Changing My Stance And Loading Up On SCHD

Summary

  • Early last year, I thought SCHD would underperform the S&P500. This has played out as SCHD made negative alpha vs S&P500 of 8.53%. But now I am bullish SCHD.
  • I like SCHD's relative underweights vs SPY in: a) Technology due to its premium valuations b) Payment Processing due to decelerating growth c) Retail as that is yet to rebound.
  • I like SCHD's relative overweights vs SPY in: a) Asset Management & Custy Banks as I anticipate higher activity b) Soft Drinks & Beverages due to strong growth prospects.
  • Valuations wise, SCHD is trading at a 28% discount to the S&P500, providing a good margin of safety.
  • Risks wise, SCHD has no exposure to Microsoft, Apple or NVIDIA and positive earnings surprises in these companies can hinder SCHD's alpha vs S&P500.

Performance Review

In last coverage of the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD), I had a neutral/hold rating on the ETF. I also believed the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) would outperform

Providing alpha-generating investment ideas. I am an independent investor managing my family's portfolio, primarily via a Self Managed Super Fund. You can expect my articles to deliver a clearly structured, evidence-based thesis. But first and foremost, I encourage readers to judge me on my performance.I have a generalist approach as I explore, analyze and invest in any sector so long there is perceived alpha potential vs the S&P500. This approach is not for long-term buy and hold investing, although the analysis will be useful even to those investors for deciding on the portfolio adds and trims. The typical holding period ranges between a few quarters to a few months. By having a shorter investment holding period, there is the opportunity to maximize IRR of each stock pick, and the overall portfolio.It is a good idea to review the ratings history for the articles published by authors. This gives you another indication of how often the author's recommendations work out, which is a proxy for genuine investing and alpha-generating skill. If reviewing Hunting Alpha's rating history, look at how the stock performed in the short to medium time horizon immediately after article publication. Once again, I encourage readers to judge me on my performance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in SCHD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

Dividend_Seeker_Grandpa profile picture
Dividend_Seeker_Grandpa
Yesterday, 9:34 PM
Comments (1)
Excellent analysis, thank you for the work here. I arrived at a similar conclusion, albeit with far less due diligence, and moved a large portion of my investments into SCHD just last week. Also loaded up in a couple REITS.
Hunting Alpha profile picture
Hunting Alpha
Yesterday, 9:55 PM
Comments (1.1K)
@Dividend_Seeker_Grandpa Thanks for reading. Which REITs did you choose?
Compare

