Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) Presents at J.P. Morgan 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference Transcript

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) J.P. Morgan 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference January 8, 2024 6:45 PM ET

Company Participants

Jamey Mock - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jessica Fye - JPMorgan

Jessica Fye

Great. Welcome, everyone. Good afternoon. Good afternoon. My name is Jessica Fye. I'm a biotech analyst at JPMorgan, and we're continuing the 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference today with Moderna. I'm going to pass it over to the company's CFO, Jamey Mock, for a presentation and then we're going to go into Q&A.

If you have a question, you can submit them to the portal, or I think someone will bring you a mic, but with that, let me pass it over to Jamey.

Jamey Mock

Terrific. Well, thank you, Jess and thanks to the JPMorgan team for another terrific conference. Good afternoon and it's a pleasure to be here with you today. On behalf of the entire global Moderna team, we thank you for your interest. Thank you for being here in person or live via webcast.

So, before I begin, I will make, in this presentation, will make forward looking statements. Those are to the best of our estimates right now and that's subject to risk and uncertainties. For a full list of our risks, register and please review our SEC filings.

So today, I'd like to walk through the Moderna story, and I'll do it in a timeline fashion. So I'll start with our platform. Why did we want to invest in it? What were the benefits that we saw? How have we invested it over time? And then I'll move to that took us up to COVID and the pandemic, and how were we prepared for it? What did we do for COVID? What did we need from a health perspective? And then we transitioned to the endemic over the last two years and so that required a lot of resizing of the business. And then, as we look forward, I'll give you how we're thinking about it, both financially and from a late-stage clinical pipeline perspective. So I'll give you our financial framework and why we are so excited about the organic growth driver that we have at Moderna.

So, first off, Moderna is obviously founded on mRNA, which is nature's information molecule. And mRNA instructs the cell how to make proteins and those proteins either prevent or treat diseases. And it was that belief that if we could maximize a platform that could optimize mRNA, we could treat or prevent many different diseases and it had many different benefits.

So, these are the handful of the benefits on a page. We've used this page for a very long time. But the first is the opportunity set. Number one, mRNA is a natural part of your body. But then number two, mRNA can hit many different types of proteins that other competitors cannot. So it can hit secreted proteins, transmembrane proteins, intracellular proteins. So we thought that if we were able to be successful with one vaccine or therapy, we would be very successful across a wide range.

Number two, you can measure R&D efficiency a couple of different ways. You can measure it from a cost per trial perspective, but more importantly from a success perspective, because a lot of money goes into R&D, and the more successful or the higher probability of success that we have, the better we'll be. And I'll show you a chart on how we stand on that later.

Number three is about rapid and agile development. So because it's an information molecule, we believe we can iterate quickly. And I believe a good example of that is what we did in 2023 with flu. At our Vaccines Day in April of 2023, we said that our flu candidate had made it for the A strains, but missed the B strains. And by our R&D Day in September, just five months later, we had already run a clinical trial, changed the formulation, and said that we had made it for both the A and B strains. So that's how quick we can iterate this portfolio.

In addition to that, if you look at RSV, COVID and flu, and you look at the time from the time we started our Phase 1 till the time we completed Phase 3, it took us on average two years, actually a little less, which is great compared to the standards in the industry.

And then from a capital efficiency standpoint, really this platform, we have, we will have five manufacturing centers across the globe in a couple of years, actually in 2025. And those five can basically perform what we need across the entire portfolio. So almost every single vaccine, be it in respiratory or latent or rare disease, can go through the same manufacturing footprint.

The only thing that's different is INT, and that is because it is individualized. So it can still be at the same facility, but some of the production equipment is a little bit different. So we believe that over time, the more we pump through this pipeline, the cost of goods sold for the next drug or vaccine would go down.

So we've been hard at it for well over 10 years. Moderna was established in 2010-2011 time frame and we've been working on the science, the delivery mechanism and the manufacturing. All three of those are super important to be able to make this work. And that's what we call, that's the foundation for the mRNA platform. And we continue to advance that every single day. In our overall research and development budget, we continue to put maybe a half a billion dollars into research alone to continue to advance this platform and what's behind it, as well as bring new candidates to the market.

So then we hit COVID, and all that investment in the platform made us ready to tackle COVID and I'll talk to you on the next page, you can't do it all yourselves. But in two days, in a matter of two days, we developed the vaccine. And that's because we had already invested in nine different vaccines to our date at that point. So all that history and knowledge that we put into it was very useful, and it only meant that it took us two days to design the vaccine.

And then in about another month and a half, we started our clinical trials and by the end of one year, we received authorization. Now, we had a little bit of help because it was a pandemic, but I think that shows you the art of the possible on how quick this platform can perform. We've always been investing in digitization, not just AI, but automation, throughout our entire facilities. I'm sure we'll talk about that, in particular with our INT portfolio. And then we made the fortunate decision to invest in manufacturing capacity back in 2018 at a town just outside of Boston. So we were really ready to tackle COVID.

But that said, nobody is fully ready for a pandemic by yourself. You don't really have the supplies and capabilities to service over a billion doses in a year. So we had to expand not only our internal manufacturing capacity, we created a CMO network with many different partners, five or six partners over that time period, and we radically brought forward a lot of inventory, and that led to a very successful 2020-2021 and 2022, with about $36 billion in sales. And in 2023, we announced this morning that we had over $6 billion in sales as well. So over the three years combined $42 billion for that investment.

I think this is what was missed, though. So a lot of people thought we were a COVID company, but at the same time, we knew COVID was going to go down, and we better have a pipeline ready. And so we used that $36 billion, or the extra $6 billion for 2023, and we put it poured it into the pipeline. And if you look at where we stood at the end of 2020, we had 25 development programs, and we almost doubled that over the last three years.

But if you look at a finer detail, and you look at Phase 2 and Phase 3 combined, we had five back at the end of 2020. We now have 17 at the end of 2023, and that's really the pivot point in the company. So, yes, COVID will be around for a while yet, unfortunately, but it will be part of our product portfolio for a long time. But we are hard at work to bring the next set of drugs and vaccines to the market, which is where I'll spend the bulk of the presentation.

So over the three or four years, we had to make a lot of strategic choices. Back in 2020, it was all about vaccine development and getting our manufacturing ready. In 2021, it was, we had to scale up, and almost everybody got three doses, the two primary plus a booster. In 2022, the virus continued to evolve and so people got different boosters as well, as we understood and the regulators understood who the high risk populations were. So it went down to two doses, and by 2023, we were fully transitioned to an epidemic.

And that really meant that not only do the shots per year go down, but the overall volume goes down, which means we had to resize the company. And at the end, really, in the second half of 2023, we spent a lot of time doing that with our partners across the globe. And we took over $1 billion dollar charge, I think about $1.6 billion charge in the second half of 2023 to resize our footprint moving forward and we are now set up for volume leverage. We believe we have the right capacity in place to scale the company to at least $10 billion, if not more. And I'll talk to you about where we stand next year and hit our gross margin target at least of 75% to 80%, if not better.

And as you would expect, we want all of our product lines to stand on their own. So the COVID product line is no different and perhaps in 2023, it wasn't as profitable. But when we look at what -- I'll show you actually in 2024, the profitability we expect from the COVID franchise by itself.

So as we move into the financial framework, I just want to step back for a second and talk to you about our thinking. So you remember that was 45 programs that I just talked about. We want to invest behind that. We've been investing behind that for the last three years and when we had $18 billion in sales, everybody understood it. And I think what's different here is, we have $4 billion in sales and we still need to invest behind it. It's maybe not at the same level as we had once anticipated, but we believe we have an unparalleled opportunity for organic growth with this platform, and we are going to continue to invest behind it. So that's the rationale.

We're going to use our balance sheet, which we announced earlier this morning. At the end of 2023, we finished with in excess of $13 billion in cash. So we're going to use that cash, plus the profitability from COVID and RSV over the coming years in flu and everything that we add to it to invest in it.

So in 2024, we laid this out at the end of our Q3 call. We are reiterating it at this point that we expect sales to be approximately $4 billion. You can see cost of sales at 35% or gross margin at 65%. Our R&D is essentially flat. It's actually a little bit down versus what our expectation is in 2023. SG&A is flattish, but it's down flat to down 10% next year.

