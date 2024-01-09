Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Barings BDC: Should You Buy The 20% Discount To NAV And 11.6% Dividend Yield?

Jan. 09, 2024 5:36 AM ETBarings BDC Inc (BBDC)
Pacifica Yield
Pacifica Yield
10.44K Followers

Summary

  • Barings BDC is paying out a $0.29 per share quarterly dividend that was 119% covered by its fiscal 2023 third quarter net investment income.
  • This amounts to an 11.6% dividend yield, with the commons also trading at a 20% discount to net asset value.
  • The BDC has been buying back shares since March of 2023 to try and close a discount to NAV that has stayed sticky.

Charlotte, North Carolina, USA Uptown Skyline

Sean Pavone/iStock via Getty Images

Buying stocks at a discount to their intrinsic value is great. For most sectors, establishing this value can sometimes be more art than science. Business development companies have operations built on originating investments with their balance sheet to

Pacifica Yield
Pacifica Yield
10.44K Followers
The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms.

Comments

