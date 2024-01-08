Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

U.S. Cannabis Investing: An Overview

Jan. 08, 2024 10:27 PM ETMJ, YOLO, THCX, CNBS, TOKE, POTX, MSOS, MJUS, MSOX
CFA Institute Contributors profile picture
CFA Institute Contributors
5.18K Followers

Summary

  • Retail investors believe in the cannabis industry’s future and want to participate before regulations change. Institutions covering the cannabis sector are keeping a close eye on it even if most have yet to dip their toes in.
  • Valuations are more reflective of actual profitability, as cannabis companies suffer from the same dearth of capital as other areas of the private markets even as more US states legalize cannabis use.
  • While raising money for cannabis investments is much harder today, investors are still interested in the opportunities this nascent industry offers.

Marijuana cannabis leaf against the backdrop of the setting sun

Yarygin

The cannabis sector is slowly emerging from its long period of prohibition, and investment opportunities are turning heads. Retail investors believe in the industry's future and want to participate before regulations change. The institutions covering the sector are keeping a close eye

This article was written by

CFA Institute Contributors profile picture
CFA Institute Contributors
5.18K Followers
CFA Institute is a global community of more than 100,000 investment professionals working to build an investment industry where investors’ interests come first, financial markets function at their best, and economies grow.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MJ--
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF
YOLO--
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF
THCX--
AXS Cannabis ETF
CNBS--
Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF
TOKE--
Cambria Cannabis ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.