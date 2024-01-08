Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
5 Impressive High Yield Ideas For A Healthy Retirement

Jan. 08, 2024 9:10 PM ETEPD, JEPI, JEPQ, MO, PSA
Summary

  • Public Storage is a favored REIT due to its strong traditional free cash flow, excellent free-cash-flow coverage of its payout, and attractive self-storage sector dynamics.
  • Altria Group offers a high dividend yield that is covered by traditional free cash flow, making it a potentially strong option for income investors.
  • Dividend Aristocrat Enterprise Products Partners boasts attractive investment-grade credit ratings that back its dividend payout.
  • Derivative income ETFs have changed the game for income investors. The JEPI and JEPQ should be on all income investors' radars.
Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planing and stock investment growth concept.

Dilok Klaisataporn

By Brian Nelson, CFA

The financial industry has continued to innovate and now offers high dividend income ideas that do not necessarily depend on a company's healthy levels of free cash flow to cover the payout. Unique derivative income strategies that

This article was written by

Valuentum is an independent investment research publisher, offering premium equity reports and dividend reports, as well as commentary across all sectors/companies, a Best Ideas Newsletter (spanning market caps, asset classes), a Dividend Growth Newsletter, modeling tools/products, and more. Valuentum is based in the Chicagoland area.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Brian Nelson owns shares in SPY, SCHG, QQQ, DIA, VOT, BITO, RSP, and IWM. Valuentum owns SPY, SCHG, QQQ, VOO, and DIA. Brian Nelson's household owns shares in HON, DIS, HAS, NKE, DIA, RSP, SCHG, QQQ, and VOO. Some of the other securities written about in this article may be included in Valuentum's simulated newsletter portfolios. Contact Valuentum for more information about its editorial policies.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