We still have some capital expenditures. But overall, when you back out some of the development for that pipeline, we actually think the COVID business makes about $1 billion dollars. And at the end of this year, we're going to have about $9 billion. So we are prepared to have losses over the next two years.

When you fast forward to 2025, we believe we will return to growth. And I'll talk to you about the products that we're launching in a page from now. With extra growth, our gross margin should go up because we'll have better volume, leverage. And we are very flexible at this point to understand what we want to do from an operating expense perspective, be that R&D and SG&A. So we haven't really budgeted. We haven't really locked that in for 2025. A lot of that is, much of that is locked in for 2024, but we are very flexible.

And then our capital expenditures after we finish our facilities in the UK, Canada and Australia, should be materially down from the $900 million we talked about in 2024.

So, again, we're prepared to eat into our cash, but I think that's where it stops. So we think by the end of 2025, we'll be in about $6 billion to $7 billion, which is about half the cash balance we have right now. And then we plan to breakeven. We know that we can't do this forever, and both through execution, as well as execution on our cost, execution on our pipeline, execution on our rollouts, we think we'll be set up to breakeven come 2026.

So now to the late-stage pipeline. You can see nine different candidates on this page across four different franchises. So the lion's share of our financials, from a revenue standpoint in the next two years, is in respiratory and I'll talk through these four different launches, which will all launch over the next two years. And then you can see across latent and other vaccines or oncology, or rare disease, they are fast followers in 2025 and beyond.

So starting with respiratory, in 2023 I mentioned that -- this morning, we announced that we achieved $6.7 billion in sales. $600 million of that, versus our guidance of at least $6 billion, $600 million of that was related to recognition of deferred revenue that we were not expecting. So really, when you back that out, we achieved $6.1 billion versus the at least $6 billion that we had guided to, so we achieved our guidance.

We had a lot of wins and misses across the globe, but one that we're proud of very much is around the U.S. We competed quite hard and did very well with 48% market share. So that's 2023. 2024, as we look to it, I already mentioned the sales and it will be all respiratory in 2024.

We are excited to bring RSV to the market and we announced that we expect some regulatory approvals in the first half of 2024, which will set us up to actually have sales in 2024. And we're really excited about the product profile. We love the efficacy. We think it benchmarks well. The safety and tolerability is terrific, as well as the ease of use. So the fact that it is prefilled syringe versus our competition, we think matters from a productivity perspective, in all the retail pharmacies and in the doctors' offices.

And then in 2025, we expect to grow off that $4 billion. So we'll have on the market COVID by then RSV. RSV, hopefully will continue to grow as well as there's further education out there. But then we're expecting to launch flu, our next generation COVID product, which we said we will have additional data on in the first half of 2024 for our NextGen COVID product, which makes it refrigerator stable and is very important in terms of an ease of use perspective for many different pharmacies and healthcare offices. And then our combination, which is, in our view very much a game changer. So this is for flu and COVID.

We said we'd have data out in 2024 on this product and perhaps launch it in 2025. But the combination vaccine really helps in three ways. One is from a compliance perspective, so it helps payers and insurers understand that people are going to get vaccinated. And just to take the U.S. as an example, U.S. has roughly 150 million people that get vaccinated with flu and only 50 million people that get vaccinated with COVID. So if it's in one shot, you might imagine that additional COVID shots would happen.

And also from a convenience perspective, from a consumer perspective, you get one shot versus two shots or three shots someday, if you add RSV to that. And then from a cost perspective, the majority of our cost of goods sold is the presentation type. It's either a prefilled syringe or a single dose file. And if it's all in one unit, you don't have two or three, you have one. And it also reduces the cost of implementation from a pharmacy or a provider, where it's one shot of labor versus two or three shots of labor. So we're quite excited in the respiratory business will really help with the next couple of years financials.

So now I'll get into latent and other CMV cytomegalovirus. For those of you that don't know what CMV is, it is the leading cause of congenital birth defects that are transferred from mother to a fetus. As an example, in the U.S., there are 12,000 to 20,000 babies per year that are born with beef birth defects. It's been an issue for a long period of time. There is no vaccine available today, and we are in a Phase 3 trial. That Phase 3 trial is fully enrolled, we said at our R&D Day in September of last year. In terms of getting to the first analysis from an efficacy perspective, we were about 25% the way there. So this morning, we said, look, we don't control it, but we believe we might have an efficacy readout in the year 2024. So that's an exciting milestone to look forward to.

In case of INT or individualized neoantigen therapy in oncology, we've released terrific data around adjuvant melanoma in terms of it, the fact that it's very durable. We recently released in our Phase 1/2 trial that after three years, it improves the risk of recurrence by almost 50%, 49%, so we are quite encouraged by that. And as a result of that, we have started and are enrolling two Phase 3 trials, both in adjuvant melanoma and in non-small cell lung cancer.

And then I think the news is, and we've been saying this for a while, is we want to rapidly expand into additional clinical studies. This is in combination with Merck, who presents after us, in addition to KEYTRUDA. So we think of it as if you go through the KEYTRUDA portfolio, we'd like to add to that and bring additional products to market.

And then finally, in rare disease, we have a portfolio of about six candidates in the pipeline right now, primarily in the liver. There are over a thousand potential rare diseases of the liver, but right now, we've advanced two that we expect to move into a pivotal trial in 2024. And in the rare disease world, that's basically the final step before commercialization. And then across those two candidates, I think we have almost 20 years of cumulative patient experience on it and so we're quite encouraged by that.

So if you go back to what I said, in terms of the fact that at the end of 2023, we have seven Phase 3 trials and 10 Phase 2 trials. Those seven are the four in respiratory, CMV and the two and INT. But soon, we expect PA and MMA to essentially be a Phase 3, although it's called a pivotal trial. And most importantly, I think that's why we believe that this is a platform that is set up for years of organic growth.

So, yes, 2024 will be a low point of approximately $4 billion, which is obviously down from the $18 billion that we've been experiencing over the last two years. But from here on out, we've invested in a pipeline that continue to bring new drugs and vaccines to market every single year. So we said RSV this year, flu, COVID, and the combination vaccine in 2025, and then maybe some of these drugs on the bottom will come out in 2026. So we really believe we are set up for organic growth for the next handful of years, and then a pipeline that will come quickly behind it.

And this is what gives us confidence to invest so much in R&D and this is what I mentioned at the outset, which compares our success rate, our actual success rate, by phase, versus the industry standard. And if you look at Phase 1, our success rate over our portfolio has been 68%, the industry has been 35%. It's almost 2x. In Phase 2, it's 3x at 78% versus 27. In Phase 3, it's about on par. But if you look at that, there's actually a couple flu candidates that ultimately got there. So we had three Phase 3 flu trials, 301, 302, 303.

In fairness, 301 and 302 didn't get there and that's why we are at 67%. All three programs, RSV, COVID and flu, have gotten there. And so that's what gives us confidence that this pipeline is coming and then it's up to us to execute, which really is what I hope you take home today. So the platform, in our view, is very much working, and this is now all about execution by us.

And in 2023, I think we did a good job. We achieved what we said we would in terms of $6 billion, and we grew share in the U.S., but we can do better. And in 2024 through 2025, we've laid out how we will be financially disciplined through 2026 I should say, how we will be financially disciplined to invest, but bring this late-stage pipeline to market. And that's -- this is what I walked you through in terms of just those nine and there's clearly more than that. I think it's exciting for three reasons. One is that it's imminent from a timeline perspective. These products aren't coming five years from now, these products are coming one, two, three to four years from now.

Two is that it's sizable, both from a financial perspective and from an impact on lives perspective and the financial perspective is $10 billion that I talked about. And then three is it's diverse. So quite often we're perceived as a COVID company and I hope everybody takes away from this presentation that we are far more than that. And in a matter of 2024, we will launch our second product. I think we'll be a much bigger respiratory business over the two years, and then we will add to it latent viruses, oncology and rare.

So in closing, this is our mission. Deliver the greatest possible impact to people through mRNA vaccines. I will tell you, this is what fuels our employee base every single day. And I joined a little over a year ago and I could sense it from the outside, but after being here for a little over a year, I can feel it every day. And I want to thank them for their passion, for their excellence, for their dedication to this mission. So a big thank you to them.

