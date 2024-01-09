Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) develops Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the US, and it develops pirfenidone (hydronidone is a structural modification of pirfenidone) in China. GYRE has a complex corporate structure. Its parent company is Japan-based GNI Corp., which owns 100% of GNI USA, which owns 85.2% of Gyre Therapeutics USA, which owns 69.7% of a company called Beijing Continent (?). Right at the outset, I will tell you I dislike this sort of complexity because I may be investing in GYRE after doing my DD on its science, but then something happens to its grandparent in Japan, and my money gets stuck somewhere in the middle.

Hydronidone works by inhibiting activation of hepatic stellate cells (HSCs) through Smad7-mediated degradation of the TGFβR (Transforming Growth Factor Beta Receptor). Here, Smad7 is a protein that is involved in the regulation of cellular responses to transforming growth factor-beta (TGF-β), which is a signaling molecule. Smad7 acts as an inhibitor of TGF-β signaling. TGFβR is a receptor protein that plays a crucial role in transmitting signals from the TGF-β molecule to the interior of the cell. These signals are involved in various cellular processes, including cell growth, differentiation, and inflammation.

In a phase 2 proof of concept study, Hydronidone was “well-tolerated, and patients treated showed statistically significant improvement of Hepatitis B liver fibrosis.” The company plans to start a US trial of the molecule in liver fibrosis associated with MASH in 2024. Beijing Continent is a commercial stage company in China where they have one approved product and 4 phase 3 stage programs. Here in the US, they just have this one program in phase 1. But you should be aware, there is no entry for a clinical trial in the US registry - see here. Much of their data, including the phase 2 trial yielding positive proof of concept data, is from China. Some of these are listed in the US registry, like here, but these are listed by their subsidiary, Beijing Continent; which goes back to my earlier point of why I don’t like complex corporate structures. It is very difficult for retail level DD to figure out which is which. I looked through each of the studies cited and they are all located in China, in Hubei and Beijing to be exact.

There is published preclinical and clinical data, however. Here’s the preclinical publication:

Results In animal models, hydronidone attenuated liver damage and collagen accumulation, and reduced the expression of fibrosis-related genes. Hydronidone decreased the expression of fibrotic genes in HSCs. Impressively, hydronidone significantly upregulated Smad7 expression and promoted the degradation of transforming growth factor β receptor I (TGFβRI) in HSCs and thus inhibited the TGFβ-Smad signalling pathway. Specific knockdown of Smad7 in HSCs in vivo blocked the antifibrotic effect of hydronidone. Conclusion Hydronidone ameliorates liver fibrosis by inhibiting HSCs activation via Smad7-mediated TGFβRI degradation. Hydronidone is a potential drug candidate for the treatment of liver fibrosis.

The company states that there is a US phase 1 study in healthy volunteers which has shown that the molecule is well-tolerated:

GYRE DATA (GYRE WEBSITE)

There is also data from the phase 2 study which was held in China. The Chinese clinical trial registry is here for your reference. This appears to be the US registry listing. This data showed that the trial achieved its primary endpoint, where the proportion of Ishak liver fibrosis score decreased by >=1 point from baseline after 52 weeks of treatment in 167 patients. The 270mg/d dosage achieved p=0.0245 against placebo. Here’s the complete data from the publication:

Results: From June 25, 2015, to September 5, 2019, 168 patients with CHB and liver fibrosis met the inclusion/exclusion criteria and were subsequently randomized, 43 in the placebo group and 125 in the hydronidone groups (42 in the 180-mg group, 42 in the 270-mg group, and 41 in the 360-mg group). The fibrosis improvement endpoint was achieved by 11 patients (25.6%) in the placebo group and 17 patients (40.5%) in the 180-mg group (P = .12), 23 patients (54.8%) in the 270-mg group (P = .006), and 18 patients (43.90%) in the 360-mg group (P = .08). The improvement rate was 58 of 125 (46.4%) in the combined hydronidone group (P = .014). The overall safety profile and incidence of serious adverse events were similar among the groups. Conclusions: Hydronidone plus entecavir showed clinically significant histological improvement of liver fibrosis in patients with CHB, and the dose of 270 mg showed the best efficacy of fibrosis regression. Further studies are required to assess the long-term effectiveness of hydronidone in regression of hepatic fibrosis.

The data appears to be like they said, great but needs more studies.

Financials

GYRE has a market cap of $1.8bn (this figure makes very little sense), cash balance unknown. Last November, the company filed a request to withdraw its S3- registration statement. The company also changed CEOs:

On December 13, 2023, Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company”) appointed Dr. Han Ying as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, effective January 15, 2024, to succeed Dr. Charles Wu, whose employment with the Company will terminate on such date pursuant to his retirement for health reasons.

Bottom Line

I checked out this company simply because it had a new approach to liver disease therapy. I am publishing this report in the hope that it will help some other investor with their DD. There is nothing here otherwise, and I do NOT invest my meager capital in such companies. If they manage to straighten out their corporate structure, I will come back again for another look.