AFC Asia Frontier Fund - 2023 Review And Outlook For 2024

Jan. 09, 2024 3:49 AM ETFM
Summary

  • AFC Asia Frontier Fund has outperformed global benchmark indexes and other peer Asian stock markets in 2023.
  • Falling inflation and lower interest rates have played a significant role in the excellent fund and stock market performances.
  • The positive momentum in Asian frontier markets is expected to continue in 2024, driven by monetary easing, earnings recovery, and discounted valuations.

2023 was an excellent year for the AFC Asia Frontier Fund and for Asian frontier markets. The AFC Asia Frontier Fund and our investment universe significantly outperformed global benchmark indexes and other peer Asian stock markets. With a year-to-date performance

Asia Frontier Capital Ltd. is a pioneering fund management company that specializes in investing in high growth Asian frontier economies by managing the AFC Asia Frontier Fund, AFC Iraq Fund, AFC Uzbekistan Fund and AFC Vietnam Fund. The investment objective of AFC Asia Frontier Fund is to achieve long term capital appreciation by investing in public equities of Asian frontier countries (Bangladesh, Bhutan, Cambodia, Georgia, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Sri Lanka, Uzbekistan and Vietnam) that are seeing increasing consumption due to favorable demographic trends, rising incomes and high GDP growth. The AFC Iraq Fund was launched on the 26th June 2015 and aims to achieve long-term capital appreciation for investors by capturing value and growth potential in the post conflict high-growth & resource rich Iraq market. The fund emphasises long term investment horizon to truly capture the opportunity in Iraq. The fund's investable universe consists of locally listed companies that have their principal business activities in Iraq as well as foreign listed companies that have the majority of the business in Iraq as a whole including the prosperous Kurdish Region of Iraq (KRI). The AFC Iraq Fund offers access to investments in post conflict recovery potential of Iraq, including the KRI, and/or stability in its territory. The AFC Iraq Fund is managed by Asia Frontier Capital (Iraq) Limited, Cayman Islands under the executive leadership team of Thomas Hugger (CEO & Fund Manager) and Ahmed Tabaqchali (CIO) who have more than 47 years of investment experience as well as an extensive background covering global, emerging, frontier and MENA markets AFC Vietnam Fund invests exclusively in Vietnamese equities to capture value in growth companies; especially in the small to medium size company segment. The AFC Uzbekistan Fund invests exclusively in listed equities from Uzbekistan.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The AFC Asia Frontier Fund is invested in the companies mentioned in the report.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FM--
iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF

