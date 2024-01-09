BackyardProduction

Stock & Industry Snapshot

Today's research note covers a stock in the financials sector that is not often covered but has been in business since the 1800s and has +$1.4T in assets under management.

That company is Chicago-based Northern Trust Corp. (NASDAQ:NTRS) and here are some more quick facts about the firm:

Its shares trade on the Nasdaq, Fortune magazine called it the world's most admired company in Feb. 2023, and it has a diversified business model that includes asset servicing, investment management and wealth management services for institutions, high-net-worth individuals and families.

It does not appear to do any traditional consumer banking, but is more tailored towards companies, family wealth offices, pension funds, and sovereign entities.

This is a stock I rated last August when I called it a hold, recognizing its value, and since then the hold rating has held up as the share price has grown +10% by now.

Northern Trust - price since last rating (Seeking Alpha)

As far as the financials sector, we can see from key market data on Seeking Alpha that the market has been bullish on this sector lately, driving it up 9% in the last year and +29% in the last 3 years which is quite the improvement.

We also saw the bulls come out for this sector after the recent Fed meeting in December as well, so something to think about and its effect on this stock's price perhaps.

financial sector market data (Seeking Alpha)

Scoring Matrix

We use a 9-point scoring method that looks at this stock holistically and assigns a total rating score, using a score matrix constructed to follow a logical sequence. For instance, we first cover earnings growth and share price before covering price-to-earnings valuation ratios.

Northern Trust - score matrix (author analysis)

Today's Rating

Based on the score total in the score matrix, this stock is getting a rating of hold.

This is a reiteration of my prior hold rating in August which stays the same.

Compared to the consensus rating on Seeking Alpha, which all called for a hold, it appears that I am agreeing with everyone's cautious approach on this stock.

Northern Trust - ratings consensus (Seeking Alpha)

Dividend Income Growth

To kick things off, let's briefly talk about the potential income growth for a dividend-focused investor. Personally, I also manage a small dividend income portfolio from my home office (though this stock is not in it), and so am always on the lookout for hidden dividend gems.

The following shows the 10 year dividend growth chart for this stock:

Northern Trust - dividend 10 year growth (Seeking Alpha)

What this chart tells us is the annual dividend went from $1.30/share in 2014 to $3/share in 2023, a +130% growth in 10 years.

So, if I had gotten 100 shares in 2014 my annual income from this stock would be $130, and would have grown to $300/year a decade later.*

(*Readers: I always recommend researching potential tax implications of dividend income, which I do not talk about in my articles since we don't go into tax advice here).

It does not appear the company has declared any dividend hikes yet for 2024, so based on the earnings showing YoY net income declines and also negative cash flow, I would guesstimate there is a lower probability of a dividend hike just yet, until profit growth improves.

What we do know, however, is that the quarterly payout history over the last decade has been steady and uninterrupted.

Based on the evidence, in this rating category I would call this stock a buy and not a strong buy, on the basis of proven triple-digit dividend growth in the last decade and payout consistency, however rate hikes just yet appear questionable unless financial performance improves.

Dividend Yield vs Peers

Next, I am looking to compare this stock vs 3 peers in the same sector, to pick the one with the best dividend yield for the capital invested at the current share price. We do so by using Seeking Alpha's yield comparison tool:

Northern Trust - dividend yield vs sector (Seeking Alpha)

In this basket of financial stocks, I decided to focus on US-based non-consumer banks that are known more as asset managers, custodian banks, institutional banks, wealth managers, and so on.

In the peer group, T. Rowe Price (TROW) presents the best dividend yield at 4.60%, while Northern Trust came in 2nd at 3.59%. The last two spots went to Bank of New York Mellon (BK) at 3.02% and State Street (STT) at 3.38%.

Having a yield of less than 4%, when I can get a better one by going with T. Rowe that is closer to 5%, I am compelled to call Northern Trust a hold at this time, in this category.

Revenue Growth

Next, we will touch upon the topic of revenue growth, since as an analyst I am tracking year over year ((YoY)) growth in the top-line, as an indicator in this firm's ability to grow its money-making machine before any expenses are accounted for. The data we will consider comes from the income statement.

What that data tells us is that revenue fell to $1.71B in the quarter ending September, vs $1.75B in Sept 2022, for a 2.2% decline which is practically flat growth.

Digging further into the data, while we can see that non-interest income, particularly trust income, grew on a YoY basis, the headwinds seem to come from net interest income, which fell on a YoY basis.

