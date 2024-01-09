Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Micron May Be Authoring One Of The Best Upcycles In History

Jan. 09, 2024 8:30 AM ETMicron Technology, Inc. (MU) Stock1 Comment
Joe Albano profile picture
Joe Albano
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Micron's CapEx plans to structurally reduce bit output, and its latest call to prevent "pull-in" ordering mean this time is indeed different.
  • Management has said it has visibility for the year on its leading-edge nodes, something unheard of in this industry.
  • Between managing its orders and its strategic CapEx allocation, this time is different, just not how you've always been told it would be.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Tech Cache. Learn More »

Macro Shot of Silicon Wafer During Production at Advanced Semiconductor Foundry, that produces Microchips

SweetBunFactory

Micron (NASDAQ:MU) has all but ushered in the beginning of the upcycle, but from the looks of the memory market, this is indeed the case. The stock has already rallied from its $48 lows to highs near $88, yet the fundamental upcycle has

Join The Top AI And Tech Investing Group

Do two things to further your tech portfolio. First, click the 'Follow' button below next to my name. Then sign up to be a free member of my investing group Tech Cache. You'll get more free content from me, no paywall, and no credit card. If you want the trading strategy and technical chart analysis of the article you just read, step up to being a paid subscriber with a two-week free trial and read it immediately.

This article was written by

Joe Albano profile picture
Joe Albano
15.19K Followers

Joe Albano is a tech insider with a background and education in IT. He has a unique understanding of current technology and innovation trends as well as what companies are best positioned for future growth across all areas of tech.

Joe leads the investing group Tech Cache where he delivers industry insider expertise to those looking for the best long-term picks, trades, and technical analysis of tech and growth stocks. Features of the group include: access to Joe’s personal portfolio, 2-3 weekly investment ideas, a weekly summary and preview newsletter, watchlist stocks, an automated stock rating system, and live chat. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MU either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Djreef1966 profile picture
Djreef1966
Today, 8:39 AM
Comments (10.5K)
Samsung says no.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About MU Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MU

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MU
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.