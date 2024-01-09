Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

How To Use Buffer And Defined Outcome ETFs To Manage Risk

Jan. 09, 2024 6:24 AM ETPJUL, FNOV, BALT, GJUL, TJUL, EAPR, BAUG, XCLR
Alpha Gen Capital profile picture
Alpha Gen Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Buffer and defined outcome ETFs offer limited downside exposure and capped upside potential compared to a benchmark like the S&P 500.
  • Innovator Funds LLC and First Trust are the largest players in the buffer ETF space, commanding over 80% of the assets.
  • Buffer ETFs have specific outcome periods and caps, and investors should consider their risk tolerance and investment goals before purchasing.
  • A lot of investors use these to put cash to work. Granted, these days cash earns something decent, but with these you can put it to work for a bit longer with more of a 'lock'.
  • Check out BALT, TJUL, BAUG, EAPR, and GJUL for potential ideas.

Pink and white pillows on the wall background

petrenkod/iStock via Getty Images

What is a buffer ETF?

Essentially, buffer and defined outcome exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") are a new outcropping of ETFs that seek to offer upside potential, up to a cap, with limited downside exposure versus a particular benchmark. That benchmark is most often

Our Yield Hunting marketplace service is currently offering, for a limited time only, free trials and 20% off the introductory rate.

Our member community is fairly unique, focused primarily on constructing portfolios geared towards income. The Core Income Portfolio currently yields over 8% comprised of closed-end funds. If you are interested in learning about closed-end funds and want guidance on generating income, check out our service today. We also have expert guidance on individual preferred stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds.

Check out our Five-Star member reviews.

Click here to learn more.

This article was written by

Alpha Gen Capital profile picture
Alpha Gen Capital
16.82K Followers

Alpha Gen Capital is a former financial advisor and his analysis is meant to provide a relatively safer income stream with CEFs and mutual funds. He has been writing about investing on Seeking Alpha for the past decade and he aims to help investors better understand how to properly construct a portfolio.

Alpha Gen Capital leads the investing group Yield Hunting: Alt Inc Opps, where along with his team of analysts, he focuses on closed-end funds and getting yield from bonds to complement dividend portfolios. The service is dedicated to income investors who are searching for yield without the high risk of the equity market. Additionally, they provide 4 actively managed portfolios. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TJUL, BALT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PJUL--
Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July
FNOV--
FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November
BALT--
Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF
GJUL--
FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - July
TJUL--
Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.