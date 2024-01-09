Tempur Sealy + Mattress Firm - Value Of Synergies Fully Reflected In Market Price

JackF

Background

In May 2023, Tempur Sealy (NYSE:TPX) announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Mattress Firm (MF), the nation’s largest mattress specialty retailer for about USD 4.0 billion.

The key terms and conditions of the acquisition were:

The acquisition is to be paid via USD 2.7 billion in cash and USD 1.3 billion in TPX stocks. The stock consideration was based on the issuance of 34.2 billion shares based on USD 37.62 per share.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2024.

MF is expected to operate as a separate business unit within TPX.

The announcement identified 6 strategic benefits of the acquisitions:

Expanding the customer touchpoints.

Accelerating the US omnichannel strategy.

Simplifying the customer purchase journey.

Facilitating consumer-centric innovation.

Streamlining operations and enhancing supply chain management.

Driving adjusted EPS accretion.

The acquisition would double TPX's revenue. TPX also projected to realize at least USD 100 million in annual run-rate synergies in the following manner:

Begin realizing synergies by the end of year two.

To realize at least $100 million in annual run-rate synergies by the end of year four.

The synergies are to be achieved by driving efficiencies through logistics, product lifecycle management, manufacturing optimization, and sourcing initiatives.

Thrust of my analysis

In my 5 Jan 2024 article on TPX, I carried out a fundamental analysis ignoring the acquisition of MF. The gaol was to estimate the value of TPX assuming a "normal" growth process. The key findings were:

TPX is fundamentally sound.

TPX revenue growth over the past 8 years had been primarily driven by major acquisitions.

I have concerns about its ability to achieve high growth without further acquisitions.

There is only a margin of safety in the company's valuation if it continues with its acquisition strategy. Otherwise, there is no margin of safety.

In modeling the acquisition, I assumed that it would boost its pre-acquisition revenue by 10 %. More importantly, I assumed that there was no increase in the number of shares or a substantial increase in Debt.

The MF acquisition does not fit the 5 Jan 2024 valuation assumptions.

The objective of this analysis is to estimate the intrinsic value of the merged TPX + MF based on the various announced terms and conditions.

I would then see whether there is any margin of safety based on the market price of USD 51 per share (as of 2 Jan 2024).

In its announcement, TPX included a presentation deck with both qualitative and some quantitative information. The data for my financial analysis and valuation was based on this presentation deck.

The presentation deck also provided the rationale and benefits of the acquisition. I will accept them at face value and not discuss the Pros and Cons of the acquisition. Rather I focus on the valuation aspects.

But I found it interesting that the synergies will come from streamlining operations and enhancing supply chain management. There was no talk about synergistic sales growth.

Mattress Firm

Founded in 1986, MF is the largest mattress specialty retailer in the U.S., operating over 2,300 brick-and-mortar retail locations and having a growing e-commerce platform.

TPX and MF have a long history as retail partners. But it was not always a smooth one.

MF represented 23.7 % and 21.4 % of TPX’s sales for 2015 and 2016.

TPX ended their partnership in January 2017.

In 2018, TPX took legal action against MF for allegedly brand name infringement.

In 2019, TPX entered into a new supply agreement with MF.

I estimated that in 2023, MF accounted for about 1/5 of TPX revenue. Refer to the computation in Chart 1.

Chart 1: Combined sales. (TPX presentation deck)

Notes to Chart 1:

Combined revenue after inter-co elimination = USD 8.2 b.

Combined revenue before inter-co elimination = USD 4.9 b + USD 4.2 b = USD 9.1 b.

TPX sales to MF = USD 9.1 b – USD 8.2 b = USD 0.9 b.

MF sales as % of TPX sales = 0.9 / 4.9 = 18%

In a sense, TPX is acquiring its customers. But more importantly, TPX is venturing in a big way into the retailing of bedding brands that are not owned by TPX. It is also acquiring a lower-margin business as well as one with a higher Debt level. Refer to Table 1.

Most of the data for MF shown in Table 1 was extracted from the presentation deck. The only exception was the Debt level which was derived by reverse-engineering the Debt from the reported interest charges. Refer to Note “g” of Table 1.

It is obvious that by acquiring a lower-margin company, the overall margin for TPX post-acquisition would be reduced. This will impact the valuation.

Table 1: Comparative performance (Author)

Notes to Table 1.

a) Source: TPX presentation deck.

b) Inclusive of Dreams acquisition.

c) LTM Sep 2023. EBITDA = Operating income + Depreciation & Amortization.

d) TTM Mac 2023. Source: TPX presentation deck.

e) Inclusive of Dreams acquisition.

f) Sep 2023. Source: TIKR.com.

g) MF had a net interest of USD 89.6 m as of March 2023 based on the presentation deck. TPX had USD 114.9 m of interest. I estimated MF Debt to be USD 2,155 m based on the TPX Debt/interest ratio = (USD 2,690 + 74) X (89.6/114.9). The two values in TPX Debt are the long-term and short-term Debt as of March 2023.

Valuation model

For an apple-to-apple comparison, I should use the same valuation model as that used in my 5 Jan 2024 article. In that valuation model, I derived the operating income or EBIT as follows:

EBIT = Revenue X Contribution Margin – Fixed costs.

Unfortunately, there is not enough financial data from MF to derive the EBIT based on the above formula. What was provided in the presentation deck was the EBIT, EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA.

I chose to determine the EBIT from the EBITDA. This was to account for the various adjustments for MF eg income tax expenses and loss of extinguishment of debt.

The modified valuation model for TPX is shown in Table 2. This is the same model that I used for my 5 Jan 2024 article except for items (a) to (c). Note that in this model:

Item c1 is to cater for the acquisition synergies (cost savings).

Item c2 is to cater for the other expenses used to determine the adjusted EBITDA.

Table 2: Calculating the value of TPX under the modified valuation model (Author)

To validate the modified model, I compared the current valuation with that in my 5 Jan 2024 article. Refer to Table 3.

Table 3: Comparing both valuation models for TPX (Author)

The intrinsic value of TPX based on current modified model was USD 41 per share compared to the USD 43 per share based on the 5 Jan 2024 model.

Given the many moving parts in the valuation model, I would conclude that the intrinsic values under both models are close enough. In other words, the modified model can be used to estimate the intrinsic value of the combined TPX + MF.

Valuing TPX + MF

To value the combined TPX + MF using the valuation model shown in Table 2, I had to first estimate the key combined parameters. Refer to Table 4 where I tabulated the values for the various parameters. For clarity, I have also provided notes on where I sourced the information.

The values in the TPX column refer to the ones for TPX before the acquisition.

The values in the MF column refer to the ones for MF before the acquisition.

The values in the TPX + MF column refer to the ones for TPX after the acquisition of MF.

Most of the values under the TPX + MF column are a simple addition of the values under the TPX and MF columns except for the following:

The combined revenue assumed that 20 % of TPX revenue was sales to MF. Refer to the Notes of Chart 1 to see how I estimated this 20%.

For Debt, Equity, and the number of shares, they included the additional fund and shares for the acquisition.

Table 4: Valuation inputs (Author)

Notes to Table 4.

aa) Revenue based on 2021 to 2023 average.

ab) EBITDA = Operating Income + Depreciation & Amortization.

ac) Source: TIKR.com. Sep 2023.

ad) Source: TPX presentation deck.

ae) Including lease.

af) MF had a net interest of USD 89.6 m as of March 2023 based on the presentation deck. TPX had USD 114.9 m of interest. I estimated MF Debt to be USD 2,155 m based on the TPX Debt to interest ratio = (USD 2,690 + 74) X (89.6/114.9). The two values in TPX Debt are the long-term and short-term Debt as of March 2023.

ag) Unless stated otherwise the total = TPX + MF.

ah) Inclusive of USD 2.7 b to fund the acquisition.

ai) Inclusive of USD 1.287 b new equity issued for the acquisition.

aj) Inclusive of the new shares issued.

ak) The new debt of RM 2.7 b is all used to pay for the acquisition. As such there is no change in the cash position.

I next entered the data under the TPX + MF column into the modified valuation model. Refer to Table 5.

Table 5: Calculating the value of TPX + MF under the modified valuation model (Author)

Value of synergies

The value of TPX post-acquisition was estimated to be USD 52 per share. Refer to item "x" of Table 5. This has increased from the pre-acquisition value of USD 41 per share. Refer to item "x" of Table 2. I would consider the acquisition of MF a value-accretive one.

Compared to the market price of USD 51 per share (2 Jan 2024), I would say that the market has fully priced in the acquisition. There is no margin of safety to buy TPX at the current market price.

Another perspective for the value of the acquisition is to compare the increase in value with the cost of acquisition.

Increase in the value of the firm = USD 14,501 m – USD 9,989 m = USD 4,512 m. Refer to item “o” of Tables 5 and 2 respectively.

Amount paid by TPX for the acquisition in terms of cash and the value of the new shares = USD 4.0 billion.

You can see clearly that the additional value of the firm exceeded what TPX paid for MF. In other words, TPX did not overpay for MF.

The value of the synergies came from the USD 100 million cost savings. Refer to item "c1" of Table 5. If I set this to zero, the value of TPX reduces to USD 43 per share.

I also assumed that this USD 100 million would be achieved immediately. To be fair, TPX stated that this would be achieved by the end of year four. The more appropriate way is to discount the USD 100 million by some factor to account for the time value of money. I did not do this as there is already no margin of safety without this discount factor.

But the more important issue is whether TPX can deliver the cost savings.

Can TPX deliver the cost savings?

