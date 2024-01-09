Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AEL.PR.A And Other 20%+ Yield To Call Preferred Stock Opportunities

Darren McCammon profile picture
Darren McCammon
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The 2014-2024 inflation rate is showing similarities to the 1966-1976 pattern, raising concerns about the potential reignition of inflation.
  • The Federal Reserve may be hesitant to make the same mistake as in the 1970s due to various factors, including awareness of past errors and the potential loss of faith in the US dollar.
  • Fixed-to-floating preferred stocks may present an opportunity for investors, particularly those likely to be called this year at a >20% yield to call.
  • AEL.PR.A is preferred that may be called this year for a 21.5% YTC.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Cash Flow Club. Learn More »

Book with page about preferred stock. Trading concept.

designer491

Macro:

In the 1970s Fed Chairman Arthur Burns, under pressure from President Nixon who was trying to get re-elected, cut interest rates. With the US off the gold standard, the result was a reignition of US Dollar inflation that plagued the rest of

Are you looking for a Reliable Income Stream?

The primary goal of the Cash Flow Club is to produce an overall yield in the 7% - 10% range. We accomplish this by combining several different income streams to form an attractive, steady portfolio payout. Portfolio's prices fluctuate, the income stream not so much.

By focusing on underlying corporate cash flows, and management capital allocation and alignment, then overlaying sound money management strategy, we help reduce portfolio income volatility. Capture an income stream that helps you stay logical when times are tough. Become a member of Cash Flow Club today!

This article was written by

Darren McCammon profile picture
Darren McCammon
10.23K Followers

Darren McCammon is a financial planner with decades of experience with a BA in economics and an MBA. Darren is currently a Director of Financial Planning and Analysis and he runs the investing group Cash Flow Club along with junior analyst and engineer by trade Jonathan Weber.

Cash Flow Club covers energy, commercial mREITs, BDCs, and shipping. Features include: a best opportunities list for buy ideas, an income portfolio targeting a yield of 7%+ and daily chat room activity to answer questions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ACR.PR.C, RITM.PR.B, AEL.PR.A either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I do not know your goals, risk tolerance, or particular situation; therefore, I cannot recommend any specific investment to you. Please do your own additional due diligence.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

petergo007 profile picture
petergo007
Today, 2:22 AM
Comments (1.93K)
thank you Darren, for the article!

Do you happen to know off hand if the distributions for AELprA are ROC?

cheers
peter
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About AEL.PR.A Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AEL.PR.A

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AEL.PR.A
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.