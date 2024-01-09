Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
BYD Is Worth More Than Mr. Market Thinks

Juxtaposed Ideas
Summary

  • BYDDF has outperformed TSLA in FY2023, with the Chinese-based automaker emerging as the king of EVs based on the FQ4'23 production/sales number.
  • Its aggressive global expansion and affordable offerings contribute to the growing demand in international markets, further aided by the expanding footprint in Latin America and Hungary.
  • These developments naturally demonstrate BYDDF's highly successful low cost vertically integrated supply chain, further underscoring why it has been able to mass produce EVs with modest profit margins.
  • While geopolitical concerns remain valid and thus explaining its depressed valuations, we believe that an upward rerating is very likely with the thawing geopolitical tensions.
  • As a result of these developments, we maintain our Buy rating, with us upgrading our long-term price target to $88.80, with it offering an impressive +231% upside potential.

We previously covered BYD Company Limited (OTCPK:BYDDF) in October 2023, discussing its bright prospects as one of the top-selling automakers in the far future, thanks to its profitable growth trend and robust domestic/ international demand.

Combined with its

I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

Steve Fischer profile picture
Steve Fischer
Today, 9:41 AM
Comments (2.71K)
Yes its worth more but many are reluctant to invest in China. BYD did receive approval to sell in Indonesia which is one of the most populous countries. If they were allowed in the US, BYD would be worth a fortune. Having said all of this I recently opened a small position.
gastro4 profile picture
gastro4
Today, 9:31 AM
Comments (2.43K)
Thanks for update. Holding on to my position but not adding yet.
The Diligent CPA in NJ profile picture
The Diligent CPA in NJ
Today, 9:24 AM
Comments (2.56K)
Problem i have with byd is lack of direct sales to the public. By using dealers to sell its vehicles… isn’t Byd’s profits limited?