A recurring theme I am finding is that although interest income grows in a high interest rate environment like we are in, often there is also growth in interest expenses. In this firm, we see interest income grow +142% YoY but then we also see interest expense grow over +416% in that same period.

Although the Q3 results were from Oct. 18th, and the Q4 figures are due in about 10 days around Jan. 18th, we can use some of that recent data to form a possible picture of this company going into 2024.

For example, the company's remarks also reiterated the topic of squeezing interest margins:

The net interest margin on an FTE basis decreased sequentially primarily due to higher funding costs. The net interest margin on an FTE basis decreased from the prior-year quarter primarily due to an unfavorable funding mix shift, partially offset by higher average interest rates.

On a more positive note, non-interest income seems to have benefitted from an increase in custody and fund admin fees due to new business and favorable markets.

A key metric tracked in this type of business is also how much net new money comes into the firm to manage, since more assets to manage means more fees earned. We can see that in the AUC/A segment the amount of client assets to manage grew 10% YoY.

I expect this to continue helping their non-interest income such as fees going forward.

Northern Trust - AUC/A growth (company Q3 presentation)

The evidence in this rating category compels me to call this stock a hold, as they had practically flat YoY revenue growth and I expect continued pressure on interest margins since the larger picture of Fed rate pullbacks is estimated to not happen most likely until March, according to latest probability estimates. At the same time, this firm has enough business diversification that it can rely on growth in fee income, as new client monies come in.

Earnings Growth

Now, let's say something about the bottom line as well, which matters as it shows efficiency in managing expenses, and the income statement tells a story here too.

The data tells us that earnings declined to $327MM in Q3 vs $394MM in Sept 2022, a 17% YoY decline in earnings.

We already know that revenue was rather flat and impacted by lower net interest income, so of course it is impacting earnings too. We also can see that non-interest expenses grew very little, going from $1.22B in Sept 2022 to $1.27B in Q3.

On a more detailed level, the company in its Q3 remarks pointed to increases in costs fueled mainly by occupancy expense and software costs, while decreases came from other operating expenses and employee benefits.

Although the company did not mention any full-year or Q4 outlook in those remarks, I will make an educated guess here based on the evidence and overall macro factors so I expect that improvement in equities markets should drive increased asset values in equity portfolios this firm manages, and hence higher fees. From market momentum data we have already seen the S&P500 index show a +23% price performance in 1 year.

At the same time, we will continue to see a squeeze on the net interest income.

My sentiment in this case is to call this stock a hold.

Equity Positive Growth

Here, we will touch upon growth in book value (equity) on a YoY basis. It matters to me as a fundamental business metric of a healthy company whose assets well exceed its liabilities.

We can see from the balance sheet that this firm has a lot of positive equity, to the tune of $11.84B in Q3, vs $11.03B in Sept 2022, a +7.3% YoY growth in equity.

Impacting book value in Q3 seemed to be an uptick in both short and long-term borrowing by this company, but also a decline in deposits which are also a liability.

In addition to positive growth in book value, I also usually mention items in this section like capital strength. According to the firm's Q3 remarks, the firm's capital ratios "exceeded the minimum requirements for classification as well-capitalized under applicable US regulatory requirements."

We can see, for example the standard CET1 ratio of the parent company was at 11.4% at the end of Q3, while the subsidiary Northern Trust Co was at 12.3%.

In terms of this category, I confidently would give this stock a buy rating.

Share Price vs Moving Average

The way I like to present this section to first show the YChart and the most recent share price vs the 200-day simple moving average, as shown below:

Data by YCharts

What it tells us is that the most recent price $83.47 is at a nearly +10% premium to the 200 day SMA.

The question is whether it is justified and whether it can grow further, and whether it is market bull driven or fundamentals driven?

If you compare against earnings and revenue, this share price is now around $18/share above its autumn lows, or around a +27% growth vs the autumn dip you see in the chart that hovered near $65. At the same time, we already know earnings declined YoY by double digits and revenue YoY growth was relatively flat or low.

We also know that the 3.6% dividend yield is not the best in its peer group I highlighted, although it is above its sector average.

So, would I buy at this price given all that evidence?

The answer is no, but I would keep holding at this price and expect the market being bullish on the financials sector to pull this one up a bit further as we drag on into 2024 and a few more Fed meetings get wrapped up.

