kneat.com (OTCQX:KSIOF) (TSX:KSI:CA) is a first mover in digitalizing validation and quality management compliance with its Kneat GX platform. The company employs a Software as a Service ("SaaS") business model and derives the majority of its revenue from recurring subscriptions. It uses a land and expand strategy which is typical in the SaaS industry, beginning with a small contract that respective customers incrementally increase on.

Kneat is still a small company but it has captured the majority of the world's largest global pharmacy companies as its customers. The stock share price has been stagnant despite tremendous revenue growth. My investment thesis is that Kneat's market share leadership in life sciences serves as validation for expansion into adjacent industries where it can grow revenues by widening its total addressable market while it adds new validation options for existing and new customers. Investors' enthusiasm for Kneat will increase if the company continues to successfully scale.

Kneat offers a paperless, 100% digital validation platform, Kneat GX. The company's initial client target base has been global tier 1 pharmaceutical companies, which are subject to a high degree of oversight and testing by regulatory agencies such as the FDA in the U.S. Every aspect of these company's operations including computer systems, equipment, and procedures must meet specific standards to maintain compliance to conduct business activities, and data must be maintained and available for regulatory audit for many years.

Kneat claims in its investor presentation that most of the 20 largest global pharma companies are Kneat customers. Once onboarded, customers are very sticky. Kneat has maintained a 100% customer retention rate.

A typical new Kneat contract is for three years and is renewable. There is an upfront fee on deployment and recurring revenue from maintenance, licensing, and professional services. Deployment is usually four to six months after the contract announcement.

Initial contracts are typically for one location and one validation type and are expanded as customers experience a reduction in costs, less manpower needed, a reduction in errors, and ease of use as cited in the investor presentation case study number 1, where Merk started with just one location and scaling to become Kneat's largest customer.

Kneat has established an ecosystem through its partner network and Kneat Academy where partner companies receive certification to train and provide Kneat platform services for the partner's customers. Kneat currently has 77 partner companies, which provide Kneat with high-margin revenue. The company also hosts an annual industry conference, Validate, to introduce best practices and present industry developments.

A KNEAT COMPANY PARTNER (CAI WEB SITE) KNEAT AND CAI: BUILDING THE FUTURE OF VALIDATION TOGETHER October 24, 2022 12:07 pm || Jon Thompson || Categorized in: Qualification and Validation Building the Future of Validation Together was the title of a recent webinar co-presented by Rick Mineo, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Kneat and Aaron Roth, Associate Director, Global C&Q, CAI. The webinar can be found here: Webinars - Kneat. This title perfectly sums up the growing relationship that was formalized just over a year ago. In that time, we have built and validated our own instance of Kneat to house our best-in-class content derived from over 25 years of industry experience. Through this work, we have achieved Platform Partner and Program Specialist status. We are also on track to have Super User certification complete and achieve Implementation Partner by the end of 2022. What does this have to do with the future of validation? We and Kneat believe that the future of commissioning and validation is electronic. There are numerous benefits to progressing your CQV programs to be fully digital

Strong Revenue Growth, But...

Revenues have grown 676% over the last five years.

YEAR REVENUE TTM $23.3 2022 $17.5 2021 $12.3 2020 $ 5.8 2019 $ 3.0 Click to enlarge

The stock price has remained in a tight trading range despite the revenue growth.

Kneat has funded its growth by issuing shares and adding debt. The share count has grown by 24% and debt has increased by 81% during the last five years.

YEAR SHARES TOTAL LIABILITIES TTN 77.7 $16.4 2022 77.4 $12.5 2021 74.1 $ 8.1 2020 65.9 $ 4.7 2019 50.7 $ 1.7 Click to enlarge

Revenue growth has far outpaced share count dilution and the increased debt but the combined annual SG&A and R&D expenses are more than 100% of total revenues for each of the last five years as the company scales its operations. This formula leads to more future capital raises being necessary, which has kept investors wary.

Expanded TAM and ARR Growth

The majority of the company's revenue has come from equipment validation. Management sees an opportunity to scale its platform more widely within its core life science customer base as well as into other highly regulated industries. Kneat has expanded its offering to now include 12 types of validation to execute its land and expand strategy on its existing customers.

