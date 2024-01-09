Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Northern Trust: Staying The Course On Established Asset Manager And Dividend Income Gem

Albert Anthony profile picture
Albert Anthony
845 Followers

Summary

  • Northern Trust Corp. gets Hold rating from August reaffirmed, agreeing with consensus from analysts and the quant system.
  • Firm's share price double-digit growth vs moving average, while earnings in double digit decline as net interest income falters.
  • Growth in client assets and fee-based income, a saving grace for this firm, along with its capital strength.
  • A risk to keep track of is further declines in commercial real estate market in the US, which could weigh down on banking sector stocks.

Logo or sign for Northern Trust in Canary Wharf

BackyardProduction

Stock & Industry Snapshot

Today's research note covers a stock in the financials sector that is not often covered but has been in business since the 1800s and has +$1.4T in assets under management.

That company is Chicago-based Northern

This article was written by

Albert Anthony profile picture
Albert Anthony
845 Followers
Albert Anthony & Company is an equities research firm founded in Austin Texas as a sole proprietorship in 2021 and managed 100% remotely from remote offices in the US and Europe. We focus solely on research & analysis of dividend-income stocks and foreign ADRs that trade on US exchanges (NYSE, Nasdaq). Our founder and President is the Croatian American business author and markets columnist who writes under pen name Albert Anthony. He is a native of the New York City area and has also called home Austin Texas, the Pacific Northwest, as well as Croatia in southern Europe. His background includes a B.A. from liberal arts college Drew University, and later certifications & training in accounting fundamentals from Corporate Finance Institute (CFI). He has worked as a technical analyst in the IT department of brokerage firm Charles Schwab & Co., as well as IT roles in several other large companies. He also served a tour of duty in uniform with the US Department of Homeland Security, helping to secure the critical aviation transportation infrastructure. He has written a 5-star book on Amazon called Leadership & Management, and has been featured in or contributed to Croatian media several times and in US media like NJ.com. Albert Anthony & Co is a registered trade name in Travis County, State of Texas (US) and also a PayPal Verified company. *Author Disclosure | The contributor discloses that they are not a registered financial advisor, broker-dealer, tax advisor or retirement advisor. All articles are to be considered general market commentary and personal opinion on a stock rather than a personalized recommendation to invest in a particular equity. The contributor does not receive any compensation from the companies being rated, and does not own a material holding of stock in any of the companies rated at the time of article publication. Any supporting data provided in articles is publicly-available and does not contain any confidential or proprietary information. Articles are the author's own opinion and not that of any past or current employer. The contributor/author does not guarantee a specific level of performance of any company being rated and encourages readers to consult multiple resources before making investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About NTRS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NTRS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NTRS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.