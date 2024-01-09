Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Snowflake's Revenue Is Snowballing, But Its Valuations Leave A Sharp Chill

Jan. 09, 2024 5:16 AM ETSnowflake Inc. (SNOW) Stock
Volatility Surfer profile picture
Volatility Surfer
2.11K Followers

Summary

  • Snowflake is a leader in the rapidly growing cloud computing market, with a TAM expected to be nearly $290 by 2027.
  • SNOW's consumption-based revenue model is working well, with AI-driven offerings attracting customers and aligning costs with the value received.
  • While the Company faces competition in the cloud computing space, it is positioned for long-term success due to its data strategy and focus on acquiring new customers.
  • The belief that Snowflake can emerge as a monopoly in comprehensive data solutions is unrealistic and so are its valuations today.

Futuristic Technology Innovation Background

akinbostanci/E+ via Getty Images

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) isn't cheap, and given its opportunity set, it will never be cheap by traditional standards. However, the market has put a multiple so rich that it puts a real chill when I think about hitting the buy

This article was written by

Volatility Surfer profile picture
Volatility Surfer
2.11K Followers
Investing since the dot com crash. Searching for a little wisdom every day. I enjoy uncovering quality dividend ideas for my retirement portfolio. With my play money, I enjoy hunting for commodity multi-baggers. Gold and silver bull.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SNOW Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SNOW

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SNOW
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.