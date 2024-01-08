Avista: Ahead In The Renewables Transition, With Undervalued Shares And Generous Yield

ChrisBoswell/iStock via Getty Images

Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) is a holding company for two regulated utilities: Avista Utilities and Alaska Electric Light & Power (AEL&P). It is headquartered in Spokane, Washington. Avista Utilities has 377,000 gas customers and 411,000 electric customers concentrated in eastern Washington state, northwestern Idaho and northern and central Oregon. Alaska Electric Light & Power is a purely electric company serving 17,000 customers in the City of Juneau. Avista has a total electric generating capacity of 2,110 megawatts, with eight hydro facilities and seven thermal plants. Electricity is about two thirds of the company’s revenues, but there are also 8,200 miles of gas distribution pipes. According to Avista,”57.0 percent of its electric generation capability is already renewable, compared to 20% for the US electric industry.” The current market cap is $2.8 billion and despite its small size, Avista was in the top 10 for utility shareholder returns in 2022, per Edison Electric Institute. Standard & Poor’s currently rates its credit as BBB or lower medium investment grade.

Avista Utilities Territory (2023 Investor Presentation)

Avista shares reached their most attractive point in several years in October of 2023, when they dropped to $31.50 following the Fed’s September 20th meeting and the mid-October release of minutes which indicated rates would stay higher for longer until inflation resolves. At that time the Fed was still forecasting rates to still be above 5.0% at the end of 2024. The P/E ratio for Avista shares at the October low was 13.4 times earnings. I calculate it as 15.7 as of today, with a share price that has rebounded to $36.21, less attractive, but still promising. The most recent peak was April of 2023, when shares were $44.66, so they’re still down 18.9% from that point.

Attractive Dividend for Investors

Dividend Growth History (2023 Investor Presentation)

The current dividend yield for Avista is 5.08%. This is about a full percentage point above the average utility dividend yield of 4.0%. In February of 2023, Avista’s board increased the dividend from $0.44 to $0.46, a raise of 4.6%. This was the 21st year of dividend increases, with another likely increase in February of 2024 being the 22nd year. But even if the streak continues through 2027, which I expect it will, the stock would not become a Dividend Aristocrat, as it is not yet a component of the S&P 500. The only utilities currently on that list are Atmos Energy (ATO), and NextEra Energy (NEE).

Since Avista began raising the dividend in 2003, its compound annual growth rate has been 6.4%. This is certainly well above the rate of inflation for most of that period. The company expects to grow the dividend between 4.0-6.0% per year, so with a hypothetical 5.0% increase in February, the next dividend would be $0.48 per quarter or 5.3% at the current share price of $36.21.

Below is a chart of the payout ratio for the dividend. While the ratio based on earnings per share has been above 80.0% for the last four years, on a cash flow per share basis it is very sustainable, and typically 40.0% or less.

Payout Ratio Over Time (Value Line and Author Calculated)

Avista Shares Currently Undervalued

For much of 2023, utility valuations were attractive, including those of Avista, as rising interest rates drove the sector downwards. But as Morningstar notes, “In both 2022 and 2023, utilities’ stock prices slowly rolled downhill before rallying in the fourth quarter to trim the losses.” Values are a little less attractive today.

Utilities Regain Ground in Q4 (Morningstar)

As you can see from the P/E multiple chart for the S&P 500 Utilities from Yardeni Research (below), multiples have been declining since 2022 and reached their lowest point since the great recession in October this year, when the P/E for the sector dropped just below 15.0. Now that it has rebounded to 16.2, so there are fewer “deals” in utilities. According to Morningstar, however, a P/E ratio at 16.0 is still one of the lowest since 2009, and down from a 2020 peak of 23.0 times earnings. Part of the reason for the decline in prices is the rise in yield alternatives for investors, so while the utility sector averages a 4.0% dividend, the current 3-month treasury pays 5.37%. Avista, on the other hand, is paying a competitive 5.08%.

Current Utility Sector P/E Ratio (Yardeni Research)

For Avista Corporation, earnings per share were $2.12 in 2022, up slightly from $2.10 in 2021, and up from $1.90 in 2020. For 2023, the earnings consensus is $2.27 to $2.37 per share, with a likely result of $2.30 per Value Line. Of this total, Alaska Electric Light & Power represents only about 5.0% or $0.10-$0.12 per share, with Avista Utilities being the balance. Management says that it expects to grow earnings by 4.0% to 6.0% per year, bringing the dividend along at the same rate. Currently, the consensus earnings estimate for 2024 is $2.47 to $2.64 per share, with a mid-point of about $2.50.

