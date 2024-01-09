Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

UiPath's Bots Make Generative AI Apps Work Better

Jan. 09, 2024 1:39 AM ETUiPath Inc. (PATH) Stock
Bert Hochfeld profile picture
Bert Hochfeld
21.74K Followers

Summary

  • UiPath is the leading vendor, by far, in the Robotic Process Automation space.
  • Last quarter's results were exceptionally strong and seemingly marked a breakout in terms of net new ARR.
  • The space itself is bucking macro headwinds and is enjoying strong adoption, with 3rd party analysts forecasting a CAGR for the next several years in the mid-high 30% range.
  • Process automation coupled with generative AI simply works much better in terms of deploying solutions than Generative AI on its own.
  • The company's competitive position is perhaps as dominant as any other vendor in any other space within the IT market.
Businessman touching the brain working of Artificial Intelligence (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/AI' _fcksavedurl='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/AI' title='C3.ai, Inc.'>AI</a>) Automation, Predictive analytics, Customer service AI-powered chatbot, analyze customer data, business and technology

Shutthiphong Chandaeng

What do bots say about Path’s consistent growth?

As many have observed, the last two years in the market have been a period in which stocks fell consistently for months, and then rose quite sharply, albeit not in a straight line. Depending on what

This article was written by

Bert Hochfeld profile picture
Bert Hochfeld
21.74K Followers
Bert Hochfeld graduated with a degree in economics from the University of Pennsylvania and received an MBA from Harvard. Mr. Hochfeld has enjoyed a long career in the tech world, working for IBM, Memorex/Telex, Raytheon Data Systems, and BMC Software. Starting in the 1990s, Mr. Hochfeld worked as a sell-side analyst and won awards from the Wall Street Journal for his coverage of the software space. In 2001, Mr. Hochfeld formed his own independent research company, Hochfeld Independent Research Group, which provided research services to major institutions including Fidelity, Columbia Asset, SAC Capital, and many other prominent institutions and hedge funds. He also operated the Hepplewhite Fund, a hedge fund that specialized in technology investments. Hedge Fund Research, an independent 3rd party firm that specializes in ranking managers, rated the Hepplewhite Fund as the best performing small-cap fund for the 5 years ending in 2011. In 2012, Mr. Hochfeld was convicted of misappropriating funds from a hedge fund he operated. Mr. Hochfeld has published more than 500 articles on Seeking Alpha, all dealing with companies in the information technology space. Highly esteemed for his investment wisdom accumulated over decades, Mr. Hochfeld ranks in the top 0.1% of Tip Ranks analysts for his selection of information technology stocks and their subsequent successes.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Short position through short-selling of the stock, or purchase of put options or similar derivatives in PATH over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PATH Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PATH

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PATH
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.