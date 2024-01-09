Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Skechers: A Slam Dunk In Footwear Growth

Jan. 09, 2024 3:08 AM ETSkechers U.S.A., Inc. (SKX) Stock
A. Vandendael profile picture
A. Vandendael
795 Followers

Summary

  • Skechers has shown strong financial performance and resilience, with strong revenue, net income and cash flow growth in the past year.
  • The company has gained popularity among boomers, achieved international success, and is expanding its reach among younger demographics through campaigns and new markets, such as basketball shoes.
  • The stock's valuation has increased, reflecting its strong earnings growth, but it is still competitively valued relative to larger industry peers.
Basketball court on 3d illustration

FOTOKITA/iStock via Getty Images

Since my last bullish article, Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (NYSE:SKX) has risen from seventh to fourth in market cap among footwear companies. It’s gained popularity with affluent boomers adjusting to high inflation and is targeting younger customers with

This article was written by

A. Vandendael profile picture
A. Vandendael
795 Followers
I am a 33-year-old globe trotting nomad with a business education who loves to discover new ideas for long and short term investments."Stop hoping for a promotion that's not coming. Instead, start a business at which you want to work." Sallie Krawcheck

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SKX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SKX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SKX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.