And then lastly, thank you for your attention and to our investors, thank you for your trust and support, and we look forward to continued collaboration around our fulfilling this mission over the coming years. So thank you.

Jessica Fye

Okay, anyway, great. So thanks so much for that presentation. And as a reminder, if you have questions you want to submit to the portal, I'll get them up here. But maybe to start out, you mentioned the potential for your COVID business to still deliver $1 billion of operating profit, which I think implies $1.5 of OpEx for the COVID business. I'm curious how much of that is variable and how much is sort of like recurring R&D you need to update the vaccine, i.e., could that business maybe become more profitable over time?

Jamey Mock

Yes, so I would say it depends on what you consider let's go through the cost categories. So I think what you're backing into there is obviously all of our cost of sales, which is 35% of the $4 billion is COVID and RSV right now in 2024. And we have a footprint. So that footprint is there for leverage, good or bad. And I would say hard to give an exact percentage, but a large portion of that is fixed. Now, maybe it's 50% of that is fixed or 40% of that is fixed. But then we will have additional raw materials and presentation types, be it bio PFS, so half to 66% is maybe variable.

Then when you move to the OpEx side, I mean, you always need some amount of OpEx for running the business, reporting the business, making sure that we have SEC disclosures, et cetera. We obviously need a commercial team, but that can flex a little with how successful we are. Commercial and marketing is perhaps half of that overall SG&A bucket and so we would expect that it is able to flex some up and down.

And then on the R&D side, the R&D side every year now particularly on COVID, it's mostly about understanding the next variant. So it's not that expensive. It's still in the $100 million to $200 million from a maintenance perspective, but it's not several hundred million dollars. And that's breaking out NextGen COVID into a different category, which is going to have to stand on its own. So when you add all that up, maybe 50% to 66% variable and the rest is kind of fixed.

Jessica Fye

Okay. And you made a lot of progress in the market share front in 2023. Is there more room to run there? And how do you think you did that?

Jamey Mock

Yes, there's always room to run, but we obviously have a tough competitor. And the way I think about it is I think we've proven ourselves. And I think, first off, if you look at the value of our product, 2023 was the first time that we could actually promote our product. We believe we have best-in-class efficacy and we are excited about how we have a prefilled syringe. And I get back to that productivity within a pharmacy or a doctor's office, and I think that's important.

And then we are pretty agile. It's our only product. So we service our customers quite well. So I think that sets us up to hopefully do more. And I think over 50% is clearly there, but I think we're in -- it will be competitive for years to come. But I don't see us going back to where we were last year, which was at 37%. I think we've proven ourselves and I think moving forward it can get better, or there's going to be years that it might be a little less.

Jessica Fye

One of the parts that's harder for us to track in this market is kind of the ex-U.S., and most of the world is outside of the U.S., so it's tricky. How do you perceive the level of demand for Spikevax outside of the U.S. sort of in 2024 and going forward?

Jamey Mock

Yes, I think every market is going to mirror what's happened in the U.S. over time. So the U.S., what do I mean by that? The U.S. as was every country, centrally procured. And you've seen the U.S. move to an endemic, or aka commercial market, where you have to compete. And I think in the year 2024, that's going to be similar. So there'll be markets that are still globally or centrally procured from a country perspective, and then there'll be markets like Japan, who we believe will move into a more commercial mode and that will change the way you have to compete. But overall, that's what I think we should watch for.

And then in terms of the vaccination rates, we've seen a couple of years of what I'd call relatively stable behavior. It's down a little bit in 2023 versus 2022, but we're planning on. We now have two data points that are pretty close to each other that that's kind of what we're planning on for next year and the foreseeable, at least the short-term. There's ways it can grow over time, but for the short-term, that's what we're planning on.

Jessica Fye

Got it. So that kind of takes me to my next question. As we think of a return to top line growth in 2025, I'm curious what that embeds for COVID. And is COVID returning to growth, or is this growth from other products?