MF is not the first major acquisition by TPX. Over the past decade, there were 2 other major acquisitions that resulted in a spike in revenue. Refer to Chart 2.

Dreams Topco Ltd, UK (Dreams) in 2021 for about USD 0.5 billion.

Sealy in 2013 for about USD 1.0 billion.

Chart 2: TPX acquisition revenue track record (Author)

To see whether TPX can deliver benefits from the acquisitions, I tracked the performance of TPX after these 2 acquisitions. I covered several metrics from the year of acquisition to 2 years later. Refer to Table 6. Note the following:

I covered only 2 years for the post-acquisition period to accommodate the Dreams acquisition.

I used the Sep 2023 LTM results as the one for 2023.

The year of acquisition is denoted as Yr 0 while the first year after the acquisition is denoted as Yr + 1 and so on.

Table 6: Post-acquisition performance (Author)

The results in Table 6 suggest that the performance of the company did not improve after each of the major acquisitions. It does not give me confidence that all the USD 100 million cost savings from the MF acquisition could be realized.

I had commented earlier that the presentation deck did not talk about synergistic sales growth. Looking at the revenue growth in Table 6, this could be the reason for this.

Reconciliation with my earlier 2-stage model

In my 5 Jan 2024 article, I also used a two-stage growth model to value TPX that came to USD 79 per share. One reader commented that on that basis, TPX is underpriced.

I would not rely on that 2-stage model for the MF acquisition as it is not comparing apple-to-apple.

In that 2-stage model, I assumed that there would only be a 10% increase in the revenue post-acquisition. More importantly, based on the capital employed, the acquisition cost was only USD 72 million. The post-acquisition performance was also much better than those of TPX + MF. Table 7 illustrates some of the differences.

What is the moral of the story? The TPX + MF valuation as presented here is a more appropriate one.

Table 7: Comparing with the 2-stage model (Author)

Notes to Table 7.

ba) The 2-stage model covered 5 years of declining growth before coming to the terminal rate. The values shown here were based on the 5 year average values.

TCE = Equity + Debt – Cash.

Reinvestment rate was derived from the growth equation where growth = Return X Reinvestment rate

Risks and limitations

There are several issues to consider when considering my valuation:

WACC and Debt.

New shares.

Single-stage model.

One-off charges.

In my current valuation, I assumed that the WACC for TPX + MF was the same as for TPX alone. Based on the Capital Asset Pricing Model, there are two key parameters for the WACC:

The Debt as this will affect the weights used to compute the average cost of funds.

The Beta as this will affect the cost of Equity.

Based on the data from Table 4, I estimated that the Debt-to-Capital ratio for TPX and TPX + MF came to 94 % and 84 % respectively. The ratio decreased because of the additional equity issued.

Note that the Debt for MF was a derived one. So there is already some uncertainty about the Debt level.

In the case of the Beta, based on the Damodaran Jan 2023 dataset, the Beta for the retail (general) sector was 1.36. The Beta for the household furniture/home furnishing sector was 1.27.

You can see from Chart 3 that there will be a significant change in the business profile of TPX post-acquisition. This meant the Beta pre and post the acquisition would be different.

Chart 3: TPX business profile (TPX presentation deck)

The changes in the Debt Capital ratio and the Beta will have some impact on the WACC. One way to mitigate this is to seek a margin of safety. But in this case there is already no margin of safety.

In my valuation model, I assumed that the value of the USD 1.287 billion new shares of would be fully recognized as part of Equity. TPX did not provide any Performa Balance Sheet in its announcement to validate this. But I think this is a reasonable assumption.

I used a single-stage model where I assumed that the benefit of the cost savings was immediate. A more appropriate approach would be to use a two-stage model where the cost savings would build up to USD 100 million in year four. I did not bother with this as there was already no margin of safety under the more optimistic single-stage model.

Finally, I assumed that the various one-off charges would be part and parcel of the business costs. These are costs that TPX deducted to arrive at the adjusted EBITDA.

If I assumed that there were no such costs, the value of TPX post-acquisition would increase to USD 63 per share. But I don’t think it is a good idea to ignore these charges as there seem to be annual charges based on the TPX presentation deck.

Conclusion

This is mainly a quantitative analysis to determine whether there is a buying opportunity at the current market price.

I have estimated the value of TPX post-acquisition to be USD 52 per share. As such there is no margin of safety compared to its market price of USD 51 per share (2 Jan 2024).

In deriving the above value, I assumed that TPX could deliver the USD 100 million cost savings. This is very optimistic as the previous 2 acquisitions track record does not support this. As such I see the USD 52 per share as an optimistic one.

This is of course a quantitative view of the acquisition. But I would like to think that all the benefits cited by TPX in the presentation deck must eventually translate into better operating numbers. My valuation showed that the market had already priced TPX as if the acquisition would grow through and that it could achieve the USD 100 million synergies.