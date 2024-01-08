Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Why No Santa Claus Rally For The S&P 500 In 2024?

Summary

  • There was no Santa Claus rally in the last week of 2023 and the first two trading days of 2024 – which mark the technical definition of a Santa Claus rally.
  • The last trading day of 2023 was down and so was the first trading week of 2024.
  • Before you read too much into that and conjure up any doomsday scenarios, consider that this is actually a normal pullback after rising nine weeks in a row, which is pretty rare.

Calculator and charts

deepblue4you

Ivan Martchev profile picture
Ivan Martchev
1.57K Followers
Ivan Martchev is an investment strategist with Navellier Private Client Group. Previously, Ivan served as editorial director at InvestorPlace Media. Ivan was editor of Louis Rukeyser's Mutual Funds Newsletter and associate editor of Personal Finance Newsletter. Ivan is also co-author of The Silk Road to Riches (Financial Times Press). The book provided analysis of geopolitical issues and investment strategy in natural resources and emerging markets with an emphasis on Asia. The book also correctly predicted the collapse in the U.S. real estate market, the rise of precious metals, and the resulting increased investor interest in emerging markets. Ivan’s commentaries have been published by MSNBC, The Motley Fool and others. Currently Ivan is a weekly editor of Navellier’s Market Mail and a contributor to Marketwatch.