Jamey Mock

Great question. Our assumption is it's growth from other products. So we do not anticipate, I mean, we still hope that COVID can grow over time. And I mentioned in my presentation how combination vaccines, as an example, could really increase the vaccination rates of COVID and then I think, obviously, the politics behind it is it gets away from it who knows? And strain evolution. And even at the end of the day, maybe the last thing before I go back to it is, if you look at hospitalizations and deaths and the healthcare burden of COVID it's far worse than flu. And so it just doesn't logically make sense to us that right now, it's a fraction of flu from a vaccination rate perspective. So back to your question, we're expecting stable COVID and the new products to have us return to growth.

Jessica Fye

Got it. So may be kind of switching to the new products. What's your plan to compete in RSV?

Jamey Mock

Yes, so I mentioned, I mean, we are very pleased with our product profile. So, number one, we believe we have best-in-class or thereabouts efficacy. From a safety and tolerability standpoint we haven't seen Guillain-Barré syndrome, and we had 37,000 patients. That's not to say that it can't happen, but to date, it hasn't happened. And we're the only ones with a prefilled syringe. So I think there you say you have a great product profile to start.

Then you look at, okay, well, how did we compete in 2023 in COVID? And it's going to have to be similar, particularly in the U.S., I should say. And so now we're bringing a second product through that same channel to actually help expand our share in that market overall in 2023.

And then the last thing I'd say is internationally, we're looking at regulatory approvals to understand, okay, if there's a tender, when should we get that launched by? And we won't be able to make every single country all the time. It takes a lot of resources. It will take some time to get through all the global approvals, but we're prioritizing those to make sure that we look at the size of the market when is the tender process and roll out our regulatory approvals as best as we can.

Jessica Fye

Okay. Sticking with new products and flu, I think you mentioned filing flu in 2024. What's gating to that filing at this point?

Jamey Mock

Really just working with regulators on the package. So we're still in conversations with them to file a package for submission. But at this point, knowing that it takes a while, we don't anticipate any flu revenue in 2024, so it's all now in 2025. But we're working with regulators to make the final submission.

Jessica Fye

And can you get approved in time for the contracting season for the 2025 vaccination season?

Jamey Mock

TBD with regulators, but obviously that is what we are hoping to do.

Jessica Fye

Got it. CMV, you talked about as a potential readout this year. We'll see. Can you talk a little bit about that commercial opportunity and how you think about the ramp for a product like that?

Jamey Mock

Yes, so I mentioned I gave a couple of statistics in terms of it's 1 in 200 babies that are born with this, that it's 12,000 to 20,000 cases of CMV transferred every single year. There are 4 million births in the U.S. and obviously globally, there's more like 40 million births in the U.S. and across the globe. So the market size, especially with the fact that there is no vaccine, is quite large. And I think people, well, most people care about making sure that their babies are quite healthy and these can have very serious effects; blind jaundice, you name it.

So we actually I think in terms of commercializing it, number one, we need to educate the market and so that will have a ramp to do so. And as we get closer to that, we will start that process as we look at our efficacy data. But we've overall said that the market size could be anywhere from $2 to $5 billion because it's such an important need. And by the way, it's been a need for 20 years it's been at the top of the list of healthcare advisory regulators for a long-time in terms of bringing it to market and the need to bring it to market.

Jessica Fye

Switching to INT, what are the updates we should watch for with that program in 2024?

Jamey Mock

Yes, so I laid out some of this in the presentation, but we are very excited by our recent results and how durable it is. And I think what we can look for is, number one, the enrollment and how the pace of enrollment, both in adjuvant melanoma, of our Phase 3 trial I should say in adjuvant melanoma and non-small cell lung cancer. Two, at some point, maybe at the five-year mark, we will come out with additional data on adjuvant melanoma to see how that's performing. And then three is we're getting ready from a manufacturing perspective.

So we want to make sure that if and when this is approved by the FDA and we're in conversations with them, or any market for that matter, it doesn't just have to be the FDA. We will be in touch with global regulators that we want to be able to make sure that we can meet the demand. And so at the beginning part of 2023, we purchased a facility just outside of Boston, about an hour outside of Boston. And our team has been very hard at work at making that ready from a commercial perspective.

