Emerging Market Insights: 2024 Outlook

  • Drivers for emerging markets in 2024 include a potential recovery in earnings growth, the likelihood of a US soft landing, and evidence that interest rates have peaked.
  • In 2024, more than four billion people will take part in elections, starting with Taiwan in January and culminating with the United States in November.
  • Emerging market earnings growth is expected to accelerate to 18% in the year ahead, driven by South Korea and Taiwan.

Drivers for emerging markets in 2024 include a potential recovery in earnings growth, the likelihood of a US soft landing, and evidence that interest rates have peaked. Get the latest outlook from Franklin Templeton Emerging Markets Equity.

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