Valuation: Price-to-Earnings

When it comes to valuation, one metric I look at is the forward Price-to-Earnings ratio (P/E), to see what kind of gap there is between share price and earnings.

In this case, this firm's P/E shows at a multiple of 14.81x earnings. This presents a 34% premium vs the sector average of 11.02x earnings.

From the prior discussion, we know that the share price has risen double digits vs its autumn lows and double digits vs its long-term moving average, while earnings has declined by double digits and could face some further downside from declines in net interest income.

This scenario appears to be an overvaluation driven by market bullishness lately on financial-sector stocks, rather than this company's own earnings growth.

A much better valuation in this peer group I would pick is that of Bank of New York Mellon, which has a forward P/E of just 11.59. Consider that although its share price is trading +17% vs its 200-day SMA, the firm also saw +167% YoY earnings growth.

Again, I am compelled to say hold on Northern Trust based on this valuation, rather than a buy.

Valuation: Price-to-Book Value

The second valuation metric I look at is the forward P/B ratio, to tell me the gap between share price and book value (equity).

What this can tell us is that the P/B for this stock is now at 1.58, while the sector average is closer to 1.20.

I would argue that the bullish price is driving this multiple up, but at the same time we know the firm saw a +7% YoY growth in book value.

So, a double-digit growth in share price combined with a single-digit growth in equity it what I would call slightly overvalued, but not extreme.

Hence, it justifies a hold rating.

Risk Analysis

A potential downside risk I found that could impact this firm is increasing trends in the provision for credit losses, particularly due to exposure to commercial real estate (CRE) loans.

Have a look at the table below:

Northern Trust - provision for credit losses (company Q3 results)

What sticks out to me is a 20% YoY increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans and leases.

More interestingly is that the company's remarks spoke of "credit quality deterioration of certain commercial real estate (CRE) and commercial and institutional (C&I) loans, partially offset by a net improvement in the overall macroeconomic outlook."

With that said, the question becomes what are some indicators that 2024 may see some improvements in commercial real estate, and therefore reducing the potential risk impact to this firm.

A story in Business Insider 3 weeks ago, for instance, said the following:

America's office market is still in the midst of a major correction, and office buildings still have another 20% price plunge ahead, according to Capital Economics.

The article went on to place blame for this on a high level of office vacancies due to remote or hybrid work models, high interest rates on office loans which can impact the return on investment, and lower demand for office space affecting the property value.

Also, a mid-December article in major financial media portal Marketwatch highlighted concerns by the Financial Stability Oversight Council which listed commercial real estate as a top financial risk.

Regulators are concerned that a vicious cycle may take hold, whereby elevated office vacancy rates leave borrowers unable to finance their debt, which in turn leads to distressed sales that impact the value of neighboring properties.

We know from CME Fedwatch that there is a 64% probability the Fed will drop rates by 25 bps after its March 20th meeting, however even if that occurs it does not necessarily reverse the trend of work-from-home and a lesser need for office space.

So, the conundrum remains of office building owners sitting on piles of debt, debt that may become cheaper eventually, but the demand for the office space needs to also return too.

The second part of that will require the majority of companies to implement mandatory work-from-the-office rules once again, like in the era before we even had the tools to be able to practically work from home, hop on Zoom calls, and log in to a company VPN along with hundreds of other co-workers tying up those same VPN servers.

For these reasons, I am on the fence about this risk and its impact on Northern Trust, a highly diversified and long-established financial firm with many other business segments beyond this one. For that reason, I would call it a hold.

Quick Summary

To summarize, I am reiterating my hold rating on Northern Trust from August.

Its share price seems to have been pushed up by market bulls, while at the same time earnings and revenue were flat or double-digit declines.

It has also witnessed double-digit growth in loan loss provisions and so the question of risk exposure to commercial real estate loans should be kept an eye on going into 2024.

My portfolio strategy in this case would be to hold on to this, an otherwise strong and long-established bank, as a dividend-income stock, particularly at a steady quarterly payout of $0.75/share. I expect the market to continue pulling it up due to bullishness on bank stocks overall, however if we should see headlines of major office property owners defaulting in the US in 2024 that could send a shockwave to all bank stocks.

The bright spot is that this is not an obscure regional bank with questionable liquidity or exposure to uninsured consumer deposits, like Silicon Valley Bank, but rather it is one of a handful of asset management and custody banks that seems to have time and again weathered many economic storms that came and went, much like its peers Bank of New York Mellon and State Street have been able to do.