And I mentioned a little bit about how we invest in automation. I mean, the biggest part of making something individualized is because you have to have it be every single person, you have to take out what you're building right? There's a lot of labor right now. And so what we need to do is to make sure we bring in as much automation so that there's as little touch as possible. So that helps not only from a cost standpoint, but from a quality perspective. And so that's what the team is doing. And they've been working on this since April of last year. And so we're quite encouraged that in the year 2024, we should be able to perhaps complete that process.

Jessica Fye

When do you expect to complete enrollment in those phase trials in adjuvant melanoma and adjuvant lung?

Jamey Mock

Tough to read that. I would say that the demand is significant from, as I understand it, but probably too soon to tell when it will be completed from an enrollment perspective.

Jessica Fye

So I guess related to that, how do you think about the right time to pursue a potential accelerated approval on adjuvant melanoma with the data?

Jamey Mock

So we're excited by the data we have already, and we're hoping that the regulators will take a look at that. We're also hard at work at trying to make sure that the Phase 3 trial, I think that's what regulators want to see is the Phase 3 trial is enrolling quickly. I don't know if it has to be 100% done or 50%, but it has to be substantially a lot -- made substantial progress, I should say. And so that's what the regulators need, but in the background, we're also making sure that we're ready from that manufacturing perspective, because we don't want to come to market and not be able to supply everybody that's there. So we're quite encouraged and optimistic about how the team is performing on that front and so we'll see when that time is.

Jessica Fye

Okay. We should spend a little time on your rare disease programs. I know you mentioned both PA and MMA moving into pivotals in 2024. Should we look for more data readouts from your ongoing trials for those products in 2024 as well?

Jamey Mock

I'm not sure if we'll need additional data. We'll probably submit. I mean, maybe we'll share the data at the appropriate time, but I think more so what I would be looking for is the fact that we will move into pivotal trials at that time.

Jessica Fye

Okay. I'm also curious how you think about business development and it's just, I feel like there's so many different directions you could go and also just so much to invest in internally. So how do you kind of balance all that?

Jamey Mock

Yes, it's a great question. So we believe we have an organic growth engine here and we're going to invest primarily behind our pipeline and our platform. Now, that's not to say that we will only do it alone, but that is probably to say that I don't see us buying some other company in a different technology that's going to add revenue to it or whatever. And the way we think about it is, and we've announced several of these is, maybe in three ways from where we allocate capital, but albeit relatively small in the grand scheme of the billions of dollars that we have. One is where it complements our platform.

So our OriCiro, our first and only acquisition is a good example of that which is really improving the cell free DNA process from a speed to market perspective. And you think about a respiratory business we need to, weeks matter in a respiratory business. So when you pick a strain, getting it ready, getting it manufactured, if you can knock off 30 days, which is what our OriCiro acquisition does for us, is super helpful. And so we will look for additional capabilities to enhance our platform, number one.

Number two, we have a terrific delivery mechanism with our lipids, and therefore perhaps we would use somebody else's drug to advance that. And a good example of that is Carisma, where it's CAR-M, it's not CAR-T, where we are in a collaboration with them. So many of these things outside of acquisitions are through collaborations, I should say.

And then the third is where it might expand into a new area for us that we might want to get into, like gene therapy. And so we've made some investments in that space and we make our own investments actually. When I talk about the research dollars that we spend, that is for the platform and the delivery and the science and the manufacturing. That is for our verticals in terms of infectious disease or oncology or therapy in general and that's also for gene editing. So we've been hard at work there, but it's a little longer out. So that's how we think about capital in general in particular business development.

Jessica Fye

And maybe lastly, just to wrap it up, what do you wish investors better understood about Moderna?

Jamey Mock

Hopefully it came out today that it is a platform company with a high probability of success, that is way more than COVID. And I know our recent financials have traded with COVID but I think our future financials should absolutely not trade with COVID. That we are coming to the market with new products and we will expand into different franchises and that is relatively imminent and I think that's maybe what's misunderstood in the recent history.

Jessica Fye

Okay, thank you.

Jamey Mock

Thank you, Jess. I appreciate it.

Jessica Fye

Thanks everyone.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q -