Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

American Airlines' Bold New Strategy - A Game-Changer

IncomeBent Investments profile picture
IncomeBent Investments
1.19K Followers

Summary

  • American Airlines reported Q3 adjusted pre-tax profit of $362 million, surpassing EPS guidance range.
  • Finalized contract with Allied Pilots Association improves compensation and quality of life for pilots.
  • Strong Q3 revenue of $13.5 billion driven by demand and successful travel rewards program.

American Airlines Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner airplane at Los Angeles airport in the United States aerial view

Boarding1Now

American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) has been a trailblazer in the skies, but its new iteration presents a distinctly different feel. Previously, airlines aggressively battled for market share in what was often a highly competitive industry. Profitability in the airline sector was seen as

This article was written by

IncomeBent Investments profile picture
IncomeBent Investments
1.19K Followers
I provide easy-to-digest insights on stocks and bonds. I am obsessed with growth stocks and cyclical plays, but I also provide analysis on Value opportunities where appropriate. I employ industry and fundamental analysis to give a clear picture of the opportunity over a reasonable timeframe. - MBA and over a decade as an investor and investment author. - My content is not geared to anyone's specific investment goals, time horizons, or risk tolerance. Content is for illustrative purposes only and is not intended to displace advice from a fee-based financial adviser. It is not to be taken as investment advice, or influence investor decision making. Accuracy of data is not guaranteed.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About AAL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AAL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AAL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.