Will The 'Magnificent 7' Soar In 2024?

Summary

  • These tech heavyweights delivered impressively in 2023. But the good news, in our view, looks priced in.
  • Envy of the rest of the S&P 500, the “Magnificent Seven” - including Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia and Tesla - have had an extraordinary run.
  • We fear the tide could turn in 2024 as less optimistically priced names find favor with investors.

By Raheel Siddiqui

These tech heavyweights delivered impressively in 2023. But the good news, in our view, looks priced in.

Envy of the rest of the S&P 500, the “Magnificent Seven” - including Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), Meta (META), Microsoft (MSFT), Nvidia (NVDA) and Tesla (TSLA) - have had an extraordinary run.

But we fear the tide could turn in 2024 as less optimistically priced names find favor with investors.

Even in a challenging growth environment, these heavyweights delivered impressively last year: Their net income grew 34% versus 1% for the other 493 stocks in the S&P 500, while their collective P/E multiple expanded 30% compared to 9% for all the rest.1

As a group, the Mag 7 generated a 75% return for the year versus 25% for the S&P 500; without them, the broader index would have risen just 12%.2

The Mag 7’s influence spans borders, too. The relative weight of U.S. equities in the MSCI ACWI index has risen to an all-time high of 1.7 from just 0.8 in 2013. Less appreciated, perhaps, is that fully half of this shift is due to the rise of the Mag 7!3

For all their achievements, however, we fear the Mag 7 could face headwinds in the coming year.

First, valuations appear precarious to us. This group - now representing more than a quarter of the S&P 500 - is roughly 40% more expensive even after adjusting for their higher returns on equity versus the rest of the index.4

Such levels could make the Mag 7 potentially vulnerable to even minor hiccups, especially considering they are already pricing in 33% annual earnings growth through 2025.

Second, these giants may prove more cyclical than anticipated. While their earnings beta to nominal GDP has been 30% lower than the rest of

This article was written by

Neuberger Berman
Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 23 countries, Neuberger Berman’s team is more than 2,100 professionals. For five consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Tenured, stable and long-term in focus, the firm has built a diverse team of individuals united in their commitment to delivering compelling investment results for our clients over the long term. That commitment includes active consideration of environmental, social and governance factors. The firm manages $323 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2019. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.For important disclosures: https://www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications  Contact Us: Advisor Solutions (877) 628-2583 advisor@nb.com RIA & Family Office (888) 556-9030 riadesk@nb.com

