappointing, with dilution being a byproduct of its focus on growth.
  • Relative to its peers, CSGS is underwhelming. The company is lacking in both growth and margins, although its commercial characteristics are not wholly reflected in its financial results.
  • CSGS’ valuation does not imply sufficient upside in our view, particularly given that it is trading at a premium to its peers.

Portrait of early 20s female STEM student

xavierarnau/E+ via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • CSGS is a solid business in our view, with a strong FCF yield and an attractive distribution strategy. When considered in conjunction with its positively developing business model, the company is

This article was written by

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.79K Followers
Our intention is to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CSGS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CSGS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CSGS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.