Management has now targeted pursuing the midsize life science companies, noting in the 2023 Q3 MD&A that "Digital validation is being used by only 37% of the companies responding to our annual State of Validation survey." An analyst for Eight Capital projected an increased TAM from $600K to $2B for Kneat in the life science industry. Kneat also seeks to penetrate adjacent highly regulated markets such as food and beverage, aerospace, defense, and transportation.

Kneat has been executing on the expanded opportunity with seven new wins throughout the fiscal 2023 first three quarters. Two of the wins, an Asian manufacturer and a U.S.-based manufacturer are outside of Kneat's core global pharma customer.

The company reported $31.4 million in Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR") for Q3 2023, a 64% improvement in comparison to the same period in the prior year. The partner company program has seen growth from 50 companies last year to presently 71 companies. Continued scaling will at some point result in revenue outpacing expenses, but management has not guided investors as to when profitability can be expected or projected when expenses will normalize.

Shares and Valuation

As last reported, there are about 78 million shares outstanding and about 2,5 million options with an average strike price of $2.62/share, $11.5 Million in cash, and $15 million in debt, resulting in a market cap of $177 Million and an EV of $180.5 Million.

The stock sells at 8x EV/S and 14x P/Book value which are slightly higher than its peer group averages, which is appropriate considering Kneat's market share leadership in digital validation for the tier 1 pharma industry.

Leadership

Small companies led by founders who have skin in the game tend to outperform other companies. Kneat was founded in 2013 by Executive Director and CEO Eddie Ryan, Chief Information Officer Brian Ahearne, and Executive Director and Chief Product Officer Kevin Fitzgerald. Insiders own about 10% of the shares. Over the past six months, there have been 7 insider purchases of 200,931 shares and 5 insider sales of 59,801 shares.

Mr. Ryan is a mechanical engineer with a postgraduate degree in International Sales and Marketing. He has vast experience in pharmaceutical marketing and production for several blue-chip companies.

Mr. Fitzgerald has two Bachelor of Engineering degrees and has extensive work experience in research and development in the life sciences industry.

Mr. Ahearne has a master's degree in software development and a long career in managing IT software.

Hugh Kavanagh serves as the CFO, Mr. Kavanagh has served in a similar capacity at several life science companies including Mainstay Medical, Boston Scientific (BSX), and Abbott Vascular.

Keith Holmes serves as CTO. Mr. Holmes has served in various management roles in companies such as ViaVico and International Business Machines (IBM).

Board of Directors Chairman Ian Ainsworth is a former large investment fund manager and a two-time Fund Manager of the Year winner.

Board member Wade Dawe was the principal owner of the shell company that Kneat merged with to become a public company. Mr. Dawe is a serial entrepreneur with over a billion dollars in investment deals.

Board member Nutan Behki has been employed in senior management positions in network companies including Nortel Networks, Newbridge Networks, Vienna Systems, Alcatel, and Lucent.

Board member Carol Leaman is the founder and current CEO of Axonify after serving in a similar capacity for several other high-tech companies.

Risks and Concerns

A small number of customers account for a large percentage of revenue. The top 10 customers brought in 55% of the total revenue. This is a reduction from the top 10 customers bringing in 59% a year ago, but it would be a significant loss should any of these customers not renew.

Management has not indicated a path to profitability and the company will likely need further cash infusions which will increase the debt load and/or dilute earnings.

The company is based in Ireland and the stock is registered in Canada. Revenue is subject to currency rate fluctuations between the U.S. and Canadian dollars and the Euro.

Competitors include ETQ Reliance, a subsidiary of Hexagon (OTCPK:HXGBF) as well as Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY), Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO), and Merk (MRK). All of these companies have many more resources available than Kneat has at its disposal, but then again, Kneat could become a bite-size acquisition target for one of its larger competitors.

Conclusion

The company is led by well-qualified management and board members who have remained on course in executing the company strategy. Kneat has done well in capturing market share from Tier 1 Global Pharma companies, expanding its product offerings, and attracting new customers.

Revenue growth has outpaced debt and share dilution growth, but is insufficient to cover expenses. Continued growth appears likely as Kneat's TAM has tripled over the last year, new customers and company partners have been added at a steady pace and the ARR continues to grow. Kneat is becoming an increasingly attractive acquisition target for a larger competitor who would have the funds to accelerate Kneat's growth. Other potential stock price appreciation developments could come from new customer wins and/or management providing more detailed guidance.

I rate the stock a hold at this time.

