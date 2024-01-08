Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) J.P. Morgan 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Jan. 08, 2024 8:45 PM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE) Stock, PFE:CA Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.92K Followers

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) J.P. Morgan 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference January 9, 2024 6:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Albert Bourla - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Chris Schott - J.P. Morgan

Chris Schott

Good afternoon, everybody. I'm Chris Schott at J.P. Morgan, and it's my pleasure to be hosting a fireside chat today with Albert Bourla, Chairman and CEO of Pfizer. So, Albert, happy New Year. Thanks for joining us. I know you want to make some quick opening remarks and then we'll jump right into the conversation from there.

Albert Bourla

That would be fantastic. First of all, I was instructed that you should all read very carefully this statement here. Legal insist on that. But I wanted to make a few comments before we go into the questions. So clearly 2023 was not a good year for us. We missed our internal projections, and also we missed the expectations of the Street. And the miss was predominantly in COVID, but also we didn't impress very much with the commercial performance of the other products. We were a little bit behind. And clearly that was shown in our stock performance, but it was very, very bad. That hurt a lot. You can imagine, first of all, it's not coming to this position from a position of mediocracy. We used to be the stars of the industry for a few years. So that drop really hurts. Also we're not used to it. A five year CEO, we have 19 earnings releases under my watch. 17 of them we have beat Bloomberg estimates in EPS. 17 of the 19. And actually 13 of these 17, we also beat revenues. So it was a high quality bid.

So for us, it comes as a very big surprise. And actually came also as

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About PFE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PFE

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.