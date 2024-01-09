Will The 'Magnificent 7' Soar In 2024?

By Raheel Siddiqui

These tech heavyweights delivered impressively in 2023. But the good news, in our view, looks priced in.

Envy of the rest of the S&P 500, the “Magnificent Seven” - including Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), Meta (META), Microsoft (MSFT), Nvidia (NVDA) and Tesla (TSLA) - have had an extraordinary run.

But we fear the tide could turn in 2024 as less optimistically priced names find favor with investors.

Even in a challenging growth environment, these heavyweights delivered impressively last year: Their net income grew 34% versus 1% for the other 493 stocks in the S&P 500, while their collective P/E multiple expanded 30% compared to 9% for all the rest.1

As a group, the Mag 7 generated a 75% return for the year versus 25% for the S&P 500; without them, the broader index would have risen just 12%.2

The Mag 7’s influence spans borders, too. The relative weight of U.S. equities in the MSCI ACWI index has risen to an all-time high of 1.7 from just 0.8 in 2013. Less appreciated, perhaps, is that fully half of this shift is due to the rise of the Mag 7!3

For all their achievements, however, we fear the Mag 7 could face headwinds in the coming year.

First, valuations appear precarious to us. This group - now representing more than a quarter of the S&P 500 - is roughly 40% more expensive even after adjusting for their higher returns on equity versus the rest of the index.4

Such levels could make the Mag 7 potentially vulnerable to even minor hiccups, especially considering they are already pricing in 33% annual earnings growth through 2025.

Second, these giants may prove more cyclical than anticipated. While their earnings beta to nominal GDP has been 30% lower than the rest of the S&P 500 over the last three years, their price beta of 1.4 was 50% higher than the rest of the S&P 500.5

Third, we believe the Mag 7’s price returns are highly correlated to each other6 meaning that owning them as a group could invite additional risk rather than diversification.

In light of their influence, we expect the Mag 7 will continue to shake up active managers’ scorecards in 2024. Investors would be wise to proceed with caution.

Sources: 1) FactSet; data as of Dec. 15, 2023; 2) Ibid; 3) FactSet, data as of Nov. 30, 2023; 4) FactSet, data as of Dec. 15; 5) Neuberger Berman Research and FactSet, data as of Dec. 15, 2023; 6) Ibid.

This material is provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice. This material is general in nature and is not directed to any category of investors and should not be regarded as individualized, a recommendation, investment advice or a suggestion to engage in or refrain from any investment-related course of action. Investment decisions and the appropriateness of this material should be made based on an investor's individual objectives and circumstances and in consultation with his or her advisors. Information is obtained from sources deemed reliable, but there is no representation or warranty as to its accuracy, completeness or reliability. All information is current as of the date of this material and is subject to change without notice. The firm, its employees and advisory accounts may hold positions of any companies discussed. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Neuberger Berman products and services may not be available in all jurisdictions or to all client types. This material may include estimates, outlooks, projections and other "forward-looking statements." Due to a variety of factors, actual events or market behavior may differ significantly from any views expressed.

This material is not intended as a formal research report and should not be relied upon as a basis for making an investment decision. The firm, its employees and advisory accounts may hold positions of any companies discussed. Specific securities identified and described do not represent all of the securities purchased, sold or recommended for advisory clients. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable.

Investing entails risks, including possible loss of principal. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are speculative and involve a higher degree of risk than more traditional investments. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are intended for sophisticated investors only. Indexes are unmanaged and are not available for direct investment. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

This material is being issued on a limited basis through various global subsidiaries and affiliates of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Please visit www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for the specific entities and jurisdictional limitations and restrictions.

The "Neuberger Berman" name and logo are registered service marks of Neuberger Berman Group LLC.

© 2009-2023 Neuberger Berman Group LLC. All rights reserved.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.