While year-end 2023 results are not yet in, earnings for the first nine-months are reported. In 2023 this number was $1.14, an increase of 7.6% over 2022 when it was $1.06. The last quarter of the year, with the coolest weather, typically has the highest revenues.

In order to value Avista shares with a P/E ratio, I have used the 2024 projected EPS of $2.50 with the January 4th S&P 500 P/E forward ratio of 16.2. The fair value of the company would be $2.50 x 16.2 = $40.50 per share.

As a cross check, I have also used a discounted cash flow for Avista. According to Gabelli Funds “higher interest rates hurt utilities (and all investments) by lowering the discounted present value of future cash flows. In addition, the higher interest rate/lower stock price environment makes it more challenging for capital intensive utilities to finance growth.” This has caused many utilities to lower their annual rate of growth; for example Black Hills Corporation (BKH) lowered its estimate to 4.0-6.0% from 5.0-7.0%. For the Avista discounted cash flow, I used a growth rate of 5.0% per year, in the middle of the utility’s reasonable estimated range of 4.0-6.0% growth per year, and the projected earnings mid-point of $2.50 for calendar 2024. For a discount rate, I used 9.25%, below the long-term average annual return of the S&P 500, which is about 9.8%. The logic is that this is a fully regulated utility with a guaranteed, competition-free market and therefore lower risk than S&P overall. The reversion rate used here was 7.0%.

Discounted Cash Flow (Author Calculated)

The valuation by both methods indicates a tight range of $40.03 to $40.50 per share, so basically Avista is a buy below $40.00, given current interest rates and lower overall utility P/E ratios.

Generally Favorable Regulatory Environment

Avista is regulated by utility boards in four states: Washington, Idaho, Oregon and Alaska. All have governor appointed boards with three-members, with the exception of Alaska, which has five members. In Idaho, no more than two board members can come from the same political party. Governor appointed members are usually seen as more neutral or favorable for a utility; elected members often want to keep rates low for consumers, as their seat depends on voters. Electric and gas rates for Avista are decoupled in every state, except Alaska. Decoupling is important because it severs the tie between usage volume and revenues, so if there is an unusually warm winter, the utility will still get the income it needs to generate an adequate return.

Moving forward, Avista is projecting growth in its rate base of 5.0% per year. In Washington state a 9.4% return on equity (ROE) for gas and electricity is allowed, but a new rate plan will be filed this year. Idaho just had new rates go into effect in September, with a $22.1 million revenue increase for electric and $1.3 million for gas. The allowed return on equity is 9.4% for both. In Oregon, new gas rates took effect this January with a revenue increase of $7.2 million and a slight ROE increase to 9.5%. Alaska, surprisingly, had an increase of 6.0% in August 2023, with an allowed return on equity of 11.45%. The average approved return for gas utilities was 9.75% and 9.71% for electric utilities in the first quarter 2023, per Standard & Poor's, so Avista’s allowed returns are in-line with the national norms, except in Alaska, where they are well above the average.

Importantly, Idaho, Washington and Oregon have “purchased gas adjustments”, which pass changes in natural gas prices to customers with no change in margin for the utility. This protects Avista from volatile gas commodity prices like we saw in 2022, when prices surged 179.0%.

For electricity, Avista is one of the lowest priced utilities in the US, with 2022 rates averaging $0.0935 per kilowatt hour. Only two other utilities were cheaper: Otter Tail (OTTR) at $0.0842, and IDACORP (IDA) at $0.0877. By way of comparison well-known utilities like Duke Energy (DUK) charged an average of $0.1044 per kilowatt hour in 2022, Evergy (EVRG) was $0.1097, Southern Company (SO) was $0.1229 while Dominion Energy (D) was $0.1117. At the other extreme, one of the costliest rates was PG&E (PCG) at $0.2836. To me this means Avista has reasonable grounds to ask for electric rate increases in the future.

