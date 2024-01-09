The S&P 500 Retreats In First Trading Week Of 2024

champc

The S&P 500 (Index:SPX) retreated 1.5% in the first trading week of 2024. The index closed out the week at 4,697.24.

The index remains just 2.1% below its 3 January 2022 all-time high closing value of 4,796.56. Which is to say the S&P 500 is still just an interesting* day of trading away from potentially setting a new record. Or ideally, a good week with smaller daily changes for the index.

But despite our optimism that the market's typical day-to-day volatility could do the job without any news to push it over the top, nothing like that happened last week. Instead, we find the trajectory of the index turned toward the middle of the current redzone forecast range on the latest update to the alternative futures chart, which we've rolled forward to show the dividend futures-based model's projections for the first quarter of 2024.

That change is consistent with investors shifting their forward-looking focus from 2024-Q2 back toward the current quarter of 2024-Q1, which is a development we anticipated when we first presented the current redzone forecast range back on 18 December 2023.

The major news prompting that change is uncertainty on the timing and direction of the Fed's next change in the Federal Funds Rate. Here are the past week's market-moving news headlines, which provide that needed context.

The CME Group's FedWatch Tool projections were unchanged from the past week. The Fed is expected to hold the Federal Funds Rate steady in a target range of 5.25-5.50% until 20 March 2023 (2024-Q1), after which, investors anticipate a series of quarter point rate cuts at six-to-twelve-week intervals through the end of 2024.

The Atlanta Fed's GDPNow tool's estimate of real GDP growth for the current quarter of 2023-Q4 ticked up to +2.5% from the +2.3% it projected last week. The Atlanta Fed's projections for GDP growth in the final quarter of 2023 will continue until they are replaced by the BEA's initial estimate of that growth at the end of January 2024.

* For the record, we define a trading day as "interesting" if the closing value of the S&P 500 changes by more than two percent from the previous trading day's close. Most such days tend to be clustered together when they happen. Whether that would be a good or bad thing for investors remains to be seen....

