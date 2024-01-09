Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Mastercard: High-Quality Business For A Reasonable Price

Jan. 09, 2024 1:04 AM ETMastercard Incorporated (MA) Stock
Dividend Yield Theorist profile picture
Dividend Yield Theorist
7K Followers

Summary

  • Mastercard is a high-quality business that has a strong track record of success.
  • MA is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing e-commerce market and emerging technologies like blockchain and cryptocurrencies.
  • Based on Dividend Yield Theory and the trailing PE multiple, the stock appears to be reasonably valued today.

Mastercard Credit Card

jbk_photography

Intro

While there are many ways to find success in the stock market, I believe there is a singular path to build great wealth in the long term. This path is to follow these three fundamental rules.

  1. Invest in

This article was written by

Dividend Yield Theorist profile picture
Dividend Yield Theorist
7K Followers
I have a masters degree in Analytics from Northwestern University and a bachelors degree in Accounting. I have worked in the investment arena for over 10 years starting as an analyst and working my way up to a management role. Dividend investing is a personal hobby and I look forward to sharing my thoughts with the Seeking Alpha community. In addition to being a contributor here on Seeking Alpha I publish informative videos on YouTube using the following channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVh4UdktgeaPx8Ndm-j72xg I also write a newsletter called "Quality At A Fair Price" where I share what I believe are high quality companies trading for reasonable or attractive valuations. https://qualityatafairprice.substack.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About MA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.