Ahead in the Renewables Game

According to T. Rowe Price: “A steady decline in renewable energy costs is transforming the utility sector, lowering operating expenses and fueling faster earnings growth… Renewables accounted for about 18% of all the electricity generated in the United States in 2017…(but) we believe that percentage could rise to 60% to 70% over the next 20 years.” The transition to zero carbon will require significant ongoing capital investments by all utilities, with increasing rate bases, and analysts Woods Mackenzie have estimated the total cost for the transition in the US as $4.5 trillion.

There are two recent acts of federal legislation moving utilities toward renewables. First is the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act that created targets of reducing greenhouse emissions by 40.0% in 2030 (from 2005 levels) and net-zero emissions by 2050. This act provides utilities long-term tax credits for solar and wind energy, to help move away from coal generation. There are $369 billion in incentives to achieve the emissions goals and $2.0 billion in loans to make transmission lines more resilient. Also passed in 2022 was the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which provides $65.0 billion in grants for the development of clean energy projects and upgrades to transmission lines. Avista will receive a $38.4 million grant from this program to strengthen its grid against wildfires.

According to the 2023 Investor Presentation, Avista already has 57.0% of its electric generation capability from renewables, compared to 20% for the US electric industry overall. It is also “among the lowest carbon-emitting electric utilities in the nation,” per the National Resources Defense Council. Currently Avista has a generating capacity of 2,110 megawatts, which is achieved through 48.0% hydro (the lowest cost per kilowatt hour), 33.0% natural gas, 9.0% wind, 8.0% coal and 2.0% biomass. With recent expansions in wind, Avista plans to generate more than 70% of its power from renewables by 2026. Avista has goals for a 30% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from today by 2030, and to be zero carbon by 2045, so it will beat the targets of the Inflation Reduction Act.

Today, under normal conditions, Avista can meet about half of its generation needs through hydro, which produced 1,049 megawatts in 2022. The company also has the rights to power from two major wind farms: Palouse Wind, which can generate 105 megawatts and Rattlesnake Flat Wind, which has a capacity of 144 megawatts. It also acquires power from Lind Solar Farm, with a capacity of 28 megawatts. All three of these projects are in Washington State. Moving forward, there are plans for more wind projects, renewable natural gas, and the near-term elimination of coal-generated electricity.

Avista Utilities Generation Capacity (2022 Annual Report)

Some Risks to Consider

As a western utility, the first issue that comes to mind is that Avista may be exposed to more wildfire risk than some utilities, as conditions are drier west of the Rockies. If wildfires occur there can be lawsuits and liability judgments, similar to what happened to PG&E (PCG) in California. To prevent this Avista has committed to spend $300 million in its wildfire mitigation program over the next decade. This includes grid hardening (it received a $38.4 million grant for this from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill), enhanced vegetation management, and frequent inspections of its electric lines. It will also use laser imaging and satellite imagery to help planning going forward.

Another risk for most utilities is the warming climate, which resulted in unusual winters that lowered revenues for many in 2021 and 2022. However, Avista’s rates are usage decoupled, in Washington, Oregon and Idaho, which collectively make up 95.0% of its revenues.

A final consideration is Avista’s long-term debt which has been rising. The debt has been used to finance infrastructure capital expenditures. At the end of 2021, it was $1.89 billion or 27.7% of total assets. At the end of 2022 long-term debt was $2.28 billion or 30.1% of total assets, while in the third quarter of 2023 it had risen to $2.53 billion or 33.8% of total assets. In the 2022 Annual Report presented below debt was 55.6% of the capital structure and in 2021, it was 54.7%. When the Fed drops interest rates in 2024, it will certainly be helpful to this utility.

Long-Term Debt Profile (2022 Annual Report)

Conclusion

Avista shares are slightly undervalued (about 10.0%) and the company pays an attractive 5.08% dividend which will almost certainly be increased again in February – I’m projecting 5.0% for this raise. Its customer base in Washington and Oregon is slow growing or not growing, however this is being made up by increasing population growth in Idaho. Avista is well ahead of the curve in the required transition to renewable energy, and its use of hydro to generate 48.0% of its power today keeps costs low and will help contain the cost of major renewable energy investments in the future. The current dividend over 5.0% is certainly appealing and when the Fed cuts rates and treasuries follow it will look even better. I believe this is a well-positioned utility that will make a strong “buy and hold” investment. I only wish I had bought in when shares were at their $31.50 low in October, but the valuation is still attractive today.