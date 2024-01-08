Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
L3Harris: Building Momentum And Fading Headwinds

White Star Research
Summary

  • On December 12, L3Harris held its much anticipated Investor Day, presenting guidance for its mid-term strategy following the post-merger portfolio realignment.
  • Across all segments, operating margins are projected to improve by >110bps through 2026, resulting from higher bidding scrutiny and LHX NeXt which saw its anticipated savings guidance raised to $1bn.
  • Further insight was offered on capital allocation with management committing >$3.7bn to share buybacks from 2024-2026 at 100% cash return post delevering, alleviating investor concerns post 2023 debt raises.
  • Management reacted to D.E. Shaw’s involvement in the company, announcing further operational review and realignment of incentive structures towards shareholder returns.
  • Rolling forward my valuation and raising my target multiple to 14.0x, I increase my price target by 18% to $268 per share and make LHX my 2024 Top Pick.

Key Highlights

Strategic Refocus towards Core Assets has created a resilient and profitable Portfolio in Key Defense Growth Areas

Since the L3 and Harris merger in 2019, L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) has divested c.$2.9bn in non-core assets, latest of

Finance Professional with strong Interest in Markets and Macro focusing on Long-Only Large Cap Growth at a Reasonable Price

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LHX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

