Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Trade Conditions Remain In Decline At End Of 2023

Jan. 09, 2024 3:30 AM ETVT, IOO, TOK, SDG, ACWI, ACWV, URTH, SPGM, QWLD, NZAC, CRBN, GLOF, KLDW, ASET, ESGG, DWLD, VWID, MOTG, MOTO, KOKU, JSTC, FORH, DIVS, GENY, GXTG, BYOB, BUYZ, EDUT, MRAD, INFL, TMAT, DGT, DEW, WDIV, GCOW, WLDR, HERD, WKLY, SDIV, ROBO, BFIT, BLES, IVES, UDIV, USPX, EPI, PIN, INDY, INCO, INDA, SMIN, NFTY, FLIN, GLIN, INDF, INDL, IIF, ERUS, RUSL, VEA, EFA, GAB, IEFA, ESGD, DBEF, IDEV, GSIE, HEFA, EFZ, RODM, FDT, HFXI, EFU, EFO, IDHQ, IQIN, DWMF, EFAX, RFDI, IJUL, EWC, FLCA, BBCA, VCE:CA, EWJ, DFJ, DXJ, SCJ, FJP, DBJP, DXJS, HEWJ, JPXN, GSJY, FLJP, FLJH, BBJP, EWJV, EWU, EWUS, FKU, FLGB, CN, FXI, PGJ, EWH, EWT, GXC, FCA, KBA, CHB, CHIQ, CHII, CQQQ, CHIX, CHIE, CHIM, ECNS, MCHI, CXSE, KWEB, ASHR, ASHS, CNXT, AFTY, ASHX, CNYA, KGRN, FLHK, FLCH, FLTW, KURE, KALL, CHNA, CHIC, CHIK, CHIH, CHIU, CHIS, CHIR, GLCN, KSTR, KFVG, KEJI, RAYC, KTEC, KBUY, TDF, YINN, YANG, FXP, XPP, YXI, CBON, KBND, EWZ, BRF, FBZ, EWZS, FLBR, BRZU, BZQ
Markit profile picture
Markit
2.99K Followers

Summary

  • The basic materials sector continued to record the sharpest downturn in goods trade according to more detailed sub-sector data.
  • Measured across both goods and services, trade deteriorated across all the top 10 economies with the exception of India.
  • The overall rate of emerging market export growth was the slowest in six months, despite remaining substantial.

Currency and Exchange Stock Chart for Finance and Economy Display

cemagraphics

The worldwide Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) surveys compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence indicated a further deterioration of global trade in December, thereby extending the sequence of decline to 22 months. The rate of contraction remained moderate, despite picking up from November, with the

This article was written by

Markit profile picture
Markit
2.99K Followers
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VT--
Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares
IOO--
iShares Global 100 ETF
TOK--
iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF
SDG--
iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF
ACWI--
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.